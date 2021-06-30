BUSINESS NEWS

Libby Chamber of Commerce Annual Award & Fundraising Banquet
The 2022 Libby Chamber of Commerce Annual Award and Fundraising Banquet Game Night was held on Friday January 21 at the Libby Memorial Events Center in Libby, Mont.
The Libby Chamber Award Winners are as follows:
Business of the Year – Amish Farm to Market Store & Bakery
Nominees for Business of the Year were: Alpine Precision Inc., Hoot Owl Farm, & The Dome Theater.
Non–Profit of the Year – Kootenai Rover Stampede PRCA Rodeo
Nominees for Business of the Year were: Kootenai Nordic Club, Kootenai Kiwanis, Rotary Club of Kootenai Valley.
Volunteer of the Year – Bob Stickney
Nominees for Volunteer of the Year were: Amy Pearson, Cathy Spencer, Scott Beagle.
Libby Leadership Award – George Mercer
Nominees for Libby Leadership Award were: Dan Ackerman, Paul Bunn, Dorey Rowland.
Libby Public School’s Educator of the Year – Doreen Gruber
Congratulations to all award winning recipients. Photos courtesy of Libby Chamber of Commerce.
City of Libby’s Employee of the Year
Christopher Pape
Local broker honored for over 40 years of service
Debra Cernick was presented a certificate of achievement to her by all of her brokers and agents. Debra has been in real estate for over 40 years. The award reads: Certificate of Achievement presented to Debra Cernick for Most Loved and Celebrated Broker in Lincoln County. Congratulations!
