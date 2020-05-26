Business News

Blackboard

Bistro adds

Friday lunch to the Menu

Fridays in Libby have gotten a lot tastier with the addition of lunch service by the Blackboard Bistro. Lunch is available on Friday only without a reservation from 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

Recent lunch offerings have included salads featuring locally sourced greens from Hoot Owl Farms, philly cheesesteak sandwiches and lump crab carbonara. Lamb gyros, madras beef curry and bahn mi sandwiches have been featured on the lunch menu as well.

The Blackboard Bistro is still serving dinner from Thursday through Saturday starting at 5pm. Space is limited for dinner service and reservations are recommended.

Since opening in 2016, executive chef, Seth Black has offered up a selection of delicacies for nearly every pallet. The majority of the dishes dance around a Mediterranean theme with heavy influence from locally sourced ingredients that highlight the diversity of flavors available in Northwest Montana.

Black, is a Libby native who graduated from the Art Institute of Colorado in 2000 with a degree in culinary arts. He worked in a variety of fine dining restaurants in the Denver area. Returning to Libby and offering a fine diner experience to his hometown was a long time dream of Black’s.

The Blackboard Bistro is located at 803 Mineral ave. Reservations can be made by calling 293-4505

By Mati Bishop, The Montanian

Playing for fundsies is July 18

The 28th Annual Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Foundation’s Playing for Fundsies Golf Tournament is almost here. As always, the CPMC Foundation is preparing for a fun filled 18-hole outing. This year the tournament takes place on Saturday, July 18 at Cabinet View Golf Club.

“This year we are bringing back some old favorites to our fun-filled tournament and adding some new exciting twists for another round of hilarious golf, all for a good cause,” announced Kate Stephens, Executive Director of the Foundation. “As in recent years, most holes have its own prize, so more of our participants have a chance to walk away a winner. Some of these contests are traditional, such as closest to the pin, and longest putt. Other holes have games that are much less traditional, but sure to be tons of fun!”

Stephens also mentioned that there are some changes to this year’s event. “Our tournament is known for fun on the course and twists on the classic game of golf, and we are bringing all of that back to you again this year. However, we are switching things up from a 4-person scramble to a 2-person scramble and will be using handicaps in our scoring this year. Additionally, all prizes will be CASH prizes this year. This includes the prizes for our hole contests, as well as cash prizes for the first 5 place teams.”

Proceeds from this year’s Playing for Fundsies will benefit Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. Registration is $60 per golfer and includes lunch and 18 holes of golf. Winners will be announced at the club house at the conclusion of play.

“You don’t have to be an amazing golfer, to join us, or to win prizes at Fundsies. We’re keyed up for the event, and are looking for more golfers to join us,” concluded Stephens.

For more information, to make a contribution, or to register a team, contact Kate Stephens at 283-7140 or kstep@cabinetpeaks.org.

Submitted by Kate Stephens

Hole in 1 at

Cabinet View Golf Club

John Matlock hit a hole in one on June 5 at Cabinet View Golf Club on Hole #11. This amazing hit was 113 yards long using a 8 iron and was witnessed by Pat Holzer.

Submitted by Jeff Dooley

Grant to help keep kids safe during bus stops

A $5,000 grant to the Flathead Community Foundation (FCF) will help provided longer stop swing arms on school buses, which have proven to reduce illegal passing of school buses and improve safety for children. The grant will fund swing arms in Kalispell, Whitefish, and Columbia Falls school districts.

Applicants say the device might have prevented the illegal passing of a bus in our area last year that severely injured a young girl.

In addition to FCF, Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Roundup for Safety Board also awarded grants for the following safety related community projects, bringing the total awarded at the May meeting to $13,420:

Kootenai Cross Ski Club, Inc – $2,500 for electrical wiring and lighting.

Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the extra money going into a fund for community nonprofit safety projects. The Co-op is grateful to all who participate in enhancing the safety of our community. For additional information about the program, call Wendy Ostrom Price at 406-751-1820 or visit: www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup

Submitted by Wendy Ostrom Price

FWP seeks

public’s help

identifying CWD

A follow-up test has confirmed a positive case of chronic wasting disease in a white-tailed deer buck that was euthanized in Gallatin County this month after displaying several classic symptoms of the disease.

CWD was first detected in Montana in 2017. Since then, FWP has closely monitored the prevalence and distribution of CWD through targeted surveillance and sampling efforts. The disease is now known to exist across southern and northern Montana, as well as in neighboring states and provinces.

FWP is continuing to develop management strategies to minimize potential impacts from the disease. Understanding the prevalence and distribution of CWD is central to that effort. So FWP is asking for the public’s help in identifying deer, elk or moose that are symptomatic of carrying CWD. Please report any symptomatic deer, elk or moose to your local FWP office and provide detailed information on the time and location that the symptomatic animal was observed.

What is CWD? CWD is a fatal disease affecting the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose. It is caused by an infectious misfolded prion protein, concentrated in an animal’s lymphatic and nervous system tissues. Transmission most commonly occurs through direct contact between animals. Carcasses and bodily fluids of infected animals can also be sources of infection for other cervids that come in What symptoms should be reported?

In the terminal stages of CWD, one of the most common symptoms for deer, elk and moose is reduced mobility. Additional symptoms include emaciation, excessive salivation or drooling, lack of muscle coordination, an exaggerated wide posture, and the animal carrying its head and ears lowered.

What should not be reported? If an animal reacts to a human presence by leaving the area, it should not be reported.

During the springtime, many animals appear skinny as they rebuild fat stores spent during the winter. Body condition alone is not a reliable indicator of whether an animal is symptomatic of carrying CWD. Usually a combination of physical and behavioral symptoms will be present.

What is FWP doing to manage CWD?

Hunting is the primary tool in Montana for gathering CWD samples and managing infected herds. FWP will strategically target areas for surveillance in southwest Montana, including establishing check stations for sample collection. FWP will continue assisting hunters in sample collection and funding the processing of samples.

Potential management actions in Montana’s CWD response plan include increased harvest, targeted removal in limited areas around CWD detections, minimizing large groupings of deer, and carcass transport restrictions or proper disposal of carcass parts.

Several additional measures have been in place to minimize the spread of CWD, including interstate transport restrictions and laws that prohibit feeding wildlife. Liberal deer hunting opportunities also exist in some hunting districts.

FWP plans to continue working closely with the public, elected officials and local leaders in responding to the presence of CWD. Information gathered on the prevalence and distribution of CWD will help inform management decisions going forward.

For more information on CWD and Montana’s response, visit fwp.mt.gov/CWD.

Submitted by Montana Fish and Wildlife