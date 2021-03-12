CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Chimney + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full-service inspection, cleaning and repair of wood and pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10 years of grooming experience, 26 years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with serious medical issues. ($10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances)

Call today, 503-509-7182,

located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 Safe Spacing

Private Lands Road Tours

Professional Instruction Forester-Biologist

Animal Tracking

Winter Birding

Winter Botany

Combinations Fun

For More Info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

Or call 291-2154

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program,

406-291-5335.

For Rent

2 PLUS bedroom, Close and convenient, easy to heat, pet considered. Fenced in back yard and close to a park. $775 + Deposit Call 293-7424

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management

Rentals Below

For more info

call 293-7559



190 Waterfront Rd, Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400/Month. $1,400/dep. Very nice, newly remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River. This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets. No smoking. Water and sewer included. Available now.

New Construction on Commerce Way

8 available units

2 Bed – 1 Bath

$975/mo., $1,050/dep, 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments are conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. This is new construction built-in 2021. Each apartment will have its own personal carport, storage unit New Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, Washer & Dryer hookups. These spacious 2 bedrooms are apart of a 4-plex and are available Mid-April.

NO PET PROPERTY

**$40 Application Fee Per Adult**

Lease terms offered are 6 months or one year. Located in Libby.

Looking to Buy Home

I have a Pre-Qualified buyer (up to $32,000) in need of a home. Are you thinking of Selling?

Buyer Wish List: 5+ Acres, Shop, 2+ bedroom, no covenants, outbuildings would be nice, all utilities available (cellphone, internet) and within 45 minutes to convivence or grocery store.

Troy, Noxon, Trout Creek, Heron, Libby, Bull River, Yaak, Happy’s Inn, or Marion

Angie Olsen, Keller Williams Reality Northwest Montana, 406-253-7888, angieolsen@kw.com, MT License # RRE-LIC-76578

Legal

Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court, In the matter of the Estate of: Don H. Westfall, Decedent. Cause No. DP-21-20 Notice To Creditors. Notice is Hear by given that Scott W. Westfall has been appointed the Person Representation of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Scott W. Westfall, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o on H. Westfall, Bulman Jones and Cook PLLC, P.O Box 8202 Missoula, Montana 59807-8202, or filed with the Clerk of Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court.

For Sale

Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 2010, gold mist metallic, 92,175 miles. Clean loaded, heated front seats, two new front tiers and good rear tires, complete new brake job, set up for towing behind a motorhome, rock shield with all the brackets and cables, own owner. Asking $ 8,000. 406-293-3877.

For Sale

Jiffy 8 inch ice auger. Asking $250. Please call 406-293-9568. Address is 791 Granite Ave. Libby, MT.

For Sale

2015 retro Whitewater, 14 feet. Shower and toilet, sleeps up to four people. Propane, water/sewer hook-ups self contained heater. Extra propane bottles. 406-295-5463 Ask for Bobby.

For Sale

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex. 5 to 25 optics. $1,600. 334-4057.

In Search Of

In Search of, 25 to 30 foot travel trailer frame, will take the whole trailer to get the frame if necessary.

Maranatha. 291-5019