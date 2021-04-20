CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimney + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering
full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 safe-spacing,
Private lands road tours
Professional instruction
Animal tracking
Spring/Summer birding
Spring/Summer botany
Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist
For more info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
or call 291-2154
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.
Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
Lost Earring
Dime size yellow and white earring lost on
May 4 in Libby. Possible locations: CPMC,
Rosauers, Post Office.
REWARD. 293-6422
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email: montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
Town and Country
Property Management
190 Waterfront Rd, Troy
3 Bed – 2 Bath, $1,400/month. $1400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer right on the
Kootenai River.
This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and fire pit. No pets. No smoking.
Water and sewer incl.
Available now. For more information call 293-7559.
For Sale
Women’s Gold clubs
and bag. Brass finish
kind daybed, GE Stove. Leave a message at
293-8246.
For Sale
Riding lawn mower, Coast-to-Coast, 7-speed, 12hp, 38” cut. Includes plow. $600 OBO. Call 293-3472
For Sale
1 year old patio dining set. 27” slate top table with
2 high back swivel chairs. Paid $295. Will sell for $100 or best offer.
406-295-9511.
For Sale Ruger
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
For Sale
2 Princess House large casserole baking dishes with lids. Oven safe, nice for serving on the table. Paid $40 each, selling for $10 each. 293-9511.
For Sale
Large rectangular-shaped black trash can w/lid. Never used for trash.
Paid $29, selling for $10. 293-9511.
For Sale
Attn. Firearms Collectors:
9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.
Never fired. $1995 OBO. 293-9511.
Card Clinic Job Opening
Medical Records-
Work 32 hrs./wk.
Monday-Thursday with full benefits and 3-day weekends. $12/hr.
Must be organized and have excellent customer service skills. Apply at CARD Clinic (214 E. 3rd. St. in Libby) or Job Service.
Personal Driver/Assistant needed
We are looking for a
dynamic individual for the role of Driver/Personal Assistant. This is a unique position that requires
exceptional interpersonal skills and respect for
personal boundaries. The ideal candidate must be willing to accommodate a high degree of flexibility in their work schedule and be available on short notice. Compensation will be commensurate with experience and include a competitive salary and extended benefits
package. Contact Markstowing024@gmail.com ) for more details.
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.
Huge Yard Sale
All proceeds to support Wings Regional Cancer Support. Lots of furniture, housewares, tools, camping, holiday decoration, MISC. May 20, 4-8 p.m., May 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.,
May 22, 8 a.m.-Until ?
Old Libby Floors and
Decors Building, 35208 Hwy 2 South, Libby.
Help Wanted: Small
family manufacturing business in the Libby area needs help. Must be at least 16 years of age to retirement, Must have valid drivers license and be able to pass a drug test. Pay depending on work ethic; willing to train. For more information please call Maranatha at 406-291-5019.