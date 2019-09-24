Abigail Black

Abigail Black as born on October 31 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She weighed 9 pounds, 12.6 ounces and was 22 ¼ inches long at the time of her birth. Her parents are Zachary and Mikayla Black of Libby, Mont. She was delivered by Dr. Jana Hall and Dr. Kelli Jarrett.

Kashten Call

Kashten call was born on October 30 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She weighed 6 pounds, 10.1 ounces and was 20 inches long at the time of her birth. Her parents are Jim Call and Jennifer Rebo of Libby, Mont. She was delivered by Dr. Kelli Jarrett

Maci Grace Willoughby

Maci Grace Willoughby was born November 1 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. She was 7 punds, 11 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long at the time of her birth. Her parents are Michael and Shelby Willoughby of Libby, Mont. She was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell.

Asher Allen Mohar

Asher Allen Mohar was born on October 18 at cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. He was 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long at the time of his birth. He was delivered by Dr. Lucas and Dr. Rice