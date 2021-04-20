Rotary Club of the

Kootenai Valley

2021 Lil’ Anglers

Fishing Day

Nearly 60 Anglers on the Mill Pond!!

Young anglers from two to twelve years old

descended upon the Mill Pond in Libby this past weekend for another day of fishing for a Rotary prize. Though it seemed the fish were forewarned and playing coy as the derby began, by the end

of the competition hour several were hooked and measured for

competitive comparison.

Rotarians and anglers alike were pleased with yet another successful day of anglin’ had by all!

First catch of the day!!

Births

Aniyah Smith

Cameron Smith and Makayla Williams

welcomed a baby girl, Aniyah,

on April 26, 2021 @ 10:39 pm.

(Photo by: Joseph D. Jameson Photography)

Jeremiah Orr

Eric & Joyce Orr welcomed a baby

boy on May 4, 2021 at 3:18 am.

Jeremiah Orr weighed 5 pounds,

6.7 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.

He was delivered by Dr. Kelli Jarrett.

(Photo by: Joseph D. Jameson Photography