CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimneys + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering

full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Spring/Summer birding

Spring/Summer botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.

Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email: montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Town and Country

Property Management

190 Waterfront Rd, Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath, $1,400/month. $1400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath trailer right on the

Kootenai River.

This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and fire pit. No pets. No smoking.

Water and sewer incl.

Available now.

For more information

call 293-7559.

420 E 3rd – C, Libby MT

1 Bed – 1 Bath , Sq Footage: 600 , Year built: 2018

$775.00/month. $775/deposit. Available June 2021. Newer One Bedroom Apartment. Granite Counter Tops. Washer/Dryer Hook ups. Electric Heat. Water/Sewer/Garbage Included. No pets

No smoking. For more information call 293-7559.

For Sale

Women’s Gold clubs

and bag. Brass finish

King-size daybed, GE Stove. Leave a message

at 293-8246.

For Sale Ruger

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

Longaberger baskets. Each basket has a cloth liner and plastic protector. Many sizes and shapes, excellent condition. Your choice $10 each or 9 for $75 ($250 value). 295-9511.

For Sale

Enhance your mancave!

2 wooden military ammo crates. Each stamped with ammo it was holding. 3 sizes: 12”x38”, 16”x18”, 14”x24”. Good for storing tools, etc. $12 each or all three for $30. 295-9511.

For Sale

Attn. Firearms Collectors:

9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.

Never fired. $1995 OBO. 295-9511.

For Sale

Be prepared for

rendezvous.

50 cal Kentucky rifle.

Purchased at Cabela’s in South Dakota. Still in

original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511

For Sale

Misc. items: kitchen table w/4 chairs & 1 leaf, book case w/glass doors & 2 shelves, reversible tan/gold/green double bedspread, VHS tapes, electric bread maker, varied small power tools – selling for best offer. Call for details.

293-7163

For Sale

Two hives of bees.

293-2283

Lost Earring

Dime-size, yellow & white gold, hoop earring. Lost on May 4 in Libby.

Possible locations: CPMC,

Rosauers, Post Office.

REWARD. 293-6422

Cabinet Mountain

Home Care

Part-time. Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn area.

Starting wage $10.50.

Call 406-293-4600

Help Wanted

Small family manufacturing business in the Libby area needs help. Must be at least 16 years of age to retirement. Must have valid drivers license and be able to pass a drug test. Pay depending on work ethic and ability; willing to train. $9 per hour up to $3,500 per month.

For more info please

call Maranatha,

406-291-5019.

Help/Opportunity

Opportunity to learn real estate investing, leverage, inflation, and working around houses – physical job. Helper needed.

293-7424

Huge Yard Sale—Wings

All proceeds to support Wings Regional Cancer Support. Lots of furniture, housewares, tools, camping, holiday decoration, MISC. May 20, 4-8 p.m., May 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.,

May 22, 8 a.m.-Until ?

Old Libby Floors and

Decors Building, 35208 Hwy 2 South, Libby.

Garage Sale

HUGE garage sale.

All kinds of stuff.

Thur – May 20

Fri – May 21

Sun – May 23

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

183 Woodway Ave, Libby.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.

Montana Nineteenth

Judicial District Court Lincoln County

In re the Marriage of: Rita Wickham, Petitioner, and Cody Wickham, Respondent. Case No: DR-18-142. CORRECTED. Summons for Publication.

Notice to: Respondent, Cody Wickham.

You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period started the day after the last date of publication of this notice. IF the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.

You must file your written response with the Clerk of the District Court at: 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923, and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.

The following real property is part of this case: 388 Granite Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923.

Dated this 12th day of May, 2021. Signed by

Tricia Brooks, Clerk of Court, Jennie Lafond, Deputy Clerk.

Legal notice run dates:

5-19-21, 5-26-21, 6-2-21

Food Pantry

of Libby

The Libby Food Pantry,

located at 700 Idaho Ave

is currently open

every Tuesday from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those wishing to arrange services may do so by

visiting the pantry during hours of operation.

Special arrangements for delivery within city limits can be made by calling

293-3332 before noon on Tuesdays.

All food donations may be dropped during regular

pantry hours.

Food Banks

of Troy

Baptist Church

Located at 725 East

Missoula Avenue in Troy, the Food Bank at the

Troy Community Baptist Church is open on the

2nd & 4th Thursdays of each month from

10 a.m. to Noon.

Donations gratefully

welcomed.

City Hall

Located at

301 East Kootenai in Troy, the food bank at City Hall in Troy is open on

Mondays from

10:30 a.m. to Noon.

Donations welcome.