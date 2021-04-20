CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimney + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering

full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Spring/Summer birding

Spring/Summer botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.

Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

Lost Earring

Dime size yellow and white earring lost on

May 4 in Libby. Possible locations: CPMC,

Rosauers, Post Office.

REWARD. 293-6422

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email: montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Town and Country

Property Management

190 Waterfront Rd, Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath, $1,400/month. $1400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer right on the

Kootenai River.

This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and fire pit. No pets. No smoking.

Water and sewer incl.

Available now. For more information call 293-7559.

For Sale

Women’s Gold clubs

and bag. Brass finish

kind daybed, GE Stove. Leave a message at

293-8246.

For Sale

Riding lawn mower, Coast-to-Coast, 7-speed, 12hp, 38” cut. Includes plow. $600 OBO. Call 293-3472

For Sale

1 year old patio dining set. 27” slate top table with

2 high back swivel chairs. Paid $295. Will sell for $100 or best offer.

406-295-9511.

For Sale Ruger

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

2 Princess House large casserole baking dishes with lids. Oven safe, nice for serving on the table. Paid $40 each, selling for $10 each. 293-9511.



For Sale

Large rectangular-shaped black trash can w/lid. Never used for trash.

Paid $29, selling for $10. 293-9511.

For Sale

Attn. Firearms Collectors:

9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.

Never fired. $1995 OBO. 293-9511.

Card Clinic Job Opening

Medical Records-

Work 32 hrs./wk.

Monday-Thursday with full benefits and 3-day weekends. $12/hr.

Must be organized and have excellent customer service skills. Apply at CARD Clinic (214 E. 3rd. St. in Libby) or Job Service.

Personal Driver/Assistant needed

We are looking for a

dynamic individual for the role of Driver/Personal Assistant. This is a unique position that requires

exceptional interpersonal skills and respect for

personal boundaries. The ideal candidate must be willing to accommodate a high degree of flexibility in their work schedule and be available on short notice. Compensation will be commensurate with experience and include a competitive salary and extended benefits

package. Contact Markstowing024@gmail.com ) for more details.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.

Huge Yard Sale

All proceeds to support Wings Regional Cancer Support. Lots of furniture, housewares, tools, camping, holiday decoration, MISC. May 20, 4-8 p.m., May 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.,

May 22, 8 a.m.-Until ?

Old Libby Floors and

Decors Building, 35208 Hwy 2 South, Libby.

Help Wanted: Small

family manufacturing business in the Libby area needs help. Must be at least 16 years of age to retirement, Must have valid drivers license and be able to pass a drug test. Pay depending on work ethic; willing to train. For more information please call Maranatha at 406-291-5019.