CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimney + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 safe-spacing,
Private lands road tours
Professional instruction
Animal tracking
Winter birding
Winter botany
Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist
For more info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
or call 291-2154
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program at
406-291-5335.
For Rent
Bull Lake
Rod & Gun Club Pavilion Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings, family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
Town and Country
Property Management
Rentals Below
For more information
call 293-7559.
190 Waterfront Rd, Troy
3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400/month. $1,400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River.
This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets. No smoking.
Water and sewer incl. Available now.
New Construction
Commerce Way, Libby
3 available units
2 Bed – 1 Bath
$975/month.
$1,050/deposit.
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments are conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. New construction, built-in 2021.
Each apartment will have its own carport, new
refrigerator, oven,
microwave, washer &
dryer hookups.
Spacious 2 bedrooms part of 4-plex and available mid-April.
NO PET PROPERTY
**$40 Application
Fee Per Adult**
Lease terms offered are 6 months or one year.
384 Farm To Market, Apartment #9, Libby
2 Bed – 1 Bath
$500.00/month.
$500/deposit.
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent.
Will be available Mid-April.
Looking to Buy Home
I have a Pre-Qualified buyer (up to $320,000) in need of a home. Are you thinking of Selling?
Buyer Wish List: 5+ Acres, Shop, 2+ bedroom, no covenants, outbuildings would be nice, all utilities available (cellphone, internet) and within 45 minutes to convivence or grocery store in Troy, Noxon, Trout Creek, Heron, Libby, Bull River, Yaak, Happy’s Inn, or
Marion Angie Olsen, Keller Williams Reality Northwest Montana, 406-253-7888, angieolsen@kw.com,
MT License # RRE-LIC76578
For Sale
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
Temporary Seasonal Maintenance Help
Libby Public Schools 2020-21 School Year. Pay is $10.0 hourly. Approx. Hours 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 10 hours/day– 40 hours a week, 4 days a week. Tentative employment dates are 6/7/2021– 8/24/2021. New employees must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks: Physical assessment, Finger print background and motor vehicle. Complete an online application on the district website: https:/libbyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
Legal
Montana Nineteenth
Judicial District Court, in the matter of the Estate of: Don H. Westfall, Decedent. Cause No. DP-21-20 Notice To Creditors.
Notice is hearby given that Scott W. Westfall has been appointed the
Person Representation of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be
forever barred.
Claims must be either mailed to Scott W.
Westfall, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o on H. Westfall, Bulman Jones and Cook PLLC, P.O Box 8202 Missoula, Montana 59807-8202, or filed with the Clerk of Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court.