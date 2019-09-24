BUSINESS NEWS

Kootenai Valley NRA event

On Friday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. the Friends of the NRA will hold its dinner and fundraising event at Libby’s Memorial Center located at 111 E. Lincoln Blvd. Tickets are $40 at the door or can be purchased in advance by calling Carlene Orr at 293-5192 or emailing her at c_orr@frontiernet.net.

Another good source for more information on the NRA and this event is Joe Crismore. He can be reached by phone at 293-2498 or by email at jcrismore@nrahq.org. Crismore recommends taking a look at the friendsoftheNRA.org webpage or their Facebook site.

The National Rifle Association was founded in 1871. A few months after the Civil War began in 1861, a national rifle association was proposed by Americans in England. The group suggested a provisional committee including President Lincoln, the Secretary of War, and others as well as some prominent New Yorkers. On June 21, 1873, the New York Legislature funded the construction of a modern range at what is now named Creedmoor, N.Y. for long range shooting competitions. Legend has it that Irish marksmen challenged the American teams of the NRA to a match that took place at the Creed family farm in N.Y. The area reminded the Irish shooters of their moorlands back home, hence the term Creedmoor. The Creedmoor 6.5 cal. rifle is considered one of the most accurate cartridges and rifles in the world.

This year, the NRA merchandise package includes the gun of the year, a Henry Side Gate Lever Action .45-70 with the NRA Seal.

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian.

Libby

The Farmers Market at Libby successfully completed its first season and received a grant from the Montana Foundation to supplement the Food Nutrition Programs available at the market.

“The Chamber also partnered with Glacier Country Tourism to run a marketing campaign focusing on outdoor recreation in Libby. Glacier Country matched our marketing contribution and covered all of the graphic design of the campaign,” said Cravens.

The Chamber collaborated with the City of Libby and Lincoln County Port Authority to provide support and feedback for the new way finding signs around Libby.

There are a lot of projects that the Chamber is working on. Folks can stay up to date by signing up for the weekly e-newsletter and find out more on their Facebook page.

In discussing the apparent wave of positive cooperation and enlightenment coming together in our community, Cravens said, “I feel a little funny naming names / organizations. There are just so many incredible roles played in this community and I would absolutely hate to leave anyone out.”

Understood completely and we are so lucky that is so true. Then she said, “To speak on just the Chamber itself, this wave of energy is thanks to such a joint collaboration of individuals. The Chamber is guided by an incredibly hard-working and dedicated board of directors, and we have the helping hands of many community volunteers who make accomplishing all of these milestones possible.”

If you would like to volunteer, the Chamber is most appreciative. For volunteer opportunities, or more information on joining the Chamber, or to pick up one of the new Visitor’s Guides, you can call 293-4167, or email their new email address at info@libbychamber.org. Their physical and mailing address is 905 W. 9th St. Libby, Montana 59923. The all season Visitor’s Guide also highlights lodging and dining information.

Cravens then elaborated a little on the upbeat mood of the Chamber when she said, “Most importantly, the positive energy and growth ultimately comes from our chamber members, these are the drivers in our hometown businesses and community. The more actively these individuals are communicating with the Chamber, the better we are able to represent and promote their organization, and in turn-promote the economic and community development of the Libby Area.”

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian.

Grizzly Bear

Advisory

He also questions whether the Cabinet Yaak ecosystem can sustain the recovery goal of 100 bears. The population is currently estimated at 55-60 bears after roughly 30 years of reintroduction and recovery efforts. According to Cuffe, many of his constituents are starting to ask if getting to 100 bears is possible and sustainable in the region.

According to King, the specifics of the Cabinet Yaak Ecosystem grizzly management plan are not within the scope of the advisory council.

“The management plan for the Cabinet Yaak was set by Fish and Wildlife and is not within the scope of the council to consider or change.”

Proponents of continuing protections for the Cabinet Yaak grizzly population cite the area’s importance as a travel corridor between Canadian grizzly populations and the populations of the Bitterroot Valley and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems. Movement of grizzlies between these areas is seen as essential to keeping genetic diversity in the various grizzly communities and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the species.

One thing that both groups agree on is that grizzly-human interaction is a core issue with regards to grizzly bear populations in the Cabinet Yaak ecosystem. Senator Cuffe has carried legislation to the Montana State Legislature to help offset the impact of grizzly human interaction and the Yaak Valley Forest Council conducts a bear education event in Troy during the apple harvest to help educate the residents concerning how to live with bears.

Arguably the biggest factor in grizzly/human interaction is Highway 2 and the railroad tracks that bisect the Cabinet Yaak ecosystem. It creates another manmade barrier to migration and results in a significant number of grizzly fatalities due to train and car collisions. Conservation groups have pointed towards a number of possible solutions including land purchase to maintain natural river frontage and wildlife crossing projects similar to the one built on HWY 93, between Lolo and Hamilton, but no comprehensive solution to the Hwy. 2 grizzly barrier has been proposed.

“As a long time resident of the Yaak Valley, I support any solutions that can be come to with regards to a sustainable grizzly population within the Cabinet Yaak ecosystem,” said King.

“The voices of the residents of the area are important for the grizzly bear advisory council’s work as we work to create recommendations that can benefit bears across the entire state. We’re looking forward to hearing them,” she concluded.

By Mati Bishop, The Montanian.