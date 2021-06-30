CLASSIFIEDS

FREE WHEEL CHAIR
Jazzy electric wheel chair. See chair, condition, and acquire more details at Venture Inn Lobby.
Home Construction
Call Construction,
Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases.
293-1033
Property
Improvement
Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building,
ATV trails, etc. All
phase excavation work.
406-283-1296.
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any
electrical jobs you
need done. Call Mitch:
602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
For Rent
3 bedroom on one acre. Wildlife, private, one mile to hospital. $1500 + Dep.
Pet considered 293-7424
For Rent
3+ Bedroom, small
pasture, wood & electric heat, well, septic, large fenced backyard, shade, fruit trees, close to hospital.$1200 + Deposit.
293-7424
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
For Sale
Stonecraft Boat & Motor.
$2,000 or best offer.
Call Vernon at 293-9248.
For Sale
4Toyota 3/4 ton truck tires and 2 wheels, $350.
293-7424.
For Sale
Goldwing 2004 GL 1800, communication system included. 293-1010.
For Sale
Ruger Precision, 6.5
Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
School Bus Driver
McCormick School
District 15—Troy, Mont.
McCormick School Bus
Driver needed for
upcoming 2021-2022 school year. CDL required. $20 per hour.
Please send resumes to:
mccormick
@troymontana.net
or 1564 Old Highway 2 North, Troy, MT, 59935.
Equal opportunity
employer.
Cabinet Peaks Medical
Now hiring. PRN Physical Therapist, Respiratory Therapist, RN’s and many more opportunities to join the team! Apply online at www.cabinetpeaks.org.
Hunting Guide
Needed: Hunting Guide for 2021 Archery/Rifle Season with Libby Silver Bow Outfitters. Must have experience in both archery and rifle. Dependable 4WD vehicle required.
$250 per day. Room and board included.
Contact Len Howells at
(406) 293-4868 or email hunt@silverbowoutfitters.com.
Advancement
Opportunity
Will teach house painting. Possibility of small rental for $350 per month
293-7424.
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.
Winter
Coat Sale
The Libby Community Thrift Shop will be holding its Annual Winter Coat Sale
this Friday,
September 3,
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
808 Utah Avenue
COATS: $1
For more information, please call 293-5915.
Yard Sale
O’Briens Huge Multi-Family Yard Sale.
29328 Yaak River Road
1/8 Mile before Yaak
Tavern, watch for signs.
Friday & Saturday,
September 3&4,
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Guns and lots of ammo, new and old knives, wool clothes, furniture, big upright freezer, aluminum boat, 2 boat motors, 1996 GMC Jimmy 4X4, tires, tanned furs, outdoor plants, fresh dug purple potatoes, rabbits, pullets, glassware, lots and lots and LOTS of other stuff. Way too much to list it all. Come check us out and the sale across the road at the Yaak Fire Hall, too!
YARD SALE
Friday, September 3
8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
63 Skyline Road in Libby
(Less than 1 mile down
Kootenai Road)
Tools, reloading stuff; motorcycle leathers, helmets,
T-bag; assortment of wooden chairs; two sets golf clubs, giftware, vintage dishes.
No clothes.
Notice of Hearing
on Name Change
Montana 19th Judicial Court, Lincoln County
In the matter of the
Name Change of Rachael Michelle Hart-Daniel.
Rachael Michelle
Hart-Daniel, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-21-156
Dept. No.: Matthew J. Cuffe, Hudge
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that
Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Rachail Michelle Hart-Daniel to Tami Rae Evangeline Hart-Daniel. The hearing will be on 10/04/2021 at 11:00 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County.
Date: 08/13/21
Tricia Brooks,
Clerk of District Court
By: Kelsi Chambers,
Deputy Clerk of Court
Published inside
The Montanian on
September 1, 8, 15,
and 22, 2021.