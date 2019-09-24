BUSINESS BREIFS

CPMC Foundation Board. Photo submitted Kate Stephens

Troy City Council Meeting

The last Troy City Council meeting of 2019 began at 7 pm sharp on December 18 with the Pledge of Allegiance. Officials present were City Clerk Tracy Rebo, Councilwoman Shawna Kelsey, Mayor Dallas Carr, Councilman T.J. Boswell, and Councilman Chuck Ekstedt. New business began by postponing the oath of office for T.J. Boswell and Crystal Denton until a latter date when both would be present.

Next, Mayor Carr related that Jayson Snow, of Welding Solutions, LLC had applied for a new business license as the TCC was aware. The Mayor informed the council that although he could not make this meeting, he had stopped by the Mayors office to let him know that he had graduated with a degree in Welding and Fabrication from Northern Idaho College and also had lots of experience. After a short discussion Snow’s application was approved. Resolution No. 2019-772, to Adopt the 2018 International Building Codes was also approved. A discussion on the Arbor Day Proclamation, certifying that April 24, 2020 be declared the official Arbor Day in Troy ensued which resulted in the proclamation being approved also. After adding an agreement that client Clearesult may provide de-identified information aggregated with data from other sources to the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance for regional market studies, their contract was extended to 12/31/2020. City Clerk Tracy Rebo contributed that the council would be researching establishing a Planning Board to go over and review the Growth Policy and that they were currently looking into folks that would potentially make excellent board members. In old business, the Sky Walkers Drone Service new business license was approved, the council having the necessary quorum to vote and approve this Wednesday evening.

Moving along, the council approved the minutes of the Public Hearing on Electrical Rates on Nov. 13, the minutes of the TCC Work Meeting of Nov. 13, and the TCC Meeting of Nov. 20. The council then examined the Department Reports. Clint Taylor’s Troy Power and Light crews have been working on recent outages on 6th Street and Mineral Ave., and on Garrison Street. New 200 amp service has been installed at the Troy Trailer Park and the Valley of the Moon Park. Christmas lights have recently been installed along the highway, at City Hall, 2nd and 3rd Streets, and the museum. Security Camera Systems have also been installed at various sites in the parks. Police Chief Kate Davis reports the Shop With A Cop program was once again a wonderful opportunity for positive community policing, as well as getting to know some of the smallest community members. Public Works Foreman Dave Friedman and the crews have been busy closing the bathrooms at the museum, fixing snowplows, preparing vehicles for winter, and maintaining the cemetery grounds.

Mayor Carr brought up the possibility that the TCC might want to consider hiring a Grant Writer. An extensive discussion ensued, deliberating the pro’s and con’s of such a move. The council decided together that the best benefit would come from hiring a qualified, professional, and successful grant writer. Mayor Dallas Carr then took the time to thank all the members of the council for all they do for Christmas around Troy, and complimented all on how beautiful things look this year. The meeting was officially adjourned. And then all present unofficially wished each other a Merry Christmas.

By Brian Baxter

CPMC Festival Gala

On Saturday, December 14th, hundreds of partygoers attended the 25th Annual Cabinet Peaks Foundation’s Festival Fundraising Gala. Over the years, this event has been extremely successful and has now brought in over $750,000 in funds to aid Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in providing high quality health care with state-of-the-art equipment to Lincoln County residents. 2019’s Gala was no exception, with over 300 attendees and over $67,000 in funds raised for Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.

“The Cabinet Peaks Foundation Board and I are amazed by the results of this event once again this year. I am so very grateful for this community’s commitment to our medical center, and for their understanding of the importance of keeping quality care and state-of-the art medical technology available here in Lincoln County. Mostly, I am truly humbled by their spirit of giving to this event year after year; we are in awe of the success of Saturday night,” commented Kate Stephens, Executive Director of the Foundation.

The 25th annual Gala was one for the books. Foundation Board Member and emcee, George Mercer, took some time to thank Kerry Beasley, KC Rokstad, Kate Stephens, and Foundation Boards past and present who have worked so hard over the past 25 years to make the gala what it is today. The evening also included a record-breaking live auction, led by Foundation Vice President and auctioneer Tony Rebo, and of course the crowd danced the night away to the vocal stylings of Jacque Jolene and Pour Decisions.

In addition to the people who attended the Festival Gala this year, several businesses and individuals in the community and throughout the region supported the event through cash contributions prior to the Gala. Several more donated live and silent auction items, Christmas trees, and raffle baskets to help raise money. “We really can’t say thank you enough,” continued Stephens. “The community support that it takes to pull off an event of this size is truly incredible. The board and I are forever grateful to those who contributed through sponsorships, raffle & auction items, tree donations, and to those who came out to enjoy the evening. Each of you made this event the success that it was, and we are thankful for your support.”

Submitted Kate Stephens

Animal and bird tracking class

On Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020 Libby Hostel will be sponsoring an animal and bird tracking class beginning at 9 am MTN Time. The group will gather at the Kootenai Mercantile building at 316 California Ave., and enjoy a practical classroom lecture of approximately 45 minutes on the topics of spotting wildlife, and observing and identifying tracks and sign of local mammals and birds. There will be a series of handouts for all attending. The group will then head to private land field locations where they will take short hikes of less than one mile round trip to interpret tracks and sign. The participants will also be visiting some roadside stop and hop areas to scan for wildlife and examine tracking scenarios. Class will wrap up 3 pm.

Folks are asked to come prepared for a field day, dressed properly for conditions, with hats, gloves, winter boots, snowshoes, ski or trekking poles, lunch, water, and snacks. Additionally, group members should come with full gas tanks, binoculars, cameras, a measuring tape, and a pocket field guide. Participants are asked to pay a minimal fee of thirty dollars per person payable to the sponsoring group. Libby, Montana is a strikingly beautiful area in the wintertime, full of friendly folks and a strong community spirit. The tour leader, Brian Baxter has education and extensive field experience in wildlife research involving Canadian lynx, wolverine, fisher, pine marten, and birds of prey such as Boreal owls, and Goshawks. For more information and to sign up please contact him at email: b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.

By Brian Baxter