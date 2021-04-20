CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimney + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering

full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Spring/Summer birding

Spring/Summer botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.

Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email: montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

For Rent

3+ bedroom home–

4 lots, wood and electric heat, next to the creek,

pet considered, safe

neighborhood, $900

plus deposit. 293-7424.

Town and Country

Property Management

190 Waterfront Rd, Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath, $1,400/month. $1400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer right on the

Kootenai River.

This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and fire pit. No pets. No smoking.

Water and sewer incl.

Available now. For more information call

293-7559.

House for Sale

3+ bedroom home–

4 lots, by the creek, safe neighborhood, unique location. $225K, possible owner terms. 293-7424.

For Sale

1 year old patio dining set. 27” slate top table with

2 high back swivel chairs. Paid $295. Will sell for $100 or best offer.

406-295-9511.

For Sale Ruger

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

Optimo 724 Hankook tires, good condition.

Size 9205/70R15-95T. $125.00. 334-0106.

For Sale

33 sheets of 5/8, 4×8 OSB, 8 sheets of 3/4, 4×8 T&G underlayment. 293-2080.

For Sale

2 Princess House large casserole baking dishes with lids. Oven safe, nice for serving on the table. Paid $40 each, selling for $10 each. 293-9511.

For Sale

Large rectangular-shaped black trash can w/lid. Never used for trash.

Paid $29, selling for $10. 293-9511.

For Sale

Attn. Firearms Collectors:

9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.

Never fired. $1995 OBO. 293-9511.

Card Clinic Job Opening

Medical Records-

Work 32 hrs./wk.

Monday-Thursday with full benefits and 3-day weekends. $12/hr.

Must be organized and have excellent customer service skills.

Apply at CARD Clinic

(214 E. 3rd. St. in Libby) or Job Service.

Temporary Seasonal Maintenance Libby

Public Schools

Pay is $10 hourly.

Approx. hours

6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

10 hrs/day

40 hrs/wk, 4 days a week.

Tentative employment dates: June 7 – Aug 24. New employees must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks:

physical assessment,

finger print and motor vehicle background.

Complete an online

application on the district website:

libbyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

Personal Driver/Assistant needed

We are looking for a

dynamic individual for the role of Driver/Personal Assistant. This is a unique position that requires

exceptional interpersonal skills and respect for

personal boundaries. The ideal candidate must be willing to accommodate a high degree of flexibility in their work schedule and be available on short notice. Compensation will be commensurate with experience and include a competitive salary and extended benefits

package. Contact ( Markstowing024@gmail.com ) for more details.

Seeking Trailer Frame

In search of a 25 to 30 foot travel trailer frame, will take whole trailer to get the frame if necessary. Please call Maranatha, 291-5019.

Opportunity

Painting, lawns,

maintenance, learn R.E. investing, inflation,

leverage, need attitude and desire to succeed.

293-7424.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.

Garage Sale

St. Joseph Catholic Parish Hall, 719 Utah .

Friday and Saturday

May 7-8, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks required,

KC burgers sold

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Big Yard Sale

May 7 – 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 67 Reese Court, Space #2. Furniture and two clothing racks, best offer.

Lawn Tractor with a 452 inch. snow blade, table saw, chop saw, stand up drill press and a BBQ grill. All tools will be priced. 291-7689.