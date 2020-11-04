BUSINESS NEWS

Libby Area Business Association prepares way for

Santa’s Sleigh

With several spirited initiatives underway, members of the Libby Area Business Association invite all area businesses and residents to join in the “Christmas Fun!” while preparing for Santa’s Libby debut this Saturday, December 5th.

On Thursday, December 3, members of the local business association tentatively plan to wrap-up public voting for this year’s “Christmas Window Display, Over-the-Top Christmas Decorations, Libby Light Pole, and Light Up Libby Residential Holiday Decorating Contests.

How to get involved? Local businesses across the City of Libby have been decorating their storefronts with window displays and aiming to achieve an over-the-top decorating status this past week. Patrons, community members, and fellow business owners alike are now invited to visit the Libby Area Business Association facebook page, locate the voting thread for each seperate event, and officially log their vote for this year’s nominees.

The Libby Light Pole Contest brightens the downtown streets of Mineral and California Avenues with creative holiday cheer for all to enjoy each Christmas Season. Businesses and residents alike are welcomed to join in the fun and “adopt a pole” for the contest which kicked-off this past Wednesday and ends December 3.

“There’s still time to get involved though,” shared Gail Burger, President of the Libby Area Business Association, this past weekend. “Those who would like to adopt a pole may do so by contacting us on Facebook. We have a few poles left up for grabs.”

Recipients of the 2020 Winners plaques will be announced online following the public nomination period. “Unfortunately, the official tree-lighting ceremony has been cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions currently in place,” shared Burger. “Normally, we would give out awards during those festivities. So we’re getting creative and moving to a virtual format to announce this year’s winners.”

Beyond the downtown area and brightening the way for Santa’s sleigh, the 2020 Light Up Libby Campaign is also currently underway. Residents are invited to light their homes with Christmas and register online. A map to tour the lot of entries will then be posted. Voting for the city-wide decorating contest will end on Friday, December 20. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the homeowner who garners the most attention.

But what does all this mean for Santa? Without this year’s tree-lighting festivities, it has been reported that the infamous Jolly Old St. Nick will find his way to visit Libby’s young boys and girls via the holiday’s glow.

Indeed, one his favorite stops along the Christmas Circuit would never be missed. Santa plans to arrive via sleigh to the streets of Libby on Saturday afternoon, December 5. Both he and Mrs. Claus will announce their roughly drawn city-limits tour online, as well. Stay tuned!

All area youth are invited to listen for the jingle bells and say hello as Santa comes by to check-in and share a small gift. **For everyone’s safety, please stay on the sidewalks or in your yards as Santa and his horse-drawn sleigh approach.

For all information on how to get involved, place your votes for the 2020 Christmas Fun Contests, or to track Santa’s upcoming visit please log on to Facebook and follow the Libby Area Business Association at https://www.facebook.com/LibbyMontana59923.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Custom Iron Eagles

Equipment and Supply sale;

Former workshop of Todd Berget

Custom Iron Eagles Equipment and Supply Sale will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 10 a.m.

Welding equipment, custom made sawhorses, partially completed projects, metal carts and shelving, air brush, spray paint, homemade anvil, scrap metal, tools, hardware, ammo boxes, organizers and much more which Todd had collected over several years.

Some items currently posted for early viewing on Custom Iron Eagles facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/customironeagles.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian.

Audubon Christmas

Bird Count

For the 51th year local bird watchers will participate in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count in the Libby area on Saturday, December 19. Over 72,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,400 locations across the Western Hemisphere will help scientists monitor the health of bird populations with this effort.

Those interested in participating either as field observers or watching and recording at their own homes, including those with bird feeders, please contact Gene Reckin at 291-8482 or 293-9344.

Submitted by Gene Reckin

New Scam phone calls; Scam uses local Sheriff Darren Short’s name do not give

personal

information

There is a call that is circulating around. This person is saying he is lieutenant Darren Short with the Libby Police Department. This is a scam, this is not Sherriff Darren Short. Do not give them any information.

Submitted by Sherriff Darren Short