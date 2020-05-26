BUSINESS NEWS

Michael Odegaard in the back office. Photo by Brian Baxter, The Montanian

Libby Shed and Cabin Company

Libby Shed and Cabin Company is located at the Kootenai Business Park at the entrance of the old mill site. They sell Premium Portable Buildings and Palouse Ranch structures off the lot and custom built in Ronan, Montana. They offer a wide variety of cabins, sheds, garages, animal shelters and more. The owner is Jackquelyn Miles, and her number is 334-7964, and email is miles02miles@aol.com. Folks can check the website at http://premierbuildings.us, as well as visiting their Facebook page.

This is their third year in business, and they are the number one rated portable building in the U.S.. The company has multiple buildings on their lot ready to be sold or they can build to your design. There is a 30 year warranty on the metal roof, and a five year warranty on the building. They offer cash sales (cash, check, or card) and rent to rent or own, with two choices of 36 or 48 months. They offer no penalties to pay your building off early. They also offer free delivery within 50 miles of the Libby lot, and will deliver farther for a small mileage fee.

About the Libby location, Jacky Miles said, “My family and I love the outdoors and tranquility of the area. We wouldn’t want to call another place home.” And she added, “Libby is a wonderful place to have a business, we have wonderful supportive customers including multiple other business in town that we greatly appreciate.”

In summary, Miles said, “We can’t thank our customers enough, the support we have received has been outstanding.”

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian

Ultra

Classic

Detail Shop

remodeling

The Ultra Classic Detail Shop, Car Wash, and Laundromat is a work in progress, that is progressing nicely. And lately, the detail shop has been receiving a lot of attention to detail. Michael Odegaard could be taken for a Viking Warrior at a glance. In fact, Odegaard is a name of Scandinavian origin meaning deserted farm. Michael and his brother Lee, bought the laundromat and car wash in 2013. Lee’s wife Becky runs the laundromat and bookkeeping for the family businesses, and Michael and Lee take care of the self serve and automatic car wash facilities that they put in a few years ago.

After discussing it a bit, the brothers decided that a detail shop would go hand in hand with the car wash. So, they took the old three car garage on the property, and spent two years spare time getting it like it is today. Lee and Michael went to Auto Detailing Training Institute, and learned the hands on skills they needed to get the shop going, the right tools to invest in, and the correct procedures to use.

They offer full automotive interior and exterior detailing, interior stain removal, exterior wash and wax, and engine compartment cleaning. The guys service cars, trucks, SUV’s, motorcycles, motor homes, boats, and perform fleet services.

In the near future, the brothers will be offering free disinfectant fogging of your vehicle with every interior or full detail. The disinfectant will last 90 days and it kills Covid-19 and all other viruses as well as pathogens, mold, bacteria, algae, and fungus. Also, for the general public, they can fog the interior of your vehicle. The guys are working out the particulars of clients scheduling appointments, and prices, but they already know that there will be a discount for senior citizens and veterans. The exterior renovations, and the new disinfectant fogging services are not the only things getting refurbished at the business location. In true Big Sky style, the greeting area of the detail shop is decorated with some unique chainsaw carvings. Michael was inspired by local chainsaw carving artist Ron Adamson’s work and the shows he’s been doing. Michael fired up his chainsaw and has been carving whenever he gets the chance.

Of course, he puts a lot of detail into his wildlife carvings, and will have some carvings ready for sale in the greeting area of the office. And to leave no artwork undone, in the back office of the shop, is a beautiful log work framed painting of a huge bull moose, snowcapped mountains, and an outdoorsman in a canoe on a lake with his Lab retriever. The piece consequently also includes Bald eagles, Canadian geese, waterfowl, raccoons, and a lantern lit log cabin with the with the warm feel of smoke rising from the chimney.

If your looking for some professional guys with an eye for detailing, the Odegaard brothers are located at 30939 U.S. Hwy. 2, across from Homesteaders in Libby. The phone number is 291-3872, and the email is info@ultraclassicdetailshop.com, and you can also go to website www.ultraclassicdetailshop.com. When asked about doing business in Libby, Michael said, “The best thing I like about doing business in Libby is the great down to earth good people. Especially the senior citizens and veterans. I like listening to the stories about the good ole days. The places they served, the logging and mining.”

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian

Heritage

Museum

receives

CARES Act

relief funds

The Heritage Museum has received $5,000 through Humanities Montana’s CARES grant program. This rapid-response funding provides general operating support to cultural organizations in the state that have been affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Only the Museum outside exhibits on the grounds have been open this spring due to COVID-19 restrictions. Nearly all the Museum’s volunteer greeters are over 65 years of age and many have secondary health risk factors. In addition, Montana’s COVID-19 requirements and expenses (with no income coming in) have been beyond the Museum’s annual budget. Museum President Tammy Byrd reported that “the grant will allow the Board to re-consider opening the Heritage Museum. She thanked Humanities Montana for the funding and for recognizing the importance of the survival of Montana’s cultural institutions, such as our local Museum.”

The funds are part of the CARES Act passed by Congress in March. The $2 trillion aid package included $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, approximately $30 million of which was sent to fifty-six state and territorial humanities councils to redistribute to humanities nonprofit organizations in need.

The state humanities councils were chosen to distribute these funds because of their well-established relationships with museums, historical societies, libraries, and cultural institutions that are the cornerstones of some of the most vulnerable and hardest to reach communities.

Humanities Montana is Montana’s state humanities council with a mission to serve communities through stories and conversation. We offer experiences that nurture imagination and ideas by speaking to Montanans’ diverse history, literature, and philosophy. Established in 1972, we are one of fifty-six councils across the nation that the National Endowment for the Humanities created in order to better infuse the humanities directly and effectively into public life. We produce, fund, create, and support humanities-based projects and programs, eye-opening cultural experiences, and meaningful conversations.

donations.

For more information, please call The Heritage Museum at 293-7521 and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call as soon as possible.

Submitted by Sherry Turner

Vandalism

reported at Recreation Site

The public toilet facility at the Sunday Falls Trailhead on the Kootenai National Forest south of Stryker, Montana was recently vandalized and rendered unusable. The toilet is currently locked and unavailable for public use.

The interior and exterior of the building were both substantially damaged by multiple gunshots. The amount of damage constitutes a felony and the incident is currently being investigated to determine who may have been responsible for the damage.

Fortine District Ranger Bryan Donner states, “Vandalism of public property on the National Forest is unfortunately common, however the extent of this particular damage was much greater that what we typically encounter. I am particularly concerned that firearms were used in this case as the potential for human injury is so much greater.”

Damage to the toilet facility will be repaired but there are no timeframes for when this will be completed. There are limited funds available for repairing recreation facilities and other higher priority needs may take precedence.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the Eureka Ranger Station at 406-296-2635 or drop off information during business hours. Responses may be anonymous.

Submitted by Willie Sykes, Kootenai National Forest