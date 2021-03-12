BUSINESS NEWS & INFORMATION

Beautifully Smooth of Libby brings

red light therapy to list of spa services

by Brian Baxter

“The beautiful spring came; and when Nature resumes her loveliness,

the human soul is apt to revive also.”

– Harriet Ann Jacobs

Brenda Weeks, a registered nurse with experience in dermatology, is the owner and manager of Beautifully Smooth – a health, beauty, and medical spa service located at 108 East 9th Street, Suite 8, in Libby.

After raising her son and daughter and getting them well adjusted to adult life and college, Weeks moved to Libby. “I absolutely love Libby. I love the community spirit, and this place has been a great fit for everything I had hoped to establish with my business,” she shared of her experience since first establishing Beautifully Smooth at its Libby location in August of 2019.

Weeks is currently excited about the spa’s newest service, a red-light therapy bed. “Pain and depression have been a huge concern for a lot of people lately, and I have been researching different ways to help them get relief including acupressure, reflexology, and red-light therapy,” Weeks shared. “I wanted to create a place where people could sneak off to hide out for 30 minutes to an hour or longer and just take care of themselves, refresh, regroup, and aim to get back out there and carry on in life.”

The development of each aspect of her business has been thoughtfully based on an extensive background. Ten years after graduating from college with a degree in Child Development and Business, Weeks went back to North Idaho College and graduated Nursing School in 2007. Her career then began by working in Acute Care and eventually moving into Dermatology, assisting with Board Certified Dermatologists in addressing skin ailments, burns, biopsies, and surgeries.

Weeks work in the health and dermatology fields further expanded while providing care and services by renting space from the Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho, before coming to Libby.

Weeks describes the new red light therapy bed she now offers as resembling a tanning bed with reputed anti-aging properties. “This therapy can easily be added to any treatment or just used solo, and clients will see aid in healing. The sessions are twenty minutes, so it is easy to fit in on a lunch break or on the way home from work,” she said.

Beautifully Smooth offers numerous services which include but are not limited to: freshen facials, microdermabrasion, micro-needling, and cellulite and permanent hair reduction for dark hair. The spa also offers an excellent skin care line of medical cosmeceuticals to help address skin problems.

Weeks works an appointment-based schedule. She treats all ages of people, from preteens to retirees. Confidentiality is a prime consideration at Beautifully Smooth and Weeks understands a sense of trust is paramount with every client she serves.

To schedule an appointment or for more information on spa services and skincare products used:

Please call 208-691-1705, email beautifullysmoothllc@gmail.com, or visit www.facebook.com/BrendaWBren.

Be sure to inquire about on-going referral-based specials when scheduling your next

appointment.

Grand Opening: 406 Ceramics

by Stacy Bender

Janice Bailey moved to Libby from Washington in 2017. After her father passed away, she and her husband moved to the area to find work and be near her mother, Noreen.

After working for Shopko and hearing the doors would soon be closing, Bailey immediately began planning her next endeavor.

Having loved the art of

ceramics since she was a young girl and enjoying the art alongside her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her latest creative venture came quite naturally.

Excitement from friends and family mounted prior to a soft launch of the crafting business in January of 2020 which culminated in an approval, but then sudden denial from the city to operate from her cozy shed within a

residential zone.

“You know that old saying, ‘God don’t give you more than you can handle,’” Bailey shared. “Well. He tested me, but I kept fighting and never gave up. That’s when Robin and Tina of R/T Automotive stepped in and allowed me to move my shop to their business lot on the corner of Hwy 2 and Wards Road in Libby. They are a true God send.”

With roots upon which to foster her business now firmly planted, Bailey is offering patrons the chance to dabble in several ceramic techniques: chalking, glazing, acrylic painting, and antiquing of finished works.

“406 Ceramics is a place to come and relax, be yourself, and have fun,” said Bailey.

Coming soon, “Tots and Tales” will offer younger patrons the chance to read a story and then paint a ceramic piece that goes along with the story heard.

“We are also currently offering night classes by appointment,” Bailey added. “I would just encourage everyone to ‘Stay Tuned!’ There are so many exciting things planned now that the doors are officially open for business.”

Owner of 406 Ceramics, Janice Bailey (left), was joined by her mother , Noreen Garrison (center), and close friend, Kyle Struz, for the Grand

Opening of her new crafting business. The St. Patrick’s day opening saw a consistent flow of curious crafters through the front door to inquire about

supplies and creative opportunities. (Photos by Stacy Bender)

406 Ceramics is located at 36 Wards Road in Libby

Current hours of operation are from

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday-Friday,

and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday .

More information on current ceramic supplies offered and upcoming creative opportunities

can be found by visiting

www.facebook.com/406-ceramics-100846101510191/

or by calling Janice at (406) 334-9432