LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS

Become a Trail Steward

Submitted by Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness

Looking to get outside this summer? What if you could hit the trails while helping your neighbors enjoy their wild backyard?

With Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness, you get to do both. Whether you help to keep goats safe or restore trails in the Scotchmans, you can rest easy knowing you’re making wild places better for everyone.

The FSPW’s volunteer trail maintenance days are perfect for anyone who loves exploring the spectacular Scotchman Peaks region while also getting their hands dirty. By improving the trails, you’re getting to connect with the land that you love while also ensuring others can too. All experience levels are welcome — it doesn’t matter if you’ve never swung a Pulaski in your life. Best of all, you get to enjoy the sunshine and good company while you’re out.

FSPW has several trail project days scheduled plus a few overnight opportunities. Sign-up today at https://www.scotchmanpeaks.org/hikes-events-schedule/

Likewise, the Trail Ambassador program is all about keeping hikers and goats safe on the trails. Ambassadors spend the day on the Scotchman Peak trail, educating fellow hikers about the local wildlife. In the past, curious mountain goats have gotten a little too friendly with hiking parties, attracted by the salty sweat and hope of food. While it can seem charming, things can go wrong quickly when humans and goats get too close. In fact, a biting incident years ago temporarily closed Scotchman Peak trail.

Obviously, that’s no good for humans or goats. Enter the Trail Ambassadors. These folks hit the trails to remind fellow hikers that mountain goats are best appreciated from a distance. To sign up visit https://www.scotchmanpeaks.org/you-can-help/leave-mountain-goats-wild/

It’s shaping up to be a busy summer season! Spend some time giving back to the trails that you love. If you want to help out in other ways, chances are we can find a way for you to contribute! Shoot us an email at info@scotchmanpeaks.com.

From the desk of—Chief Scott Kessell, Libby Police Department…

…rubbish, garbage, junk vehicles, or other

unsightly, offensive, or unsanitary materials to

accumulate upon said property or along any alleys behind said property or public right-of-way alongside of or in front of said property between said property and the traveled roadway. All of said ground shall

further be maintained with a neat appearance and all grass or weeds upon said grounds shall not exceed ten (10) inches in height.

B) For the purposes of this section, junk vehicle means a discarded, ruined, wrecked, or dismantled motor vehicle, including component parts, which is either not lawfully and validly licensed and is either inoperative or incapable of being driven.

In addition, if a vehicle is permanently registered under MCA 61-3-562 and meets the above criteria,

the vehicle is a junk vehicle.

(Ord. 1455, 1992; Ord. 1401 § 1, 1989: Ord. 1377, 1987: Ord. 1368, 1987: Ord. 1082 (part), 1979) (Ord. No. 1927, 10-1-2018)

8.08.020 – Cutting and removal of weeds.

It shall be unlawful for the owner of any lot or

parcel of land within the city, or any agent in charge

of said property, to allow or permit weeds, grass, or brush to grow or to remain when grown upon said property or along any alleys behind said property or public right-of-way along the side or in front of said property between said property and the traveled roadway. Said weeds, grass, or brush shall be

maintained pursuant to the terms of this chapter

between the fifteenth day of April and the thirtieth day of September of each and every year.

(Ord. 1428, 1990: Ord. 1401 § 2, 1989)

8.08.030 – City to remove and assess cost.

If any person shall fail to comply with Sections 8.08.010 or 8.08.020 of this chapter, in addition to the penalty provided therefor, a written notice may be served upon the owner or agent in charge of said property, said notice to be served personally or by certified mail, requiring the said weeds, grass, brush, trash, rubbish, garbage, junk vehicles, or other

unsightly, offensive, or unsanitary materials to be removed within five (5) days after the receipt of said notice. If said weeds, grass, brush, trash, rubbish, garbage, junk vehicles, or other unsightly, offensive, or unsanitary materials are not removed within the

stated time, the city may remove the same and assess the whole cost thereof, including five percent (5%) for inspection and other incidental costs in connection therewith upon said land.

(Ord. 1401 § 3, 1989)

8.08.040 – Penalty.

A violation of any provision of this chapter is

a municipal infraction punishable as set forth in

Section 1.28.010.

(Ord. 1401 § 4, 1989: Ord. 1082 (part), 1979)

(Ord. No. 1868, § 1.VI, 4-6-2015)

This and all City of Libby Ordinance Codes can be found here:

library.municode.com/mt/libby/codes/code_of_ordinances

Submitted by Chief of Police, Scott Kessel

Libby Police Department

Bountiful Baskets

Bi-Weekly Distribution Relocating

Beginning Saturday, May 15, pick-up for the Libby Bountiful Baskets food co-op will take place at the Central School

building, located at 724 Louisiana Drive in Libby.

Those picking up their bi-weekly basket of fresh produce may do so by

entering the parking lot entrance closest to the K.W. Maki theater and using the exit near the playground to circle back into traffic.

Bringing bulk produce purchase opportunity to Libby and Troy residents through the national

Bountiful Baskets program has been the mission of the Libby Food Co-Op organization for years. Every other week, those wishing to participate may purchase a basket of fresh goods for $21.50.

Each basket is filled by volunteers who sort a wide variety of seasonal vegetables and fruits which arrive with each bulk delivery. In addition, seasonal add-ons such as bulk boxes of produce or specialty boxes like lunch snacks, soup ingredients and more can also be purchased for an additional charge.

Contributions for each bulk delivery are made on the Monday or Tuesday preceding the bi-weekly

delivery dates. Baskets are sorted and disbursed on Saturday mornings at approximately 10:30 a.m. and must be picked-up within a short window of time.

For more information on the program, log on to bountifulbaskets.org or visit Libby Bountiful Baskets on facebook.

The next bulk produce delivery is scheduled for Saturday, May 15. All orders for baskets must be made online between 12:00 noon on Monday, May 10 and 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

May Day Flowers Delivered

Courtesy of Lil Logger Daycare

After first putting their hands to work

(and into their work) on some colorful works of Springtime art,

some very special “May Day” designs, were delivered to the

Libby Care Center

of Cascadia on

Saturday morning, May 1.

Lil Logger Daycare friends circled the care center and knocked on resident windows to share some Spring cheer…

Photos Courtesy of Stephine Lacoss, Lil Logger Daycare