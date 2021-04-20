LOCAL BUSINESS & SEASONAL NEWS

Libby Vendors Market

Prepares for New Season

by Montanian Staff

With twenty-six vendors currently signed and applications still open preceding the launch of the 2021

Market Season, the Libby Vendors Market is excited for what the near future holds.

“We still have room for more vendors at both of our markets,” shared one of the LVM coordinators, Sheryl Neal. “We are also excited to have a few area businesses that will be joining our vendor market outdoors this year.”

The Libby and Troy Vendors markets set to launch in May are a spin-off of the Original Libby Farmers Market which had been started by Juanita Schikora sixteen years ago. Schikora has always taken pride in giving back to her community at the end of each season, donating all monies raised above and beyond basic expenses back to various programs and organizations. Past donations have been made to the Libby Volunteer Fire and

Ambulance Departments, the Kootenai Valley Christian School, and gone to support local outreach through various area churches.

“The Libby Vendors Market is a true vendors market,” said Neal. “Our goal is to provide a space where all local artisans, entrepreneurs and business owners feel welcome. This past year has been hard on so many and our markets will provide a place for our community members to both thrive and support one another.”

The 2021 Vendors Markets will be launching on Wednesday, May 5, at Fireman’s Park in Libby and on Friday, May 7, at the Community Baptist Church in Troy. Vendor spaces can be reserved at $60 for the season or $10 per space, per market.

Vendor information and applications can be

acquired by contacting Juanita Schikora at

334-0644 for the Libby Market or Sheryl Neal at runningwatersoaps@gmail.com for Troy.

“The Libby Vendors Market would like to offer a special note of thanks to Mayor Brent Teske and City Councilor, Jim Hammonds, for their help in navigating the necessary ropes and making these new ventures possible.

Also, a big thank you to the Libby Volunteer Fire Department and the Lincoln County Board of Health for coming out to our vendors meeting this past Saturday in the midst of that nasty storm and providing answers to the questions our season vendors brought to the table.”

A newly established Facebook page has also been created for those seeking more information on the Vendors Markets:

www.facebook.com/Libby-Vendors-Market-102520855262606

Woody’s Landscapes expands landscape

contracting services for Libby, Troy residents

by Stacy Bender

Woody’s Landscapes has been working to establish its roots as a business here in Libby for the past two years. The father-son team of Stacy and Jacob Wood have been servicing homes across the area through various mowing, yard work and Firewise projects which aim to protect homes and properties from wildfire risks.

Going into this springtime season, the landscaping contractors are now staging themselves to expand their services offered based on nearly a decade of experience which the entire Wood family had acquired before moving to the

Libby area.

“My wife and I ran our landscape business in Delta, Colorado,” shared Stacy. “As a young man, Jacob

shoveled concrete for curbing, raked rock, hydro-seeded, cleaned out trenches for sprinkler installs and mowed lawns. Over the years he has become convinced that working outdoors is what he enjoys most. It has been fun to watch him get as excited about these jobs as I do.”

Concrete curbing and staining, fencing, paver patios and paths, sprinkler systems, custom engraved rocks… Woody’s is now offering these services and more to all Libby and Troy area residents. “Landscaping is a feast or famish business and summers are short-lived here in Libby,” said Stacy. “Now is the time to schedule your projects for the year. We can help with both planning and executing the work our customers seek.”

Woody’s offers three styles of curb for edging out lawns, walks or drives: mowers edge, slant, or square curbs. Acid staining of concrete, both interior and exterior, is one of the projects this contracting team loves to tackle the most.

“With the high cost and low availability of concrete contractors here in the Libby and Troy area, pavers are a great alternative with a much higher-end look for all patios and walkways,” reads the company’s recently launched website. “We are here for all your fencing needs, too. Whether around your garden, a privacy fence, or horse fencing.

We would love to help keep your animals in or the predators out.”

“Now is the perfect time to begin work on just about everything we offer,” said Stacy this past weekend. “Except for hydroseeding, the soil needs to warm up before those jobs are tackled. But it’s a great time to get those sprinklers in ahead of the seed. We’re already working on a sprinkler system install this week.”

“We also welcome Libby and Troy contractors to contact us,” Wood added. “As with all of our customers, let us earn your business by adding concrete accents, providing custom engraving for your rock projects, and laying down both

turf grass and native hydroseed for either commercial or residential projects. We believe 50% of something is better than 100% of nothing and have worked with several contractors in the past.”

Looking to acquire a seasonal bid? Wanting to learn more about Woody’s Landscapes and all landscaping construction services now being offered in Libby and Troy?

Call (406) 334-1113 to schedule an appointment now.

More information may also be acquired by emailing woodyslandscapes.mt@gmail.com or by visiting woodyslandscapes.com.

Above: Stacy Woody of Woody’s Landscaping showers a piece of newly developed land with hydroseed compound to nurture an even and green lawn to come..

Below: An oasis of rock and concrete landscaping designed and installed by Woody’s landscaping to beautify a slice of existing land. (Courtesy Photos)