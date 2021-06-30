COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7/each

Art Work, Yarn 7 ounces $5/each

Dry Life freeze dried food: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed).

DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Rent:

2 bedroom, one bathroom Duplex located in Troy, MT. Built in 2021 this duplex has a laundry room, new appliances, and much more. Lease Terms are 6 month to 12 months. $1,175 rent cost per month. Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, two bathroom newly remodeled trailer. Located on the Kootenai River, this property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets, no smoking. Has water and sewer included, but tenant pays electric. Lease terms are month to month, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, or 12 months. $1,250 rent cost per month. Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located on the south side of libby, dual 2 zone heat pump and fenced yard. All utilities included. No smoking, pets upon approval. $1,150 rent per month. Lease terms are 6 months or 12 months. Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Two Office Space for Rent: Office Spaces available in commercial building in a great location off Hwy. 2. Available March 1, 2021. For more information call 306-355-7678

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Helper Opportunity:

Painting, snow removal, all things related to housing – Learn about inflation, real estate investing, leverage, appreciation, possibility of small rental for $500/ month 293-7424.

For Sale:

Sons of Norway Lefse – $16.00 a dozen. Call 293-1863 or 293-3386.

Employment:

CARD Clinic seeks a skilled Bookkeeper to maintain financial records for federal grants and contracts, manage payroll and benefits, and process accounts payable/ receivable. Must use QuickBooks proficiently, understand accounting principles, and be self-directed. $16 per hour, 24-32 hours/wk. Apply at job service or CARD Clinic 214 E. 3rd St., Libby.

Employment:

The Montanian Newspaper is seeking a reporter, that can cover local events, meetings, and important happenings. If you are looking for a part time position, please inquire at news@montanian.com or call 406-293-8202, or stop by 317 California Ave. There is opportunity to grow in this position and learn other positions at the newspaper.