BUSINESS NEWS

Gov. Gianforte Launches New Program to Help Montana Businesses Invest and Grow

Submitted by Brooke Stroyke, Office of the Governor

On January 19, Governor Greg Gianforte announced Montana entrepreneurs have a new tool to grow their businesses. Approved by the governor in December, the Montana Down Payment Assistance Program is a public-private partnership between the State of Montana and Montana’s banks, credit unions, and economic development agencies.

“Montana entrepreneurs and job creators now have another tool in their toolbox to invest and grow their business, create more good-paying jobs, and meet increasing consumer demands,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I appreciate the private sector leaders who are partnering with the state in this first of its kind program.”

The Montana Down Payment Assistance Program will help finance the acquisition of equipment, purchase of real estate or buildings with improvements, and new construction for existing Montana businesses. Loans have a low fixed interest rate for ten years and range in size from $250,000 to $3,000,000.

The Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning and the Montana Board of Investments developed the program and presented the proposal to the ARPA Economic Transformation and Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission in December. With the commission’s unanimous, bipartisan recommendation, Gov. Gianforte allocated $37 million for the program to the Montana Board of Investments.

“This program is a first of its kind partnership between Montana lenders and leaders. By working together in this unprecedented way, limited one-time resources can be leveraged to help businesses grow and prosper long into the future,” said Budget Director Ryan Osmundson, who helped develop the program.

Program details, eligibility, and applications are available online at https://investmentmt.com/Loan-Programs/Programs-and-Applications or by calling Doug Hill, Director of In-State Loan Programs at the Board of Investments at (406) 444-1217.

The Dome Theater building celebrates 73 years

On January 20, 1948 or 73 years ago the Kootenai Theatre was lost to a fire. The current owners at the time, Mrs. Arthur J. Neils and Mrs. A.J. Agather, rebuilt the theater in concrete and mortar and reopened it only five short months later. On June 29, 1948, what we now know as the Dome Theater, was open for business.

The Dome Theater during the facelift it received in 2021.

Bottom photo: The new and improved Dome Theater after the

exterior remodel.

Happy 73 years! Enjoy the Movies .

Photos courtesy of Dome Theater Project

Local Camp Creek Coffee Roasters now

available at Rosauers

You can now find your favorite coffee at Rosauers in Libby Mont. “ Our fresh roasted coffee is now stocked at our local market and we are thrilled with the partnership! Miss us during business hours? Grab it there!” Wrote Camp Creek Coffee Roasters in a Facebook Post.