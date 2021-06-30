CLASSIFIEDS

FREE WHEEL CHAIR

Jazzy electric wheel chair. See chair, condition, and acquire more details at Venture Inn Lobby.

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases.

293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building,

ATV trails, etc. All

phase excavation work.

406-283-1296.

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any

electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

For Rent

3 bedroom on one acre. Wildlife, private, one mile to hospital. $1500 + Dep.

Pet considered 293-7424

For Rent

3+ Bedroom, small

pasture, wood & electric heat, well, septic, large fenced backyard, shade, fruit trees, close to hospital.$1200 + Deposit.

293-7424

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

For Sale

Stonecraft Boat & Motor.

$2,000 or best offer.

Call Vernon at 293-9248.

For Sale

4Toyota 3/4 ton truck tires and 2 wheels, $350.

293-7424.

For Sale

Goldwing 2004 GL 1800, communication system included. 293-1010.

For Sale

Ruger Precision, 6.5

Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

School Bus Driver

McCormick School

District 15—Troy, Mont.

McCormick School Bus

Driver needed for

upcoming 2021-2022 school year. CDL required. $20 per hour.

Please send resumes to:

mccormick

@troymontana.net

or 1564 Old Highway 2 North, Troy, MT, 59935.

Equal opportunity

employer.

Cabinet Peaks Medical

Now hiring. PRN Physical Therapist, Respiratory Therapist, RN’s and many more opportunities to join the team! Apply online at www.cabinetpeaks.org.

Hunting Guide

Needed: Hunting Guide for 2021 Archery/Rifle Season with Libby Silver Bow Outfitters. Must have experience in both archery and rifle. Dependable 4WD vehicle required.

$250 per day. Room and board included.

Contact Len Howells at

(406) 293-4868 or email hunt@silverbowoutfitters.com.

Advancement

Opportunity

Will teach house painting. Possibility of small rental for $350 per month

293-7424.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.

Winter

Coat Sale

The Libby Community Thrift Shop will be holding its Annual Winter Coat Sale

this Friday,

September 3,

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

808 Utah Avenue

COATS: $1

For more information, please call 293-5915.

Yard Sale

O’Briens Huge Multi-Family Yard Sale.

29328 Yaak River Road

1/8 Mile before Yaak

Tavern, watch for signs.

Friday & Saturday,

September 3&4,

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Guns and lots of ammo, new and old knives, wool clothes, furniture, big upright freezer, aluminum boat, 2 boat motors, 1996 GMC Jimmy 4X4, tires, tanned furs, outdoor plants, fresh dug purple potatoes, rabbits, pullets, glassware, lots and lots and LOTS of other stuff. Way too much to list it all. Come check us out and the sale across the road at the Yaak Fire Hall, too!

YARD SALE

Friday, September 3

8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

63 Skyline Road in Libby

(Less than 1 mile down

Kootenai Road)

Tools, reloading stuff; motorcycle leathers, helmets,

T-bag; assortment of wooden chairs; two sets golf clubs, giftware, vintage dishes.

No clothes.

Notice of Hearing

on Name Change

Montana 19th Judicial Court, Lincoln County

In the matter of the

Name Change of Rachael Michelle Hart-Daniel.

Rachael Michelle

Hart-Daniel, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-21-156

Dept. No.: Matthew J. Cuffe, Hudge

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that

Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Rachail Michelle Hart-Daniel to Tami Rae Evangeline Hart-Daniel. The hearing will be on 10/04/2021 at 11:00 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County.

Date: 08/13/21

Tricia Brooks,

Clerk of District Court

By: Kelsi Chambers,

Deputy Clerk of Court

Published inside

The Montanian on

September 1, 8, 15,

and 22, 2021.