2021 Troy Youth Baseball/Softball

May 4, 2021

*Made possible by City of Troy Parks & Recreation, several

Troy area businesses, and countless volunteers and coaches.

 

 

On Saturday, May 1, the Troy Youth Baseball & Softball teams gathered for a parade through town followed by a Boys vs. Girls game at Roosevelt Park and BBQ hot dogs served up by Dallas Carr, Troy Mayor, and his wife, Linda.

 

**Missing from Troy’s kick-off parade photos were the
Pterodactyls (Major girls), who were busy at bat during opening day at the Libby fields.

 

 

(All photos by Misty Yeadon-Webley)

 



SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE