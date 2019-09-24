BUSINESS NEWS

Troy Chamber of Commerce update; Vacant board member seats

By Brian Baxter

The Troy Chamber of Commerce held its annual general election recently. Officers were elected to serve on the 2020 Board of Directors. Officer positions filled were President – Susan Taylor, Vice President- Tearsa Kidwell, Secretary– Chera Cole, and Treasurer- Sharee Miller.

During the meeting it was noted that there are three vacant board member positions, rather than the previously assumed two open positions, according to existing bylaws that were amended in 2012.

The duties of board members are to oversee the officers in complying with the bylaws, attending meetings, leveraging votes, and developing yearly budgets.

In an effort to comply with the current bylaws, a second ballot will be sent to all members with parties who have submitted their interest to the chamber officers. A second meeting will be held on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Silver Spur Restaurant.

Upcoming events include the Troy Writer’s Group which meets every other Thursday at the Troy Library at 2 p.m. Call Sharee Miller at 295-4040 fore more information.

The 2020 Troy Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser, hosted by Troy’s VFW Post #5514 will be held on Saturday, March 7. Festivities will start with a pool tournament at 1 p.m., all you can eat potluck dinner for $7 at 5 p.m., a live auction at 6 p.m., and the band, Area 56, starts at 9 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and raffles throughout the night. All to benefit the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.

The third annual Troy One Book, One Community Read is also coming up. Petey, is a touching story of friendship, discovery, and the uplifting power of the human spirit. This Montana historical fiction book was written by Ben Mikaelsen, who will visit Troy on Thursday, March 12 at the High School Auditorium.

The Troy Chamber of Commerce has a renovated website at troymtcham ber.org. Visit or call 295-1064 or email smiller @lincolncountylibraries. Their mailing address is P.O. Box 3005, Troy, MT. 59935.

Don’t forget to visit all of the beautiful spots in and around Troy that can brighten up a person’s outlook, especially on a bright blue sky Montana winter day.

Political candidates for upcoming election visit Libby

Left photo: Monica Tranel poses for a photo after visiting with the Montanian for the upcoming election. Tranel is running as a democrat in District 4 for the Public Service Commission. When asked what the public Service Commission does Tarnel said, “The commission protects you, keeps your rates for basic utilities .” she continued on with “the entire state deserves good representation.”

Right Photo: Mike Cuffe and Scott Sale pose for a photo after visiting with the Montanian. Scotts Sales is running as Republican for the Montana Secretary of State. Sales has been on the Montana House of Representatives, speaker of the house, Minority Leader, 2 terms on the Montana Senate, president of the Senate, and many other achievements. Photos by McKenzie Williams, The Montanian.

Ultra-Classic Car Wash, Laundromat, & Detail Shop

By Mckenzie Williams

Mike and Becky Odegaard, owners of Ultra Classic Car Wash, Laundromat, and Detail Shop came to little Libby in 2013. Originally from Washington the couple saw the Laundromat for sale and saw nothing but potential and decided to purchase and make the move.

Their business features Laundry services including drop-off and self serve facilities. They will also deliver finished laundry for only $2 and its completely free for senior citizens. Owners have invested in some much needed new machines including a 65 pound washer and a 75 pound washer. They have various price washers and dryer to fit anyone’s budget.

The environment is friendly and offered seating and room to fold. They provide coffee, snack, TV, and a book exchange for their customers. In addition they have Wi-Fi, and are open 7-days a week with attendant on staff.

That’s not all Ultra-Classic offers they also have a self-serve car wash. There is 3 self serve stalls and 1 full auto bay which is big enough to fit RV’s. New to the business is there very popular Automatic Car Wash which has various options to fit your needs.

If you feel like you need and extra scrub, Ultra Classic offers detailing services provided by certified detailers. The Detail shop is open six days a week, with great rates.

Ultra– Classic is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 until 6 p.m.

For more information please call 293-8131.

Mike and Lee Odegaard pose for a photo in their Ultra Classic Automotive Detailing shop. Photo by McKenzie Williams, the Montanian