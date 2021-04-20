Rotary Club of the
Kootenai Valley
2021 Lil’ Anglers
Fishing Day
Nearly 60 Anglers on the Mill Pond!!
Young anglers from two to twelve years old
descended upon the Mill Pond in Libby this past weekend for another day of fishing for a Rotary prize. Though it seemed the fish were forewarned and playing coy as the derby began, by the end
of the competition hour several were hooked and measured for
competitive comparison.
Rotarians and anglers alike were pleased with yet another successful day of anglin’ had by all!
First catch of the day!!
Births
Aniyah Smith
Cameron Smith and Makayla Williams
welcomed a baby girl, Aniyah,
on April 26, 2021 @ 10:39 pm.
(Photo by: Joseph D. Jameson Photography)
Jeremiah Orr
Eric & Joyce Orr welcomed a baby
boy on May 4, 2021 at 3:18 am.
Jeremiah Orr weighed 5 pounds,
6.7 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
He was delivered by Dr. Kelli Jarrett.
(Photo by: Joseph D. Jameson Photography