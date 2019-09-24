FAMILY NEWS

Lawrence (Larry) C. White, 83, of Libby

Lawrence (Larry) C. White (83) passed onto greener pastures on Jan. 11, 2020 in Libby, Mont. He was born on April 19, 1936 in Brownsville, Ore. to Clifford and Henrietta White.

In 1972 Larry met the love of his life, Brenda Wilson. They spent a wonderful 48 years together. He worked at a particle board plant in Sweet Home, Ore. He served with the Army. In 2014 he moved up to Libby, Mont. to be closer to family.

His memory lives on in his wife, Brenda White of Libby; sister, Freya (Pete) Gray, Cusick, Wash.; daughter, Misty Brown, Great Falls; three grandchildren, Andrea Amos and Erika Amos, Great Falls; Roseann Owen, Libby; and two great grandchildren Kacie Macy and Isaac Owen.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Charlie Catron, 75, of Troy, Mont., formerly of Richmond, Ind. and St. Charles, Va., passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born in Bonny Blue, Va. to Fred and Mae Catron on July 25, 1944. He attended school in Lee County, Va.

He served in the United States Air Force and Reserves. He was employed by the Indiana State Hospital until his retirement. After retiring he moved to Troy, Mont. where he enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and taking pictures of nature.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mae Catron, his brothers, Smith Catron, Harvey Catron, and Howard Catron.

Survivors include his siblings, Maggie Moore, Harold (Ellen) Catron, and Jolene (John) Grumbach, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family of Charlie Catron wishes to extend our sincere thanks to John and Kathy Huber, and Vanessa Williamson and family.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 at the Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Mont. Burial at Washington State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home.

William Auchus Jr., 86 of Troy, Mont. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after a massive stroke. He was born on Dec. 9, 1933, in Plymouth, Pa. to the late William Sr. and Dorothy Auchus.

Bill had been an independent truck driver and owner of Cousin Bill’s Tavern in Kunkle, Pa. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the American Legion. He was an avid hunter and fisherman but his true love was singing and playing country music on his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his eldest son Joseph Auchus.

Survivors include a sister Dolly Cmiech of Brooksville, Fla.; brother Larry Auchus of Shickshinny, Pa; daughters Sylvia Wesley (Larry) of Shavertown, Pa; Donna Harrison (Russell) of Brooksville, Fla.; and son Douglas Auchus (Barbara) of Lake Alfred, Fla.; and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be no formal services. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral home in Libby.

Ember Kay Moe was born on Jan. 9, 2020. She weighed seven pounds and was 19½ inches long at the time of her birth at 1:17 p.m. Her parents are Lana Marie and Gunner Moe of Libby, Mont.