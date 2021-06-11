LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS

New bike rack installed at Libby Visitor’s Center

Submitted by Libby Area Chamber of Commerce

In 2019, the Libby Area Chamber of Commerce had recognized that the increased amount of bicycle

traffic to the Libby Chamber and Visitor Information Center was setting a demand for a bike rack to be

installed. At that time, the Chamber decided to collaborate with local metal artist Todd Berget, the Libby

Public Schools Metal Shop, and Montana Machine & Fabrication to design and build a bike rack that

represented Libby in a unique and creative way.

The bike rack, depicting the Cabinet Mountain range, was installed outside the Visitor Information Center on Tuesday, June 1, by the Libby High School Drafting and Welding students.

The Libby Chamber Staff & Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who was a part of the

completion of this project: design by Todd Berget, fabrication by Montana Machine & Fabrication, hand-painting by Patty Rambo, and a special thank you to John Love and the Libby High School Drafting and

Welding Class for the final welding and installation!

(Photo Courtesy of Libby Chamber of Commerce)

Ankle Brachial testing equipment upgraded at CPMC

Submitted by

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center of Libby

Libby, MT – Many people in our community

suffer from swollen and painful legs or arms.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a common

circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries

reduce blood flow to your limbs. When you develop PAD, your legs or arms do not get enough blood to keep up with demand. This lack of blood flow can cause pain, also known as claudication. Claudication varies widely, from mild discomfort to debilitating pain. Severe cases will disrupt everyday living.

If diagnosed with PAD, your provider may recommend the Ankle Brachial Testing (ABI). The test is a quick, noninvasive way to check for PAD. An ABI test compares the blood pressure measured at your ankle with the blood pressure measured at your arm. A low ankle-brachial number can indicate narrowing or blockage of the arteries in your limbs.

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has been providing ABI for many years. Recently, the equipment has been upgraded and has the capability to perform ABI

segmentals and ABI stress tests. Physicians can

more precisely determine the degree and location

of claudication. These tests can determine if the

condition is a result of clots that may not be detected by other methods, allowing providers to implement treatment plans or surgery that will effectively

resolve the problem.

“This is important due to the fact that when it is difficult or painful to get up and walk around, patients can develop additional health issues,” stated Alan

Carmignani, CPMC Cardiopulmonary Manager.

“Also, when clots are present there is always a

risk of the clot moving or breaking off pieces that can go to the heart, lungs, or brain and possibly become fatal.

As always, we are excited to be offering these lifesaving tests to our patients.”

For more information on

the ABI Testing, please call

283-7190.

Mayoral, City Council Seats

on November 21, 2021 ballot

Deadline to apply—

Monday, June 21

Filing for the November 2, 2021 Municipal

Election opened on April 22 of this year and is set to close just 12 days from now.

Filing Forms are available at City of Libby, City

of Troy, Town of Eureka, Town of Rexford and the Lincoln County Clerk and Recorders office.

Open positions, terms of office and fees for filing applications are as follows:

CITY OF LIBBY

Mayor – 4 YEARS – $88.34

City Council (3 positions) – 4 YEARS – $44.17

CITY OF TROY

Mayor – 4 YEARS – NO FEE

City Council (2 positions) – 4 YEARS – NO FEE

TOWN OF EUREKA

Mayor – 4 YEARS – $36.00

Town Council (2 positions) – 4 YEARS – NO FEE

Town Council (1 position) – 2 YEARS – NO FEE

TOWN OF REXFORD

Town Council (3 positions) – 4 YEARS – NO FEE

All completed forms and fees for local

candidates must be filed in the Clerk & Recorder’s office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021.

TELEPHONE: 406-283-2302

INTERNET: www.lincolncountymt.us

BRANCHES OF GOVERNMENT:

The Legislative branch consists of the City Council, which serves as the governing body of the City.

Any resident who resides in the municipal limits

for which they wish to govern, who is 18 years of

age or older, and a citizen of Montana and qualified

elector pursuant to Article IV, Section 2 of the

Montana Constitution is eligible to hold office.

The Executive branch of our government is the Mayor, who serves as the chief executive and chief administrative officer of the City. Any resident who resides in the municipal limits of the city they wish to govern, who is 18 years of age or older, and a citizen of Montana and qualified elector pursuant to Article IV, Section 2 of the Montana Constitution is eligible to hold office.