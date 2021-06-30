BUSINESS NEWS

Roundup for Safety Grants help keep

Volunteer Firefighters safe

Flathead Electric Co-Op

At the December 9th meeting, Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Roundup for Safety Board also awarded grants to:

Libby Volunteer Fire Department – turnout gear

Fisher River Valley Fire Service Area – FLIR thermal imaging camera, gas detector meter

In all, the Roundup for Safety Board evaluated 7 grant requests and approved $35,198 in safety funds at the December meeting.

In 2021, the Roundup for Safety Board distributed $169,072 in total safety funds, through November 30.

Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the extra money going into a fund for community safety projects proposed by nonprofit organizations.

The Co-op is grateful to all who enhance the safety of our community. Typically, participating in the Roundup program costs a member about $6 per year.

Funds are available and applications are being accepted for 2022. For additional information about the program, call Courtney Stone at 406-751-1820 or visit www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup.

Funding for Fiscal Year 2022 for repairs,

upgrades, and expansion of Montana airports

Roy Loewenstein, Deputy Communications

Director of U.S. Senator Jon Tester

Following the passage of his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced on Dec. 16 he secured $28,610,817 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Fiscal Year 2022 funding for 69 Montana airports as part of the law.

“Montana’s airports are essential to keeping our state connected and our economy strong,” said Tester. “This funding from my bipartisan infrastructure package will ensure that our airports can make urgently needed repairs, continue to grow and support Montana travel, and create good paying jobs in the process.”

Tester secured approximately $144 million for 69 Montana airports through his bipartisan infrastructure law, which will be awarded over five years through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Grants, which can be used to construct or repair runways and taxiways as well as make terminal and gate improvements. Tester was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to vote for the legislation.

Tester worked across the aisle for months to negotiate this agreement with a group of five Republicans, four Democrats, and the White House. Tester’s law is projected to create more than 800,000 American jobs and lower costs for businesses by making targeted investments that will strengthen our nation without raising taxes on working families.

As a lead author of the bill, Tester made sure that the law does not raise taxes. He secured significant wins for Montana in the law, including $2.82 billion for Montana’s roads, highways and bridges; up to $100 million for the Milk River Project and $1 billion to complete all authorized rural water projects through the Bureau of Reclamation; $42.45 billion for broadband deployment to low-connectivity areas across the country; and $3.37 billion to reduce wildfire risk nationwide, among others. Tester also worked to ensure that all iron, steel, and construction materials used for these projects must be made in America.

Libby Airport received $159,000.00 from bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.