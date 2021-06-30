BUSINESS NEWS

Calling all vendors to the CPMC annual Health Fair

Submitted by Paula Collins, CPMC

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is once again gearing up for their annual health fair. The fair takes place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Libby Memorial Events Center and celebrates health and wellness with the community by bringing together numerous displays, activities, and screenings.

“We are once again inviting health and wellness related organizations and businesses who want to bring awareness to their health and wellness products and services to be a part of the fair,” stated Paula Collins, Marketing Coordinator at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. “We have always encouraged our vendors to do more than just display their goods by putting together fun and interactive exhibits. The more interactive and fun the booth is, the more fair-goers will remember about each vendor’s goods and services.”

Exhibit space rental is $40 for vendors who are selling items and $15 for those who are displaying and educating. Additional tables are $20 each. All registrations are due by April 1st, and no late registrations will be accepted. On the day of the fair, the doors will open at 9:30 am, and the fair is free and open to the public until 12:00pm.

“With hundreds of people attending the fair each year, it’s an extremely inexpensive way to get your health and wellness word out in our community,” added Collins. “We only have a limited number of exhibit spaces available, so if businesses or individuals are interested, I encourage them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Proceeds from the fair go right back into the event to help offset the cost of facility rental. If you are interested in entering a booth at the 2022 Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Health Fair, please contact Paula Collins at paula.collins@cabinetpeaks.org.

Uncle Paul’s Family Fun LLC, Grand Opening Weekend

Uncle Paul’s Grand opening weekend will go for 3 days, from March 25 -27 & then we’ll be open 7 days a week.

Located at 413 W 9th St. in Libby, next to Henry’s Restaurant. If you have questions, the phone number is (406) 334-6867 or email info@uncle-pauls.com. Bring your family and see how much fun Dunkle Paul’s has to offer.

Check out their website at www.uncle-pauls.com.

St. Patrick’s Day is an Irish national holiday with banks, stores, and businesses closing for the day. The first St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the United States was held in Boston (1737). Shamrocks are the national flower/emblem of Ireland. The color of St. Patrick’s Day was originally blue. Beer is one of the most widely consumed beverages on St. Patrick’s Day. Legend says that each leaf of the clover has a meaning: Hope, Faith, Love and Luck.

Annual Crazy Days at Turner Mountain a fun filled success

Distinguishably dressed as a norse druid, Ryan also said that “without the volunteers and sponsors who helped put the event together, it wouldn’t have happened. They deserve a huge shout out!”

The event was a success and made possible with the generous donations given by:

Turner Mountain

Cabinet Mountain Brewing Company

Camp Creek Coffee Roasters

Libby Sports Center

Eagle Outfitters

Rocky Mountain Outfitters

Rocky Mountain Music

The Twisted Turtle

Libby VFW Post #1548

The Pastime Bar and Grill

American Legion Post #97

Ameritech General

Alternative Releaf

Evergreen Motel

Happy’s Inn

Flash 56

Ace Building Center

Frames Unlimited

Fusion Hair Designs

Managhans Furniture

New to You

Pizza Hut

Montana Machine

Timberline Auto Sales

Twinkle Welding

The Keep

Ultra Car Wash

Window Doors and More

The Montanian Newspaper

All in all, a total of 168 people joined in the festivities on the surprisingly sunny day, including but not limited to zebras, santa, dinos, and a sparsely-clad wrestling team. So as capes flapped in the wind, ballerinas twirled, and the crowds shredded the soggy snow, yet another Crazy Days flew by in glory.

By Katie McCahan,

The Montanian.

Photo by Ashley South, The Montanian.