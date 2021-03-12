CLASSIFIED ADS

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimney + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Winter birding

Winter botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program at

406-291-5335.

For Rent

Bull Lake

Rod & Gun Club Pavilion Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings, family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Town and Country

Property Management

Rentals Below

For more information

call 293-7559.

190 Waterfront Rd, Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400/month. $1,400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River.

This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets. No smoking.

Water and sewer incl. Available now.

New Construction

Commerce Way, Libby

3 available units

2 Bed – 1 Bath

$975/month.

$1,050/deposit.

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments are conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. New construction, built-in 2021.

Each apartment will have its own carport, new

refrigerator, oven,

microwave, washer &

dryer hookups.

Spacious 2 bedrooms part of 4-plex and available mid-April.

NO PET PROPERTY

**$40 Application

Fee Per Adult**

Lease terms offered are 6 months or one year.

384 Farm To Market, Apartment #9, Libby

2 Bed – 1 Bath

$500.00/month.

$500/deposit.

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent.

Will be available Mid-April.

Looking to Buy Home

I have a Pre-Qualified buyer (up to $320,000) in need of a home. Are you thinking of Selling?

Buyer Wish List: 5+ Acres, Shop, 2+ bedroom, no covenants, outbuildings would be nice, all utilities available (cellphone, internet) and within 45 minutes to convivence or grocery store in Troy, Noxon, Trout Creek, Heron, Libby, Bull River, Yaak, Happy’s Inn, or

Marion Angie Olsen, Keller Williams Reality Northwest Montana, 406-253-7888, angieolsen@kw.com,

MT License # RRE-LIC76578

For Sale

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

Temporary Seasonal Maintenance Help

Libby Public Schools 2020-21 School Year. Pay is $10.0 hourly. Approx. Hours 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 10 hours/day– 40 hours a week, 4 days a week. Tentative employment dates are 6/7/2021– 8/24/2021. New employees must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks: Physical assessment, Finger print background and motor vehicle. Complete an online application on the district website: https:/libbyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

Legal

Montana Nineteenth

Judicial District Court, in the matter of the Estate of: Don H. Westfall, Decedent. Cause No. DP-21-20 Notice To Creditors.

Notice is hearby given that Scott W. Westfall has been appointed the

Person Representation of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be

forever barred.

Claims must be either mailed to Scott W.

Westfall, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o on H. Westfall, Bulman Jones and Cook PLLC, P.O Box 8202 Missoula, Montana 59807-8202, or filed with the Clerk of Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court.

In Search Of

In search of a 25 to 30 foot travel trailer frame, will take the whole trailer to get the frame if necessary. Maranatha. 291-5019

Moving Sale

Hazel and Duane moving to Alaska sale. Monday, April 4th thru Thursday April 15th. 1411 Nevada Avenue. Freezer, Twin beds, Couches, Xmas stuff, Dishes and lots of misc. Call Hazel with questions 293-5232.