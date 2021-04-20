CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimney + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering

full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Spring/Summer birding

Spring/Summer botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email: montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Country Cottage – one bedroom plus office room, washer, dryer, remodeled kitchen with new appliances and laminate flooring. Very clean, fully furnished, 2 1/2 miles from town. No pets, references required. Rate depends on short-term or yearly

rental terms. Available May 16th. 293-9285.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

For Rent

3+ bedroom home– 4 lots, wood and electric heat, next to the creek, pet

considered, safe neighborhood, $850 plus deposit. 293-7424.

Town and Country

Property Management

190 Waterfront Rd, Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400/month. $1,400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River.

This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and fire pit. No pets. No smoking.

Water and sewer incl.

Available now. For more information call

293-7559.

House for Sale

3+ bedroom home– 4 lots, by the creek, safe neighborhood, unique location. $225K, possible owner terms. 293-7424.

For Sale

1 year old patio dining set. 27” slate top table with

2 high back swivel chairs. Paid $295. Will sell for $100 or best offer.

406-295-9511.

For Sale

LP Santa Fe hearth fireplace, 26,000 BTU, excellent – $50. Surround home theatre, 400wt $250, 5 Sony speakers Yamaha Center.

293-7254.

For Sale Ruger

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

Attn Firearms Collectors: 9mm British Sterling Carbine. New in original box, NEVER FIRED. $1995 or best offer. 406-295-9511.

Sunbrella Patio Set

Black metal fire pit table, 4 chairs with plush cushions. Paid $2,400 asking $800. 293-6777.

For Sale

Igloo cooler (ice chest). 40 quart, blue, NEW IN BOX. $10.00. 406-295-9511.

For Sale

Be ready for the next

electric outage! Yamaha portable generator. Model 1000is inverter. Light weight, easy to carry. Great for camping. Paid $725. Will sell for $325. 406-295-9511.

For Sale

Optimo 724 Hankook tires, good condition. Size 9205/70R15-95T. $125.00. 334-0106.

In Search of

Female shit’zu puppy, no papers – just a companion. 293-7254.

Seeking Trailer Frame

In search of a 25 to 30 foot travel trailer frame, will take whole trailer to get the frame if necessary. Please call Maranatha, 291-5019.

Opportunity

Painting, lawns,

maintenance, learn R.E. investing, inflation,

leverage, need attitude and desire to succeed.

293-7424.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program at

406-291-5335.

Garage Sale

Friday April 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday May 1,

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Quilts, Material, Sewing Machine, Etc.

5090 Kootenai River Road Libby

Spring Sale

Troy United Methodist Church Basement April 29 and 30 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sack sale on clothing $3.00 other full price. May 1 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. cleaning out everything sack sale $1.50, Free Toys and Games. 406-295-4941.

Huge Garage Sale

Friday April 30, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. 167 Upper Flower Creek Rd.

Card Clinic Job Opening

Medical Records-

Work 32 hrs./wk.

Monday-Thursday with full benefits and 3-day weekends. $12/hr.

Must be organized and have excellent customer service skills.

Apply at CARD Clinic

(214 E. 3rd. St. in Libby) or Job Service.

Temporary Seasonal Maintenance Libby

Public Schools

Pay is $10 hourly.

Approx. hours

6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

10 hrs/day

40 hrs/wk, 4 days a week.

Tentative employment dates: June 7 – Aug 24. New employees must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks:

physical assessment,

finger print and motor vehicle background.

Complete an online

application on the district website:

libbyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

Personal Driver/Assistant needed

We are looking for a

dynamic individual for the role of Driver/Personal Assistant. This is a unique position that requires

exceptional interpersonal skills and respect for

personal boundaries. The ideal candidate must be willing to accommodate a high degree of flexibility in their work schedule and be available on short notice. Compensation will be commensurate with experience and include a competitive salary and extended benefits

package. Contact ( Markstowing024@gmail.com ) for more details.