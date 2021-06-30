BUSINESS NEWS

Libby

Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards

Submitted by Libby Chamber of Commerce

The 2022 Annual Libby Area Chamber Award nominees have been announced and voting has begun!

Nominees Listed Below

Business of the Year: Alpine Precision Inc., Amish Farm to Market Store, Hoot Ow Farm, The Dome Theater.

Non Profit of the Year: Kootenai Nordic Club, Kootenai Kiwanis, Rotary Club of Kootenai Valley, Kootenai River Stampede Rodeo PRCA.

Volunteer of the Year: Bob Stickney, Amy Pearson, Cathy Spencer, Scott Beagle.

Libby Leadership Award: George Mercer, Dan Ackerman, Paul Bunn, Dorey Rowland.

The Annual Chamber Awards is one more way to support local business and show our businesses, organizations, and their employees and community volunteers that you appreciate them. This is your opportunity to say “great job” to those businesses and individuals that make your day, month or year better! Let’s all take a moment to vote.

How it Works: The Libby Area Chamber Board of Directors have nominated community businesses, organizations, and individuals for the four award categories. Community members can vote on the four categories from December 6, 2021 to December 20, 2021. You may also cast your votes in-person at the Chamber Office Monday through Friday, 11AM – 4PM within the voting period.

The winners will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Award & Fundraiser Banquet January 21st, 2022.

Kootenai Treasures on Mineral Ave. open for business

Kootenai Treasures in Libby, Mont. located at 501 Mineral Ave. is now open for business. The store houses local artist work and Made in Montana products. There is still space available for local artists.

From Left to Right: Sherry Custer-Mitchell, Chase Mitchell Co-Owner Nicole Rogerson . Photo by McKenzie Williams, The Montanian.