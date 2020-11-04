Business news

Troy City Council meets Nov. 18

Troy City Council met at seven p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and present were Mayor Dallas Carr, Council members T.J. Boswell, Shawna Kelsey, Crystal Denton, and City Clerk Tracy Rebo. Guests included Christie Stewart, Craig Stark, Clint Taylor, Susie Taylor, Jason Hall, Lacey Hall and Will Langhorn. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, there were no public comments and the group proceeded to discuss a new business license for the Lake Creek Inn. New motel owners Jason and Lacey Hall mentioned they have plans to clean the place up considerably. The couple also talked about improvements needed and asked about Recreational Vehicle spaces adjacent to the motel. Mayor Carr explained that it is not permitted unless it is a seasonal stay. Mayor Carr also stated that they would need to discuss this with the Lincoln County officials regarding Recreational Vehicle Trailer Park Regulations. A motion to approve the new business license was approved.

Another new business license item came up for Troy Trailer Park and Laundry. Craig Stark, the new owner plans to set upon getting the area cleaned up, and will be removing numerous items and discarding items to give the area a more pleasant appearance. The motion to approve that new business license was made and approved. A motion to approve the claims discussed was made, and carried. Minutes were approved for the Oct. twenty-first meeting. As far as the Appraisal of the Annex Building goes, the council approved the motion to go forward with the appraisal. After discussion on an addition of one person to be hired and to start work on Dec. fourteenth, 2020, the council decided to look into a training program and tabled this item until the Dec. 9 work meeting. There were no items this evening on the docket of old business. A discussion of Christmas projects ensued, and the Chamber of Commerce is currently deciding about a light decorating contest. There were no other Public Comments.

Clint Taylor’s power crews have been busy working on repairing malfunctions on Cox Lane, Chapel’s Mill, and also working on wind storm damage on Sunset Ave., Eleventh Street, and Iron Creek Road. Hydro repairs were made on Unit Two due to low coolant flow, and also on Unit Two security alarms. Crews also worked on hauling sand and installing power boxes in one of the local subdivisions. Tree trimming work continues with time spent at the Sunset and Twilight locations and assisting a tree faller with work near Twilight and the Log Cabin Road. The department kept the street lights going by replacing one fixture and re-lamping three fixtures. At the Troy Museum, personnel helped put decorations away, changed Highway 2 pole banners, took down pole flags, and at the shop folks worked on putting sanders on the vehicles, and also hired a replacement for the office management. A Safety Meeting was also held discussing Covid-19 practices, consulting the Governor’s Order and various fact sheets. Present were Clint Taylor, Travis Moots, Ward Davis, Dennis Dupuis, and Robert M. Boren Sr. The motion to adjourn was made and seconded, and the meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m..

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian

FWP

Comment Period

ending;

Potential Conservation

Easement on 27K acres in Lincoln County

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ open comment period on a potential proposal to purchase a conservation easement on 27,289 acres of forested land in Lincoln County will be closing on Sunday, November 29.

FWP is working with The Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the Stimson Lumber Company on the proposed project that would encompass highly productive timberland in northwest Montana east and south of Libby. The proposed conservation easement, to be held by FWP, would allow Stimson to retain ownership of these timberlands, preclude development, protect important wildlife habitat and key landscape connectivity, and provide public access and associated recreational opportunities.

Comments received from this preliminary evaluation will help FWP determine public interest, identify potential issues that would require further analysis, and could provide insight for refining the proposal or developing and analyzing additional alternatives. Upon completion of the preliminary evaluation, FWP will determine next steps, which could include conducting an environmental analysis with additional opportunity for public input or taking no further action on the proposed project.

The U.S. Forest Service Forest Legacy Program and grant funding raised by TPL would be likely funding sources if this proposal were to proceed. In a preliminary funding application to the Forest Legacy Program, this proposed project ranked third in the nation out of 46 projects due to its high conservation values. The Land and Water Conservation Fund is the funding source for the Forest Legacy Program.

This project, called Kootenai Forestlands Conservation Project Phase 2, would protect key winter range and a migratory corridor for elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer and moose. In addition, it would protect critical habitat for bull trout, grizzly bear and Canada lynx, ESA-listed Threatened species found on the property.

The project would also limit the expansion of human-wildlife conflicts that come with residential development of properties within wildlife habitat, especially those with grizzly bears, black bears and mountain lions.

The property currently provides popular access for public hunting and angling, which would be secured in perpetuity under this proposal. Completion of this project would build on the success of the nearby Forest Legacy Program-funded 142,000-acre Thompson-Fisher Conservation Easement, the 28,000-acre Kootenai Valleys Conservation Easement, and the recently completed 22,295-acre Kootenai Forestlands Conservation Project Phase I, which was the first phase of this project. Forest Legacy projects in Montana and Idaho have cumulatively helped to conserve 317,000 acres of working forestlands.

To read the full evaluation notice, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices. Submit either written or e-mailed comments by Nov. 29, to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; Kris Tempel, Habitat Conservation Biologist; Re: Proposed Conservation Easement; 490 N. Meridian Road; Kalispell, MT 59901.

Further inquiries may also be directed to Tempel at (406) 249-7481 or via email at ktempel@mt.gov.

Submitted by Fish & Wildlife – Region 1 Kalispell

Tobacco Animal Shelter Cat & Pup

Colorful Quilt Raffle

Drawing to be held Monday, Nov.30. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20

Available via PayPal (follow link below for cues) Or by calling 406-889-5457 to arrange ticket payment.

Hand crafted and donated by Carri Butler of ‘Quilts In Progress,’ this quilt is 5’9″x4’6″.

Quilt will ship if out of state/country winner is drawn! TVA Shelter thanks everyone in advance for their support.

Complete raffle info and more information on how to become involved and/or support the Tobaccco Valley Animal Shelter (with active services in both Eureka and Libby) can be found by visiting: http://tobaccovalleyanimalshelter.com/index.aspx

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian