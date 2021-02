CLASSIFIEDS & COMMUNITY BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Chimney + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full-service inspection, cleaning and repair of wood and pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10 years of grooming experience, 26 years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with serious medical issues. ($10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances)

Call today, 503-509-7182,

located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 Safe Spacing

Private Lands Road Tours

Professional Instruction Forester-Biologist

Animal Tracking

Winter Birding

Winter Botany

Combinations Fun

For More Info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

Or call 291-2154

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Rent

2 PLUS bedroom, Close and convenient, easy to heat, pet considered. $750 + Deposit

Call 293-7424

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.



Town and Country Property Management

Rentals Below

For more info

call 293-7559

190 Waterfront Rd., Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400.00/Month. $1,400/dep. Very nice, newly remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River. This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets. No smoking. Water and sewer included. Available now.

402 Mineral Ave., Troy #7

3 Bed – 1 Bath

$750.00/mo, $750/dep

3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in down town Troy.

Pets upon approval only.

No Smoking.

For Sale

Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, Gold mist metallic, 92,175 miles clean, loaded, heated front seats. Two new front tires and good rear tires, complete new break job. Set up for towing behind a motorhome, rock shield, with all brackets and cables, one owner. $11,000. 406-293-3877.

For Sale

3 cords Doug fir firewood, 15 inch. Split/ small round mix. $150 a cord or $175 delivered. Call Mike at 406-293-3530.

Private Sale

Belgium high power 9mm $950, Browning 25 auto $300, Mossberg 500ATP $400, 22 LR 500/$125, 9mm 50/$50, 223 20/$20, 30-06 armor piercing 20/$30, 300 Win mag 20/ $30, More, Black Powder $25 lb. Please Call 283-1708.

Sack Sale

Libby Community Thrift Shop 808 Utah Avenue. February special $2 sack sale. TSP (orange sticker) 50% off. Open Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 406-293-5919.

Looking to Buy Home

I have a Pre-Qualified buyer (up to $32,000) in need of a home. Ar eyou thinking of Selling?

Buyer Wish List: 5+ Acres, Shop, 2+ bedroom, no covenants, outbuildings would be nice, all utilities available (cellphone, internet) and within 45 minutes to convivence or grocery store.

Troy, Noxon, Trout Creek, Heron, Libby, Bull River, Yaak, Happy’s Inn, or Marion

Angie Olsen, Keller Williams Reality Northwest Montana, 406-253-7888, angieolsen@kw.com, MT License # RRE-LIC-76578

Libby Public Schools

2020-2021 opening

Temporary

Libby Elementary School Paraprofessional to complete the remainder of 2020-21 School Year.

Starting pay $12.34 hour, 5 days per week. Hours approximately 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 7 hours per day,35 hrs per week.

Tentative Start Date: March 2, 2021

Typical Duties: assisting students with schoolwork, supervising students in all settings, and working with special needs students.

Qualifications: at least two years of post-high school course work or an associate’s or higher degree preferred.

Closing Date: Open until filled. Questions ~ contact Superintendent’s Office at 293-8811

Application and requirements are found on web site: libbyschools.org

Online applications can be reactivated by logging on and updating your previous information.

Achievements, Inc

Achievements is looking for an energetic, independent worker and an exceptional candidate for an Employment Specialist coach. This position is part of the management team with a starting salary of $14/hr.

Currently a part-time position, but we wish to grow this resource in our community to full-time. Please apply at 104 Mineral Avenue in Libby or call 293-8848 for more information.