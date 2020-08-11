BUSINESS NEWS

Libby Video Club:

channels and

changes since

COVID-19

The board of directors of the Libby Video Club would like to take this time to say thank you for your patients, understanding and support during this topsy-turvy time. We hope you are all holding up well and staying connected with each other.

It is our privilege to bring you, over the air TV as we have all had to stay at home, social distance, and wear masks to keep each other protected. Our technical volunteers have worked hard to keep our over the air TV functioning properly. It has been a challenge with everything that is going on.

If you have been watching over the air TV since March, you know that the Libby Video Club has added two new channels, QVC Network on 4.6 & Home Shopping Network – HSN on 4.7. We have had some audio and channel issues for quite some time with other channels.

We are sorting through the difficulties that are occurring and continue to do so. Our technical volunteers, Jim and Randy have been to the site several times the past few months. Issues continue to flare up and we get to them as soon as we possibly can. Please keep in mind that Jim and Randy both have full time jobs and Jim lives in Missoula.

Another thing to think about: After our July business meeting I followed Jim and Clarence up the hill to the site. It is beautiful up there. From the Venture Inn where we left, to the site took 50 minutes… and I only went 13.2 miles on clear, dusty FS roads! We went from 2096’ elevation at the Venture to 3700’ at the site. The top of Sheldon mountain is another 955’ for an elevation of 4655’. Needless to say, it takes quite a bit of time to get on top of things – so to speak.

Without getting too technical we need some serious upgrades. We are working on these diligently and have a technician on board to help us through the process. We will be charged but it will be well worth the cost. It will also take some time and we appreciate your patience and as always, we appreciate your support.

As the FCC forces changes on C Band providers they must shuffle things and move channels around to comply. This is quite the challenge for us and we have to adapt with our available equipment capabilities.

Just today (Saturday, August 8, 2020), Jim and Randy spent another morning on the mountain trying to get some issues corrected. After unsuccessful attempts to bring the Buzzr Channel (5.1) back we find it is unavailable on the satellite that we are looking at. In it’s place we were able to bring back the Walk TV channel. We had this station in February on channel 3.1 but it was unstable, so we dropped it for the Justice Channel. Your Justice Channel (3.1) is now called the True Crimes Network.

We are still having some issues with AMG (6.2) which seems to be due to a weak signal. Please stand-by as we work through these challenges.

If you would like to financially support the upgrades needed soon, you can send your donations by mail to Libby Video Club, PO Box 977, Libby, MT 59923 or they can be dropped off at 1st Montana Bank, Glacier Bank or Lincoln County Credit Union. Thank you and stay tuned.www.libbyvideoclub.com

Submitted by Terry Peck

FWP seeks public

comment on ice fishing contests

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on ice fishing contests proposed for the 2020-2021 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits.

Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions, or denied by the FWP Fisheries Division in Helena. Conditions placed on contests may help to minimize fish mortality, regulate harvest, reduce user conflicts, and/or require additional access site maintenance when needed.

Information on the proposed fishing contests can be found on the FWP Fishing Contest webpage or by calling 406-444-2449. All comments must be received on or before Sept. 14, 2020.

Comments may be mailed to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or emailed to fwpfsh@mt.gov.

Submitted by Montana FWP

DPHHS

issues statement regarding flavored electronic smoking

device

proposed Rule

Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Sheila Hogan sent this notification to the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee today regarding MAR Notice No. 37-923:

Statement from DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan:

“The anticipated polling of the legislature revealed that additional education and collaboration is necessary to protect Montana’s next generation, in spite of the latest study which came out this week showing that teens and young adults who vape are five times more likely to become infected with coronavirus than those who don’t. DPHHS will continue to work with partners, including the legislature, to protect the health of Montana’s greatest asset – its kids.”

Submitted by DPHHS