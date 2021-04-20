CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimneys + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering
full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 safe-spacing,
Private lands road tours
Professional instruction
Animal tracking
Spring/Summer birding
Spring/Summer botany
Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist
For more info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
or call 291-2154
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.
Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email: montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
Town and Country
Property Management
190 Waterfront Rd, Troy
3 Bed – 2 Bath, $1,400/month. $1400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer right on the
Kootenai River.
This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and fire pit. No pets. No smoking.
Water and sewer incl.
Available now.
For more information
call 293-7559.
420 E 3rd – C, Libby MT
1 Bed – 1 Bath , Sq Footage: 600 , Year built: 2018
$775.00/month. $775/deposit. Available June 2021. Newer One Bedroom Apartment. Granite Counter Tops. Washer/Dryer Hook ups. Electric Heat. Water/Sewer/Garbage Included. No pets
No smoking. For more information call 293-7559.
For Sale
Women’s Gold clubs
and bag. Brass finish
King-size daybed, GE Stove. Leave a message
at 293-8246.
For Sale Ruger
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
For Sale
Longaberger baskets. Each basket has a cloth liner and plastic protector. Many sizes and shapes, excellent condition. Your choice $10 each or 9 for $75 ($250 value). 295-9511.
For Sale
Enhance your mancave!
2 wooden military ammo crates. Each stamped with ammo it was holding. 3 sizes: 12”x38”, 16”x18”, 14”x24”. Good for storing tools, etc. $12 each or all three for $30. 295-9511.
For Sale
Attn. Firearms Collectors:
9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.
Never fired. $1995 OBO. 295-9511.
For Sale
Be prepared for
rendezvous.
50 cal Kentucky rifle.
Purchased at Cabela’s in South Dakota. Still in
original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511
For Sale
Misc. items: kitchen table w/4 chairs & 1 leaf, book case w/glass doors & 2 shelves, reversible tan/gold/green double bedspread, VHS tapes, electric bread maker, varied small power tools – selling for best offer. Call for details.
293-7163
For Sale
Two hives of bees.
293-2283
Lost Earring
Dime-size, yellow & white gold, hoop earring. Lost on May 4 in Libby.
Possible locations: CPMC,
Rosauers, Post Office.
REWARD. 293-6422
Cabinet Mountain
Home Care
Part-time. Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn area.
Starting wage $10.50.
Call 406-293-4600
Help Wanted
Small family manufacturing business in the Libby area needs help. Must be at least 16 years of age to retirement. Must have valid drivers license and be able to pass a drug test. Pay depending on work ethic and ability; willing to train. $9 per hour up to $3,500 per month.
For more info please
call Maranatha,
406-291-5019.
Help/Opportunity
Opportunity to learn real estate investing, leverage, inflation, and working around houses – physical job. Helper needed.
293-7424
Huge Yard Sale—Wings
All proceeds to support Wings Regional Cancer Support. Lots of furniture, housewares, tools, camping, holiday decoration, MISC. May 20, 4-8 p.m., May 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.,
May 22, 8 a.m.-Until ?
Old Libby Floors and
Decors Building, 35208 Hwy 2 South, Libby.
Garage Sale
HUGE garage sale.
All kinds of stuff.
Thur – May 20
Fri – May 21
Sun – May 23
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
183 Woodway Ave, Libby.
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.
Montana Nineteenth
Judicial District Court Lincoln County
In re the Marriage of: Rita Wickham, Petitioner, and Cody Wickham, Respondent. Case No: DR-18-142. CORRECTED. Summons for Publication.
Notice to: Respondent, Cody Wickham.
You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period started the day after the last date of publication of this notice. IF the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.
You must file your written response with the Clerk of the District Court at: 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923, and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.
The following real property is part of this case: 388 Granite Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923.
Dated this 12th day of May, 2021. Signed by
Tricia Brooks, Clerk of Court, Jennie Lafond, Deputy Clerk.
Legal notice run dates:
5-19-21, 5-26-21, 6-2-21
Food Pantry
of Libby
The Libby Food Pantry,
located at 700 Idaho Ave
is currently open
every Tuesday from
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those wishing to arrange services may do so by
visiting the pantry during hours of operation.
Special arrangements for delivery within city limits can be made by calling
293-3332 before noon on Tuesdays.
All food donations may be dropped during regular
pantry hours.
Food Banks
of Troy
Baptist Church
Located at 725 East
Missoula Avenue in Troy, the Food Bank at the
Troy Community Baptist Church is open on the
2nd & 4th Thursdays of each month from
10 a.m. to Noon.
Donations gratefully
welcomed.
City Hall
Located at
301 East Kootenai in Troy, the food bank at City Hall in Troy is open on
Mondays from
10:30 a.m. to Noon.
Donations welcome.