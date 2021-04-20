CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimneys + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering
full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 safe-spacing,
Private lands road tours
Professional instruction
Animal tracking
Spring/Summer birding
Spring/Summer botany
Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist
For more info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
or call 291-2154
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.
Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:
montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
For Rent
House for rent : 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath on the river. $1100/month.
Past rental references required. 291-5173.
For Sale Ruger
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
For Sale
Attn. Firearms Collectors:
9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.
Never fired. $1995 OBO. 295-9511.
For Sale
Be prepared for
rendezvous.
50 cal Kentucky rifle.
Purchased at Cabelas in South Dakota. Still in
original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511
For Sale
Estate & Moving Sale. LOTS and LOTS of tools
of all sizes & shapes,
power tools, small
rototiller, fertilizer spreader, gardening tools, air compressor and air tanks, welder with large tanks & some attachments, power washer, edger’s, electrical cords, tire chains, tie downs, wheel barrow, his and her bikes and more. Household furniture, recliners old oak desk, refrigerator. Men’s clothing (Medium), bedding and towels, misc. items from RV and many other camping items,
3-wheel golf cart, outdoor X-mas decorations & lights. Saturday June 5, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
797 Northwood Avenue
For Sale
3-party Yard/Estate Sale. Fri & Sat. June 4& 5,
9amto 5 p.m.
649 Champion Haul Road S., down below Foxy’s
Bar & Casino -“Under the
carport”. Furniture, art and collectables, power tools, air tools, sporting goods, housewares,
firearms, appliances,
and much more!
For Sale
37932 Hwy 2, Just past the top of Whiskey Hill. Women’s clothes size
Medium–3x, desk, bike, brand new baby stroller, books, lots of misc.
Fri & Sat, June 4 & 5,
possibly Sunday. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No early birds. Postponed if rain.
Cabinet Mountain
Home Care
Part-time. Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn area.
Starting wage $10.50.
Call 406-293-4600
Christ Lutheran Church
Wage $10/hour.
Hours: 2-3 days weekly, not to exceed 10hrs wkly. Position performs
general, routine custodial duties. Maintains the church facility so it is
attractive, clean and
orderly. Assists with
set-up of tables and chairs for church functions.
Applicant must be in
good health and able to
perform general maintenance duties. Detailed job description and duties to be provided at time of interview. To apply, send resume with references to: Christ Lutheran Church, 200 W. Larch St., Libby, Mont., 59923 or email: clc@kvis.net.
VFW Post #6786
VFW Post #6786 in
Eureka is seeking a
professional manager
for our Canteen. Must be able to do payroll for up to 10 employees, manage inventory, perform
record keeping (financial,
employee evaluations, track business trends, gaming records, etc).
Must have experience with excel and quickbooks. Must be willing
to bartend if needed.
Must pass background check and be able to lift 30 pounds or greater.
Salary DOE. 40 hour workweek with vacation. Visit VFW Post #6786 to obtain application or call
406-297-3361.
McCormick school
Opening for Clerk/Business manager. Experience in accounting, finance in GAAP accounting is desirable. Must have excellent computer skills, ability to run accounting/payroll software and be able to assist the superintendent and board. Wage is dependent on experience and education. Please send resume or questions to Kevin Thurston at mccormick@troymontana.net. Position needs to be filled ASAP!! School is located ar 1564 Old Hwy 2 N., Troy, MT 59935.
Achievements
Achievements is looking to fill a management
position within Group Home care.
Seeking dedicated, caring professionals with
management skills.
Apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.
Starts at $14/hr.
Achievements
Achievements, Inc is now hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts. We are looking for dedicated, caring professionals who have a driver’s license and can pass random drug tests. On-site training.
Applications are available at 104 Mineral Ave.
Sign-on bonus.
Work Opportunity
Opportunity to learn
Real Estate investing,
leverage inflation,
and working around
houses. Physical job.
Helper needed.
293-7424.
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.
Huge Rummage Sale
Friday & Saturday
June 4 & 5
8 a.m.—Until ?
Libby Nazarene Church
186 Horseshoe Drive
(Turn onto Hamann Ave. from U.S. Hwy 2 at
Copper Mountain Coffee in Libby, follow Hamann to Horseshoe Drive)
Montana Nineteenth
Judicial District Court Lincoln County
In re the Marriage of: Rita Wickham, Petitioner, and Cody Wickham, Respondent. Case No: DR-18-142. CORRECTED. Summons for Publication.
Notice to: Respondent, Cody Wickham.
You are named in a
petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you
respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written
response within 21 c
alendar days. The 21 day period started the day after the last date of
publication of this notice. IF the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next
business day.
You must file your written response with the Clerk of the District Court at: 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923, and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.
The following real property is part of this case: 388 Granite Avenue,
Libby, MT, 59923.
Dated this 12th day of May, 2021. Signed by
Tricia Brooks, Clerk of Court, Jennie Lafond,
Deputy Clerk.
Legal
notice
run dates:
5-19-21,
5-26-21,
6-2-21