BUSINESS NEWS BREIFS

Libby

Airport awarded $300,000

The US Department of Transportation awarded Lincoln County Airport in Libby $300,000 to fund the purchase of a snow removal plow truck. The funds are part of $26.5 million awarded to 17 airports in the State of Montana.

The current plow truck was provided through an FAA grant about 12 years ago according to Airport Manager Rob Fox. It has been having issues with the front end and is scheduled to be repaired as well.

Most of the traffic through Lincoln County Airport is small general aviation traffic. There are approximately 16 single engine planes based out of Libby and it is not uncommon for people from surrounding communities to visit Libby in their personal planes on a nice weekend. There is also some light jet traffic bringing government and business leaders to Libby for meetings and vacations.

The federal grants provided for a wide variety of airport improvements across the state including additional development of the International Airports in Missoula, Great Falls and Bozeman. The FAA funded $520.5 million worth of airport improvement grants nationwide.

By Mati Bishop, The Montanian

Flathead Electric

Cooperative’s

annual

meeting

All Flathead Electric members (anyone who pays a bill to them) are invited to attend the Co-op’s 83rd Annual Members’ Meeting on March 21, at Canvas Church, located at 255 Summit Ridge in Kalispell.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by entertainment with local 1950’s Rock n’ Roll band “Zino and the Bel Aires” at 9 a.m. The business meeting will get underway at 9:45 a.m. and adjourn by 11:30. Certified childcare attendants will be available, but space is limited. Members in attendance will learn about the financial stability of the Co-op and Flathead Electric’s continued focus on power supply, rates, growing technologies and more. They will also hear from those running for Board of Trustee positions.

There will be prize drawings for those in attendance, including the grand prize of a $500 energy bill credit. Four $500 scholarships will also be awarded to area high school seniors planning to enroll at an in-state college or university. To be eligible for scholarships, the students’ parent or guardian must be a member of Flathead Electric and the student must be present at the meeting to win.

Staff and Trustees look forward to visiting with members at Flathead Electric’s Annual Meeting, and to recognizing the Co-op’s 83 years of service in our community.

Submitted by Wendy Ostrem Price

Libby

Driver’s

station changes

locations

The Driver’s License office has completed their relocation to the McGrade School building located at 933 Farm to Market Road in Libby. They are open for all driver’s license exam services. People who need to renew their driver’s license or get their Real ID driver’s license can make an appointment at dojmt.gov/driving.

The office hours in the new location are Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. They are closed for lunch from noon until 1 p.m. and closed on Thursdays and Fridays. You can call the new office at 1-866-450-8034.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Walk-in customers will be worked in around appoints as best as possible. Information regarding the Real ID program is available at mtrealid.gov.

By Mati Bishop, The Montanian

Calling all

vendors to the CPMC annual Health Fair

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is once again gearing up for their annual health fair. The fair will be held on Saturday, April 25 at the Libby Memorial Events Center. It will celebrate health and wellness within the community by bringing together numerous displays, activities, and screenings.

“We are once again inviting health and wellness related organizations and businesses who want to bring awareness to their health and wellness products and services to be a part of the fair,” said Kate Stephens, Marketing Manager at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. “We have always encouraged our vendors to do more than just display their goods by putting together fun and interactive exhibits. The more interactive and fun the booth is, the more fair-goers will remember about each vendor’s goods and services.”

Exhibit space rental is $40 for vendors who are selling items and $15 for those who are displaying and educating. Additional tables are $20 each. All registrations are due by April 1, and no late registrations will be accepted. On the day of the fair, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and the fair is free and open to the public until noon.

“With hundreds of people attending the fair each year, it’s an extremely inexpensive way to get your health and wellness word out in our community,” said Stephens. “We only have a limited number of exhibit spaces available, so if businesses or individuals are interested, I encourage them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Proceeds from the fair go right back into the event to help offset the cost of facility rental. If you are interested in entering a booth at the 2020 Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Health Fair, please contact Paula Collins at 283-7221 or paula.collins@cabinetpeaks.org.

Submitted by Kate Stephens

Kootenai

Forest

Stakeholder

Coalition

annual

meeting

To Members of the Kootenai Forest Stakeholder Coalition, and all people and groups interested in our work:

The KFSC invites you to our annual membership meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. The meeting will be held in the large meeting room at the Libby District School Superintendent’s Office at 724 Louisiana Ave. in Libby.

The meeting will include updates on our activities, and plans for the future. There will be ample time for questions and answers. We particularly value input and suggestions from members of the community, to help guide us in our efforts to reflect and promote community values and preferences, in our work with the Forest Service and other agencies and entities.

A vote on board members for the upcoming year will also be taken at the meeting. According to our bylaws, board members are selected at an annual meeting of the members of the group. We also welcome your nominations for board candidates. For anyone who wants to make a nomination, please contact board secretary Doug Ferrell. Nominations are due by Monday, March 16.

KFSC has been participating in an interesting process with officials representing the Kootenai National Forest to improve our working relationship. We have found this process to be very helpful and look forward to a more supportive relationship with the Forest Service.

We invite and value your participation.

Submitted by Doug Ferrell