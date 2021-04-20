CLASSIFIED ADS

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimneys + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering
full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 safe-spacing,
Private lands road tours
Professional instruction
Animal tracking
Spring/Summer birding
Spring/Summer botany
Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist
For more info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
or call 291-2154
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.
Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
Lost Earring
Dime-size, yellow & white gold, hoop earring. Lost on May 4 in Libby.
Possible locations: CPMC,
Rosauers, Post Office.
REWARD. 293-6422
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:
montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
For Sale Ruger
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
For Sale
Longaberger baskets. Each basket has a
cloth liner and plastic
protector. Many sizes
and shapes, excellent
condition. Your choice $10 each or 9 for $75 ($250 value). 295-9511.
For Sale
Enhance your mancave!
3 wooden military ammo crates. Each stamped with ammo it was holding. 3 sizes: 12”x38”, 16”x18”, 14”x24”. Good for storing tools, etc. $12 each or all three for $30. 295-9511.
For Sale
Attn. Firearms Collectors:
9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.
Never fired. $1995 OBO. 295-9511.
For Sale
Be prepared for
rendezvous.
50 cal Kentucky rifle.
Purchased at Cabela’s in South Dakota. Still in
original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511
For Sale
Misc. items: kitchen table with 4 chairs and 1 leaf, book case with glass doors & 2 shelves,
reversible tan/gold/green double bedspread, VHS tapes, electric bread
maker, misc. small
power tools – selling for best offer. Call for details.
293-7163
For Sale
Misc. Items:
Complete set of Louis
Lamar leather backed books. $300 for the set. Amada dryer, used only
3 months, $250. Movie theater deco for family room. Wall décor & pillow décor, $125 for the set. 406-270-9079.
For Sale
2015 Kodiac 23 foot camper. $15,000. In
excellent condition.
406-270-9079
Cabinet Mountain
Home Care
Part-time. Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn area.
Starting wage $10.50.
Call 406-293-4600
McCormick School
Experience in accounting, finance and GAAP
accounting is desirable. Must have excellent
computer skills, ability to run accounting and
payroll software and be able to assist the superintendent and board.
Wage is dependent on experience and education. Please send resume or questions to Kevin Thurston at:
mccormick@troymontana.net
Position needs to be filled ASAP!! School is located at 1564 Old Hwy 2 N, Troy, Mont., 59935.
Christ Lutheran Church
Wage $10/hour.
Hours: 2-3 days weekly, not to exceed 10hrs wkly. Position performs
general, routine custodial duties. Maintains the church facility so it is
attractive, clean and
orderly. Assists with
set-up of tables and chairs for church functions.
Applicant must be in
good health and able to
perform general maintenance duties. Detailed job description and duties to be provided at time of interview. To apply, send resume with references to: Christ Lutheran Church, 200 W. Larch St., Libby, Mont., 59923 or email: clc@kvis.net.
VFW Post #6786
VFW Post #6786 in
Eureka is seeking a
professional manager for our Canteen. Must be able to do payroll for up to 10 employees, manage inventory, perform record keeping (financial,
employee evaluations, track business trends, gaming records, etc).
Must have experience with excel and quickbooks. Must be willing to bartend if needed. Must pass background check and be able to lift 30 pounds or greater.
Salary DOE. 40 hour workweek with vacation. Visit VFW Post #6786 to obtain application or call
406-297-3361.
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NO. MT-21-10
May 17, 2021
PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE
The purpose of this notice is to state the Department’s intention to issue wastewater discharge permits to the facilities listed in this notice. These permits are issued by the Department under the authority of 75-5-402, Montana Code Annotated (MCA); the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) 17.30.1301 et seq., Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES); and Sections 402 and 303 of the Federal Clean Water Act. The Water Protection Bureau has prepared draft permits for the facilities listed below. Copies of the draft permits, fact sheet, and environmental assessments are available upon request from the Water Protection Bureau or on the Department’s website www.deq.mt.gov.
APPLICANT INFORMATION
APPLICANT:
City of Libby
952 East Spruce
Libby, MT 59923
FACILITY NAME:
Libby Water
Treatment Plant
FACILITY LOCATION:
48o22’43” N,
115o33’29” W
RECEIVING WATER:
City of Libby
Storm Water System
PERMIT NUMBER: MT0030341
Montana Department of Environmental Quality (Department) is proposing to renew the City of Libby Drinking Water Treatment Plant (Libby WTP) Montana Pollution Discharge Elimination System (MPDES) discharge permit. The Libby WTP discharges effluent generated during the filter cleaning process. This effluent is discharged to a series of three settling lagoons. After treatment, the effluent is monitored, and discharged to the City of Libby storm water collection system. This storm water system discharges to the Kootenai River. The proposed permit would continue to apply limits for chlorine and aluminum. The proposed permit requires periodic self-monitoring of discharge quality and quantity, with monthly reporting of results.
APPLICANT INFORMATION
APPLICANT:
Town of Grass Range
FACILITY NAME:
Town of Grass Range Wastewater Treatment Facility
FACILITY LOCATION:
Northwest Corner of
MT-200 and US-87
Grass Range, MT 59032
RECEIVING WATER:
South Fork McDonald Creek
OUTFALL:
Outfall 001: 47.043889° N, 108.81000° W
PERMIT NUMBER:
MT0030309
DEQ proposes to renew the Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES) permit for the Town of Grass Range Wastewater Treatment Facility (Grass Range WWTF). The Grass Range WWTF is a minor publicly owned treatment works which discharges into Southfork McDonald Creek. The facility consists of a two-cell facultative lagoon with no disinfection and an average daily design flow of 0.038 mgd.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Public comments are invited ANYTIME PRIOR TO CLOSE OF BUSINESS JUNE 17, 2021.
Comments may be
directed to the DEQ
Water Quality Division, Water Protection Bureau,
PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620. All comments received or postmarked PRIOR TO CLOSE OF BUSINESS JUNE 17, 2021, will be considered in the formulation of final determinations to be
imposed on the permits. If you wish to comment electronically, you may
e-mail the Department at DEQWPBPublicComments@mt.gov.
During the public comment period provided by the notice, the Department will accept requests for a public hearing. A request for a public hearing must be in writing and must state the nature of the issue proposed to be raised in the hearing (ARM 17.30.1373).
The Department will respond to all substantive comments and issue a final decision within sixty days of this notice or as soon as possible thereafter. Additional information may be obtained upon request by calling (406) 444-5546 or by writing to the aforementioned address. The complete administrative record, including permit application and other pertinent information, is maintained at the Water Protection Bureau office in Helena and is available for review during business hours.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NO. MT-21-10
May 17, 2021
Montana Nineteenth
Judicial District Court Lincoln County
In re the Marriage of: Rita Wickham, Petitioner, and Cody Wickham, Respondent. Case No: DR-18-142. CORRECTED. Summons for Publication.
Notice to: Respondent, Cody Wickham.
You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period started the day after the last date of publication of this notice. IF the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.
You must file your written response with the Clerk of the District Court at: 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923, and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.
The following real property is part of this case: 388 Granite Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923.
Dated this 12th day of May, 2021. Signed by
Tricia Brooks, Clerk of Court, Jennie Lafond, Deputy Clerk.
Legal notice run dates:
5-19-21, 5-26-21, 6-2-21