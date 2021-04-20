2021 Troy Youth Baseball/Softball

*Made possible by City of Troy Parks & Recreation, several

Troy area businesses, and countless volunteers and coaches.

On Saturday, May 1, the Troy Youth Baseball & Softball teams gathered for a parade through town followed by a Boys vs. Girls game at Roosevelt Park and BBQ hot dogs served up by Dallas Carr, Troy Mayor, and his wife, Linda.

**Missing from Troy’s kick-off parade photos were the

Pterodactyls (Major girls), who were busy at bat during opening day at the Libby fields.

(All photos by Misty Yeadon-Webley)