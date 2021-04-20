CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimney + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering
full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 safe-spacing,
Private lands road tours
Professional instruction
Animal tracking
Spring/Summer birding
Spring/Summer botany
Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist
For more info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
or call 291-2154
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email: montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Country Cottage – one bedroom plus office room, washer, dryer, remodeled kitchen with new appliances and laminate flooring. Very clean, fully furnished, 2 1/2 miles from town. No pets, references required. Rate depends on short-term or yearly
rental terms. Available May 16th. 293-9285.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
For Rent
3+ bedroom home– 4 lots, wood and electric heat, next to the creek, pet
considered, safe neighborhood, $850 plus deposit. 293-7424.
Town and Country
Property Management
190 Waterfront Rd, Troy
3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400/month. $1,400/Deposit. Very nice, newly remodeled, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River.
This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and fire pit. No pets. No smoking.
Water and sewer incl.
Available now. For more information call
293-7559.
House for Sale
3+ bedroom home– 4 lots, by the creek, safe neighborhood, unique location. $225K, possible owner terms. 293-7424.
For Sale
1 year old patio dining set. 27” slate top table with
2 high back swivel chairs. Paid $295. Will sell for $100 or best offer.
406-295-9511.
For Sale
LP Santa Fe hearth fireplace, 26,000 BTU, excellent – $50. Surround home theatre, 400wt $250, 5 Sony speakers Yamaha Center.
293-7254.
For Sale Ruger
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
For Sale
Attn Firearms Collectors: 9mm British Sterling Carbine. New in original box, NEVER FIRED. $1995 or best offer. 406-295-9511.
Sunbrella Patio Set
Black metal fire pit table, 4 chairs with plush cushions. Paid $2,400 asking $800. 293-6777.
For Sale
Igloo cooler (ice chest). 40 quart, blue, NEW IN BOX. $10.00. 406-295-9511.
For Sale
Be ready for the next
electric outage! Yamaha portable generator. Model 1000is inverter. Light weight, easy to carry. Great for camping. Paid $725. Will sell for $325. 406-295-9511.
For Sale
Optimo 724 Hankook tires, good condition. Size 9205/70R15-95T. $125.00. 334-0106.
In Search of
Female shit’zu puppy, no papers – just a companion. 293-7254.
Seeking Trailer Frame
In search of a 25 to 30 foot travel trailer frame, will take whole trailer to get the frame if necessary. Please call Maranatha, 291-5019.
Opportunity
Painting, lawns,
maintenance, learn R.E. investing, inflation,
leverage, need attitude and desire to succeed.
293-7424.
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program at
406-291-5335.
Garage Sale
Friday April 30
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday May 1,
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Quilts, Material, Sewing Machine, Etc.
5090 Kootenai River Road Libby
Spring Sale
Troy United Methodist Church Basement April 29 and 30 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sack sale on clothing $3.00 other full price. May 1 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. cleaning out everything sack sale $1.50, Free Toys and Games. 406-295-4941.
Huge Garage Sale
Friday April 30, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. 167 Upper Flower Creek Rd.
Card Clinic Job Opening
Medical Records-
Work 32 hrs./wk.
Monday-Thursday with full benefits and 3-day weekends. $12/hr.
Must be organized and have excellent customer service skills.
Apply at CARD Clinic
(214 E. 3rd. St. in Libby) or Job Service.
Temporary Seasonal Maintenance Libby
Public Schools
Pay is $10 hourly.
Approx. hours
6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
10 hrs/day
40 hrs/wk, 4 days a week.
Tentative employment dates: June 7 – Aug 24. New employees must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks:
physical assessment,
finger print and motor vehicle background.
Complete an online
application on the district website:
libbyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
Personal Driver/Assistant needed
We are looking for a
dynamic individual for the role of Driver/Personal Assistant. This is a unique position that requires
exceptional interpersonal skills and respect for
personal boundaries. The ideal candidate must be willing to accommodate a high degree of flexibility in their work schedule and be available on short notice. Compensation will be commensurate with experience and include a competitive salary and extended benefits
