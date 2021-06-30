BUSINESS NEWS

Fix Coffeehouse Celebrates 6 Months

By Karen Morrissette

Fix Coffeehouse is celebrating 6 months of business on February 16. Located in the same space as Mark’s Magic Carpet at 512 Mineral Avenue in Libby and owned by the same family, Fix has positioned itself as not just a coffee shop and eatery, but a social hub for the community. The owners, Mark and Jena Nelson, have had the flooring store for over twenty years but the coffeehouse is truly Jena’s passion project, and a family affair. The three baristas — Kat, D’Aarion, and Kirstie – are all part of the family and Jena puts in a lot of her own time with from-scratch food preparation and design of the cozy environment. With its mix of antique furnishings, gilded mirrors, romantic pictures, and greenery, the sitting area feels like your grandmother’s dining or living room. The nostalgic feel is intentional. Jena wants it to feel like home, a place where everyone is comfortable and can enjoy good food and drinks, as well as good company. There is a small collection of books to read while you are there and even a plant swap rack where you can exchange seedlings with your neighbors.

In addition to the coffee, tea, and other drinks, including frequent daily beverage specials, Fix has a vast array of flavorings that can be added to any order. The varied breakfast menu includes breakfast sandwiches and burritos, stuffed bagels, and handmade biscuits with sausage gravy as a treat on Fridays. Lunch offerings, served after 11:30 on weekdays, include daily specials along with soup, side salads, and various sandwiches. Baked goods are also available. Fix has a punchcard program in which you get a beverage and food discount with every tenth visit.

The Nelsons love the downtown area in Libby and want to support the local economy as much as possible. Camp Creek Coffee Roasters provides a special blend just for the Fix Coffeehouse. Seasonally, they get their fresh produce from Hoot Owl Farms. In the near future, they hope to partner with local bakers to provide bagels and other fresh baked goods. Presently Fix houses displays from a local jewelry vendor and Malicious Candles out of Spokane. Upcoming displays will include locally produced stationary, cards, stickers, pepper jams, and grill seasonings. The coffeehouse also recently hosted six local vendors for a special event. Having been part of the last Ladies Night Out, the Nelsons hope the coffeehouse will become more involved in community events in the future. There are currently two book clubs that hold their meeting at Fix – one specializing in young adult literature that meets on the third Saturday of the month and the other readers’ choice which meets on the first Saturday. The staff are very open to hosting meetings for other community groups.

Fix Coffeehouse is open from 7:30 to 2:30 Monday through Friday and 8:30 to 2:30 on Saturday. Stop in for a coffee, breakfast or lunch, and a chat. If you are interested in partnering with the coffeehouse or holding your group’s meeting there, the number is (406) 293-8014.

CPMC Welcomes

Dr. Sarah Sanders to Cabinets Peaks Clinic Family Medicine

Submitted by Paula Collins

Cabinet Peaks Clinic Family Medicine is pleased to welcome Sarah Sanders, MD. to the team. Dr. Sanders received her BS of Biology from East Carolina University and her MD from Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, North Carolina. For her post graduate education, Dr. Sanders finished her Family Medicine Residency at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and her Pediatric Internship at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. After completing her 8 years with the US Army, Dr. Sanders was a Family Medicine Staff Physician at AltaMed Medical Group.

Dr. Sanders moved to the area with her husband, a son (5), and 2 daughters (2&3), and their 4 dogs and 2 cats. Sanders is excited to begin her new career with Cabinet Peaks Clinic Family Medicine, “I like the idea of practicing medicine in a smaller town, such as Libby. The area is beautiful, and I am ready to spend more quality time with my family.”

Bruce Whitfield, Chief Executive Office at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, happily welcomed Dr. Sanders to the team. “I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Sanders to our practice,” he stated, “She will be a great addition to our clinic.” Cabinet Peaks Clinics Administrator, Crystal Allen, added “we are excited to welcome Dr. Sanders to the team, her experience and practice style align with our philosophy here to put quality first.”