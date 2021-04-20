CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimney + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Winter birding

Winter botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

For Rent

Bull Lake

Rod & Gun Club Pavilion Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

For Rent

3+ bed home– 4 lots, wood and electric heat, next to the creek, pet considered, safe neighborhood, $850 plus deposit. 293-7424.

Town and Country

Property Management

(All Rentals Here Below)

For more information

call 293-7559.

190 Waterfront Rd, Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400/month. $1,400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River.

This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and fire pit. No pets. No smoking.

Water and sewer incl.

Available now.

New Construction

Commerce Way, Libby

2 available units

2 Bed – 1 Bath

$975/month.

$1,050/deposit.

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments are conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. New construction, built-in 2021.

Each apartment will have own carport, new

refrigerator, oven,

microwave, washer &

dryer hookups.

Spacious units part of

four-plex building and available mid-April.

NO PET PROPERTY

**$40 Application

Fee Per Adult**

Lease terms offered:

6 months or one year.

House for Sale

3+ bedroom home– 4 lots, by the creek, safe neighborhood, unique location. $225K, possible owner terms. 293-7424.

Looking to Buy Home

I have a Pre-Qualified buyer (up to $320,000) in need of a home. Are you thinking of selling?

Buyer Wish List: 5+ Acres, Shop, 2+ bedroom, no covenants, outbuildings would be nice, all utilities available (cellphone, internet) and within 45 minutes to convenience or grocery store in Troy, Noxon, Trout Creek, Heron, Libby, Bull River, Yaak, Happy’s Inn, or

Marion.

Angie Olsen, Keller Williams Reality Northwest Montana, 406-253-7888, angieolsen@kw.com,

MT License # RRE-LIC7657

Moving Sale

April 16 and 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 418 Nevada Avenue. Lawn mower, snowblower, refrigerator, furniture, household, newborn clothing, misc.

Moving Sale

Hazel and Duane moving to Alaska! Sale from

Monday, April 4th thru Thursday April 15th.

1411 Nevada Avenue. Freezer, twin beds, couches, X-mas stuff, dishes and lots of misc. Call Hazel with questions, 293-5232.

Shed/Bake Sale

April 15 – 17 from

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Power wheel chair, Yamaha four-wheeler, mixed household items, guns, woodstove, and even more items.

Located at Camp Elohim, 12395 Bull lake Road.

Huge Moving Sale

April 16th through the 18th. Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 67 Reese Court space 2. Look for the big signs. Ammo-lead, Reloading equipment, Gold panning items, lots of tools, wood splitter 5 ton electric. Power air fryer, lots of canned goods, lots of glass wear, pots and pans, full queen beds, dresser.

For Sale

Duck Dynasty 9f couch in excellent condition. 291-8556.

For Sale

1 year old patio dining set. 27” slate top table with 2 high back swivel chairs. Paid $295. Will sell for $100 or best offer. 406-295-9511.

For Sale

Oster kitchen center mixer with many attachments including dough hooks, blender, ice cream maker, juicer, chopper and slicer. Nearly $400 new, asking $100 or best offer. 406-295-9511.

For Sale Ruger

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

9 mm British Sterling carbine. New in the box, NEVER FIRED, $1995 or best offer. 406-295-9511.

Taurus M44

44 mag revolver, 4″ barrel, bought new in 2020.

Six rounds fired. Comes with close to 400 rounds of quality ammo. $990.00 for all. Libby resident. Cell number: 360-584-3045. Voice and/or text okay.

Seeking Trailer Frame

In search of a 25 to 30 foot travel trailer frame, will take whole trailer to get the frame if necessary. Please call Maranatha, 291-5019

Looking for Boat Trailer

Wanting to buy 11-12 foot boat trailer. Please call Ralph Lloyd, 293-2283

Libby Vendor Market

Libby Vendor Market is looking for those who will share their musical talents during our summer market times. For more information Call 293-8504.

Achievements is Hiring

Achievements, Inc is now hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts and 1:1 special needs DSPs. We are looking for dedicated, caring professionals who have a drivers license and can pass random drug tests. Applications are available at the Parkside Thrift Store, 101 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.

Achievements is Hiring

Can you take on 2 hours a week to care for adults with disabilities? Achievements, Inc is looking for a LPN or Registered Nurse for care, giving our current nurse a two-day/wk break. Caring professionals will need a drivers license and passing random drug tests. Applications are available at the Parkside Thrift Store, 101 Mineral Ave.

Sign-on bonus.

Card Clinic Job Opening

Medical Records-

Work 32 hrs./wk.

Monday-Thursday with full benefits and 3-day weekends.

$12/hr. Must be organized and have excellent customer service skills. Apply at CARD Clinic (214 E. 3rd. St. in Libby) or Job Service.

Temporary Seasonal Maintenance Help

Libby Public Schools 2020-21 School Year.

Pay is $10 hourly.

Approximate hours 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

10 hrs/day – 40 hrs/wk,

4 days a week.

Tentative employment dates: June 7 – Aug 24. New employees must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks:

physical assessment,

finger print background and motor vehicle.

Complete an online application on the district website: https:/libbyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program at 406-291-5335

Advertisement for Bids

OWNER:

Yaak School – District #24

ADDRESS:

29893 Yaak River Road, Troy, MT 59935

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of foundation stabilization for the existing Schoolhouse and Teacherage by stabilizing the buildings and then installing permanent foundations below each building. The exteriors of each building will receive paint or stain as indicated on the construction documents. Site work will be completed to direct water away from each building. Alternates include adding a concrete sidewalk and handicapped parking pad. There will be a Non-Mandatory Virtual Pre-Bid Conference for interested bidders at 2:00 P.M. local time on April 15, 2021. This meeting will be

held remotely with video and audio options available. Bidders can attend the meeting virtually by logging into: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/511913765 and via audio by calling (408) 650-3123 with access code 511-913-765. The preferred tentative construction schedule is during summer break from May 18, 2021 to August 15, 2021; however, alternate schedules will be considered if the bidder provides accommodations for work space for the Clerk, classroom space, and residential space during construction. All questions including scheduling for onsite walkthroughs can be directed to Glen D. Anacker, AIA at 406-257-7125 or glen.aia@anackerarchitects.com.

BIDS will be received by Yaak School District #24 at the office of Kalispell WGM Group at 431 1st Avenue West until 2:00 PM, (Local Time) April 29, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders can listen to the bid opening results via phone by calling (646) 749-3122 and entering conference ID 298-628-789.

The CONTRACT DOCU

MENTS may be examined at the following locations: Kalispell WGM Group office at 431 1st Avenue West. Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be obtained at the office of Kalispell WGM Group located at 431 1st Avenue West, Kalispell upon payment of $50.00 for each set.

Any BIDDER, upon returning the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS promptly and in good condition, will be refunded the payment, and any non-bidder upon so returning the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS will be refunded $50.00. All contracts exceeding $10,000 shall contain a provision requiring compliance with Executive Order 11246, entitled, “Equal Employment

Opportunity,” as amended and as supplemented in Department of Labor regulations (41 CFR Part 60-1 subpart A).

Publication Dates: 4/7/21, 4/14/21, 4/21/21