BUSINESS NEWS

Foundation cancels

gala-holds raffle

Historically this is the time of year the CPMC Foundation is in full swing planning for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Preparations for another festive signature event fixing to entertain hundreds of our community members and hoping to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Cabinet Peaks Medical Center would have been well under way. As you may have already guessed, the CPMC Foundation has announced the cancellation of this year’s event. “We have had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Festival Gala,” stated Kate Stephens, Executive Director of the CPMC Foundation. “The safety of our community and our donor family is of utmost importance to us, and as much as we want to hold our annual Gala, we just don’t feel that it is the social responsible thing to do at this time. ”In a letter that went out to regular contributors of the Gala, Stephens acknowledged the

difficult times local businesses are currently facing. “We are aware of the financial burden our current pandemic has put on many of our local businesses and understand that some of our donors may not be able to give as generously this year as they have in the past, or to give at all. However, if you have the means to support the foundation by making your annual Gala gift, we invite you to do so and would greatly appreciate your support.” CPMC Foundation has had to cancel both of their major fundraising events for the year, but is still working hard to contribute to the medical center through fundraising. In lieu of the Gala, we they have announced a Sportsman’s Special Raffle 31-Day Giveaway. Every day in December, a raffle ticket will be drawn. Winners will be able to choose from 28 guns, high-end hiking boots, or a bow. Tickets are $50 per ticket and available on the Cabinet Peaks website: www.cabinetpeaks.org or through any CPMC

Foundation Board member. Any donation to the Gala and proceeds from the Sportsman’s Special Raffle will be used for the benefit of Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. Stephens concluded, “I would like to thank our community for their history of generosity to our foundation. It is our donors who make us successful in what we do. We appreciate you and know wholeheartedly that without each and every one of your contributions, our local medical center would not be the outstanding healthcare facility that it is today. Thank you!”

For questions about the CPMC Foundation, the Gala, or the 31 day raffle, call 283-7140.

Submitted by Kate Stephens

Cabinet Peaks Clinic introduced behavioral health

program

Elaine is the Behavioral health Consultant (BHC) and provider for the Integrated Behavior Health Program at Cabinet Peaks Clinic, which was added to the practice a little over a year ago.

Integrated behavioral health care, or IBH, is an emerging field within the wider practice of high-quality, coordinated health care, according to Integration Academy. In the broadest use of the term, IBH can describe any situation in which behavioral health and medical providers work together blending care in one setting for medical conditions and related behavioral health factors that affect health and well-being.

In an IBH program, medical and behavioral health clinicians work together as a team to address a patient’s concerns. Care is delivered by these integrated teams in the primary care setting unless patients request or require specialty services. The advantage of these programs is better coordination and communication while working toward one set of overall health goals.

The BHC role is a behavioral health provider who operates in a consultative role within a primary care team, utilizing and providing behavioral interventions, who provides recommendations regarding behavioral interventions to the referring primary care providers, and who conducts brief interventions with referred patients on behalf of the referring primary care provider. According to Maggi, IBH aims to improve overall health outcomes for patients by improving access to efficient and effective behavioral health support within the primary care clinics.

“This board certification and my role continue to benefit the patients we serve at Cabinet Peaks Clinic because it brings improved success in treating illness as behavior change supports the patients and the primary care provider,” stated Elaine. “Habits are hard to break, but a key simple thought change can help the process to improve physical help.”

Submitted by Kate Stephens