CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimneys + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering

full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Spring/Summer birding

Spring/Summer botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.

Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:

montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

For Rent

House for rent : 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath on the river. $1100/month.

Past rental references required. 291-5173.

For Sale Ruger

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

Attn. Firearms Collectors:

9mm British Sterling Mark VI carbine (rifle). New in original box.

Never fired. $1995 OBO. 295-9511.

For Sale

Be prepared for

rendezvous.

50 cal Kentucky rifle.

Purchased at Cabelas in South Dakota. Still in

original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511

For Sale

Estate & Moving Sale. LOTS and LOTS of tools

of all sizes & shapes,

power tools, small

rototiller, fertilizer spreader, gardening tools, air compressor and air tanks, welder with large tanks & some attachments, power washer, edger’s, electrical cords, tire chains, tie downs, wheel barrow, his and her bikes and more. Household furniture, recliners old oak desk, refrigerator. Men’s clothing (Medium), bedding and towels, misc. items from RV and many other camping items,

3-wheel golf cart, outdoor X-mas decorations & lights. Saturday June 5, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

797 Northwood Avenue

For Sale

3-party Yard/Estate Sale. Fri & Sat. June 4& 5,

9amto 5 p.m.

649 Champion Haul Road S., down below Foxy’s

Bar & Casino -“Under the

carport”. Furniture, art and collectables, power tools, air tools, sporting goods, housewares,

firearms, appliances,

and much more!

For Sale

37932 Hwy 2, Just past the top of Whiskey Hill. Women’s clothes size

Medium–3x, desk, bike, brand new baby stroller, books, lots of misc.

Fri & Sat, June 4 & 5,

possibly Sunday. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No early birds. Postponed if rain.

Cabinet Mountain

Home Care

Part-time. Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn area.

Starting wage $10.50.

Call 406-293-4600

Christ Lutheran Church

Wage $10/hour.

Hours: 2-3 days weekly, not to exceed 10hrs wkly. Position performs

general, routine custodial duties. Maintains the church facility so it is

attractive, clean and

orderly. Assists with

set-up of tables and chairs for church functions.

Applicant must be in

good health and able to

perform general maintenance duties. Detailed job description and duties to be provided at time of interview. To apply, send resume with references to: Christ Lutheran Church, 200 W. Larch St., Libby, Mont., 59923 or email: clc@kvis.net.

VFW Post #6786

VFW Post #6786 in

Eureka is seeking a

professional manager

for our Canteen. Must be able to do payroll for up to 10 employees, manage inventory, perform

record keeping (financial,

employee evaluations, track business trends, gaming records, etc).

Must have experience with excel and quickbooks. Must be willing

to bartend if needed.

Must pass background check and be able to lift 30 pounds or greater.

Salary DOE. 40 hour workweek with vacation. Visit VFW Post #6786 to obtain application or call

406-297-3361.

McCormick school

Opening for Clerk/Business manager. Experience in accounting, finance in GAAP accounting is desirable. Must have excellent computer skills, ability to run accounting/payroll software and be able to assist the superintendent and board. Wage is dependent on experience and education. Please send resume or questions to Kevin Thurston at mccormick@troymontana.net. Position needs to be filled ASAP!! School is located ar 1564 Old Hwy 2 N., Troy, MT 59935.

Achievements

Achievements is looking to fill a management

position within Group Home care.

Seeking dedicated, caring professionals with

management skills.

Apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.

Starts at $14/hr.

Achievements

Achievements, Inc is now hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts. We are looking for dedicated, caring professionals who have a driver’s license and can pass random drug tests. On-site training.

Applications are available at 104 Mineral Ave.

Sign-on bonus.

Work Opportunity

Opportunity to learn

Real Estate investing,

leverage inflation,

and working around

houses. Physical job.

Helper needed.

293-7424.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.

Huge Rummage Sale

Friday & Saturday

June 4 & 5

8 a.m.—Until ?

Libby Nazarene Church

186 Horseshoe Drive

(Turn onto Hamann Ave. from U.S. Hwy 2 at

Copper Mountain Coffee in Libby, follow Hamann to Horseshoe Drive)

Montana Nineteenth

Judicial District Court Lincoln County

In re the Marriage of: Rita Wickham, Petitioner, and Cody Wickham, Respondent. Case No: DR-18-142. CORRECTED. Summons for Publication.

Notice to: Respondent, Cody Wickham.

You are named in a

petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you

respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written

response within 21 c

alendar days. The 21 day period started the day after the last date of

publication of this notice. IF the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next

business day.

You must file your written response with the Clerk of the District Court at: 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT, 59923, and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.

The following real property is part of this case: 388 Granite Avenue,

Libby, MT, 59923.

Dated this 12th day of May, 2021. Signed by

Tricia Brooks, Clerk of Court, Jennie Lafond,

Deputy Clerk.

Legal

notice

run dates:

5-19-21,

5-26-21,

6-2-21