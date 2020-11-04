BUSINESS NEWS

Harlow’s Bus Barn. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Libby Bus Barn playfully greets holiday passers-by

By Stacy Bender

Those traveling the west end of Highway 2 in Libby this past week may have noticed the address of Harlow’s School Bus Services has yet again become inhabited with a playfully enchanting holiday spirit. Infectiously enamoring eyes and antlers have adorned various buses parked within the lot over recent years. This season the barn itself has come to life.

2020 marks the third year in which the animated creativity of 22-year veteran bus driver, Janet Kurle, has come alive at 30772 US Hwy 2 West. Kurle, who joined the Harlow’s team in 2013, truly enjoys the notion of bringing a smile to the faces of both passers-by and those who show up with her each school morning to transport students across Libby School District #4.

“My sister is the one who is the artist,” Kurle said of her younger sibling, Jane Smook. “She brings my ideas to life. If she can draw or paint it then we can put it together.” The pair of sisters began collaborating on projects while working together at Harlow’s 3 years ago and creating the now annual Halloween School Bus.

Soon after the success of her haunted vision, Kurle tossed the idea to add a festive flare to each Christmas season, too. Once each vision has been vetted and drawn, the sisters are joined by Kurle’s kids – Codie Williams, Karley, Jolee and Zander Kurle – and the familial crew works together to construct and install every year’s unique lights and decorations.

Kalispell business owner shares gratitude for two Libby residents

According to Judy and her husband, Tim, the pair of helpful patrons had arrived at the small market store that day, “Because they had been driving past our signs for years and decided to stop in and take a look. We’ve heard that from so many folks who’ve wandered in. All Glory to God for he gave us two Angels on Earth from Libby that day! Please tell them they have Christmas presents awaiting their next visit.”

Rowland has special ordered a small pair of blue birds which one of the Libby residents had been looking to acquire and will be holding them on-site in hopes they again meet one day soon. “I can only tell you that Tonya was, I believe, the younger of the two ladies with longer than shoulder-length blonde hair. Laura appeared a little older? She was a small-framed lady who also had blonde hair which was short, cut just below her ears,” Rowland shared in hopes that someone might recognize their description and forward her note of enormous gratitude.

In a follow-up email closing out conversations to fulfill their request to reach out in humble gratitude, Judy then wrote, “Gods Blessings and Merry Christmas to these ladies and the Town of Libby. – Tim and Judy Rowland”

If you recognize the descriptions above and/or have information which might lead to reconnecting the Rowlands with their mystery-angels, please email us at news@montanian.com. We look forward to sharing the moment when Judy is able to thank them again in person.

Registration Open for Spring Semester at

Flathead Valley

Community College

Submitted by

Jill Seigmund

Registration for spring semester at Flathead Valley Community College is now open to all new and returning students. Spring semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 19 and concludes Thursday, May 6.

FVCC offers a mix of in-person, remote and online courses and a variety of schedules to meet students’ needs. Within the traditional 16-week semester, there are two eight-week schedules to allow students to complete courses in less time.

To protect the health and well-being of students and instructors, FVCC is following stringent social distancing and sanitation protocols. The number of in-person seats has been reduced to allow for ample spacing between students.

New students wishing to take classes at FVCC must apply for admission before registering for classes. There is no fee to apply. The Admissions Office recommends applying at least one week in advance of the course starting date. FVCC staff are available to help students with the application process and will notify them whether it is necessary to submit various health and academic records, such as transcripts and proof of immunizations.

Students who register for spring semester by Wednesday, Dec. 23 may be eligible to be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship.

To view the complete list of courses offered at FVCC this spring, visit www.fvcc.edu/course-schedules. For more information about applying for admission and registering for classes, visit www.fvcc.edu/apply or call 756-3851.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare announces new name, Logan Health

Submitted by

Mellody B. Sharpton

Kalispell Regional Healthcare will enter the new year with a new name. Today the healthcare system is announcing the unifying of its locations under the name Logan Health. The new name will take effect beginning in January 2021. The new name pays tribute to Logan Pass, one of the most visited sites within Montana’s Glacier National Park. Logan Pass sits at the highest point of Going-to-the-Sun Road, giving visitors unforgettable views of the Park.