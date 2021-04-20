CLASSIFIED ADS

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimneys + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering

full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Spring/Summer birding

Spring/Summer botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.

Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

Lost Earring

Dime-size, yellow & white gold, hoop earring. Lost on May 4 in Libby.

Possible locations: CPMC,

Rosauers, Post Office.

REWARD. 293-6422

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:

montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

For Sale Ruger

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

Longaberger baskets. Each basket has a

cloth liner and plastic

protector. Many sizes

and shapes, excellent

condition. Your choice $10 each or 9 for $75 ($250 value). 295-9511.

For Sale

Enhance your mancave!

3 wooden military ammo crates. Each stamped with ammo it was holding. 3 sizes: 12”x38”, 16”x18”, 14”x24”. Good for storing tools, etc. $12 each or all three for $30. 295-9511.

For Sale

Attn. Firearms Collectors:

9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.

Never fired. $1995 OBO. 295-9511.

For Sale

Be prepared for

rendezvous.

50 cal Kentucky rifle.

Purchased at Cabela’s in South Dakota. Still in

original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511

For Sale

Misc. items: kitchen table with 4 chairs and 1 leaf, book case with glass doors & 2 shelves,

reversible tan/gold/green double bedspread, VHS tapes, electric bread

maker, misc. small

power tools – selling for best offer. Call for details.

293-7163

For Sale

Misc. Items:

Complete set of Louis

Lamar leather backed books. $300 for the set. Amada dryer, used only

3 months, $250. Movie theater deco for family room. Wall décor & pillow décor, $125 for the set. 406-270-9079.

For Sale

2015 Kodiac 23 foot camper. $15,000. In

excellent condition.

406-270-9079



Cabinet Mountain

Home Care

Part-time. Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn area.

Starting wage $10.50.

Call 406-293-4600

McCormick School

Experience in accounting, finance and GAAP

accounting is desirable. Must have excellent

computer skills, ability to run accounting and

payroll software and be able to assist the superintendent and board.

Wage is dependent on experience and education. Please send resume or questions to Kevin Thurston at:

mccormick@troymontana.net

Position needs to be filled ASAP!! School is located at 1564 Old Hwy 2 N, Troy, Mont., 59935.

Christ Lutheran Church

Wage $10/hour.

Hours: 2-3 days weekly, not to exceed 10hrs wkly. Position performs

general, routine custodial duties. Maintains the church facility so it is

attractive, clean and

orderly. Assists with

set-up of tables and chairs for church functions.

Applicant must be in

good health and able to

perform general maintenance duties. Detailed job description and duties to be provided at time of interview. To apply, send resume with references to: Christ Lutheran Church, 200 W. Larch St., Libby, Mont., 59923 or email: clc@kvis.net.

VFW Post #6786

VFW Post #6786 in

Eureka is seeking a

professional manager for our Canteen. Must be able to do payroll for up to 10 employees, manage inventory, perform record keeping (financial,

employee evaluations, track business trends, gaming records, etc).

Must have experience with excel and quickbooks. Must be willing to bartend if needed. Must pass background check and be able to lift 30 pounds or greater.

Salary DOE. 40 hour workweek with vacation. Visit VFW Post #6786 to obtain application or call

406-297-3361.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NO. MT-21-10

May 17, 2021

PURPOSE OF PUBLIC NOTICE

The purpose of this notice is to state the Department’s intention to issue wastewater discharge permits to the facilities listed in this notice. These permits are issued by the Department under the authority of 75-5-402, Montana Code Annotated (MCA); the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) 17.30.1301 et seq., Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES); and Sections 402 and 303 of the Federal Clean Water Act. The Water Protection Bureau has prepared draft permits for the facilities listed below. Copies of the draft permits, fact sheet, and environmental assessments are available upon request from the Water Protection Bureau or on the Department’s website www.deq.mt.gov.

APPLICANT INFORMATION

APPLICANT:

City of Libby

952 East Spruce

Libby, MT 59923

FACILITY NAME:

Libby Water

Treatment Plant

FACILITY LOCATION:

48o22’43” N,

115o33’29” W

RECEIVING WATER:

City of Libby

Storm Water System

PERMIT NUMBER: MT0030341

Montana Department of Environmental Quality (Department) is proposing to renew the City of Libby Drinking Water Treatment Plant (Libby WTP) Montana Pollution Discharge Elimination System (MPDES) discharge permit. The Libby WTP discharges effluent generated during the filter cleaning process. This effluent is discharged to a series of three settling lagoons. After treatment, the effluent is monitored, and discharged to the City of Libby storm water collection system. This storm water system discharges to the Kootenai River. The proposed permit would continue to apply limits for chlorine and aluminum. The proposed permit requires periodic self-monitoring of discharge quality and quantity, with monthly reporting of results.

APPLICANT INFORMATION

APPLICANT:

Town of Grass Range

FACILITY NAME:

Town of Grass Range Wastewater Treatment Facility

FACILITY LOCATION:

Northwest Corner of

MT-200 and US-87

Grass Range, MT 59032

RECEIVING WATER:

South Fork McDonald Creek

OUTFALL:

Outfall 001: 47.043889° N, 108.81000° W

PERMIT NUMBER:

MT0030309

DEQ proposes to renew the Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (MPDES) permit for the Town of Grass Range Wastewater Treatment Facility (Grass Range WWTF). The Grass Range WWTF is a minor publicly owned treatment works which discharges into Southfork McDonald Creek. The facility consists of a two-cell facultative lagoon with no disinfection and an average daily design flow of 0.038 mgd.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Public comments are invited ANYTIME PRIOR TO CLOSE OF BUSINESS JUNE 17, 2021.

Comments may be

directed to the DEQ

Water Quality Division, Water Protection Bureau,

PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620. All comments received or postmarked PRIOR TO CLOSE OF BUSINESS JUNE 17, 2021, will be considered in the formulation of final determinations to be

imposed on the permits. If you wish to comment electronically, you may

e-mail the Department at DEQWPBPublicComments@mt.gov.

During the public comment period provided by the notice, the Department will accept requests for a public hearing. A request for a public hearing must be in writing and must state the nature of the issue proposed to be raised in the hearing (ARM 17.30.1373).

The Department will respond to all substantive comments and issue a final decision within sixty days of this notice or as soon as possible thereafter. Additional information may be obtained upon request by calling (406) 444-5546 or by writing to the aforementioned address. The complete administrative record, including permit application and other pertinent information, is maintained at the Water Protection Bureau office in Helena and is available for review during business hours.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NO. MT-21-10

May 17, 2021

Montana Nineteenth

Judicial District Court Lincoln County

In re the Marriage of: Rita Wickham, Petitioner, and Cody Wickham, Respondent. Case No: DR-18-142. CORRECTED. Summons for Publication.

Notice to: Respondent, Cody Wickham.

You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period started the day after the last date of publication of this notice. IF the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.

You must file your written response with the Clerk of the District Court at: 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923, and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.

The following real property is part of this case: 388 Granite Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923.

Dated this 12th day of May, 2021. Signed by

Tricia Brooks, Clerk of Court, Jennie Lafond, Deputy Clerk.

Legal notice run dates:

5-19-21, 5-26-21, 6-2-21