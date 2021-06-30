COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7/each

Art Work, Yarn 7 ounces $5/each

Dry Life freeze dried food: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed).

DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Rent:

2 bedroom, one bathroom Duplex located in Troy, MT. Built in 2021 this duplex has a laundry room, new appliances, and much more. Lease Terms are 6 month to 12 months. $1,175 rent cost per month. Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, two bathroom newly remodeled trailer. Located on the Kootenai River, this property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets, no smoking. Has water and sewer included, but tenant pays electric. Lease terms are month to month, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, or 12 months. $1,250 rent cost per month. Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located on the south side of libby, dual 2 zone heat pump and fenced yard. All utilities included. No smoking, pets upon approval. $1,150 rent per month. Lease terms are 6 months or 12 months. Please apply at 317 California Ave. Libby, MT or call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

2+ Bedroom Home, Basement, Fenced yard, Pet Considered. Close to everything. Easy to Heat. $975 + Deposit. 406-293-7424

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Two Office Space for Rent: Office Spaces available in commercial building in a great location off Hwy. 2. Available March 1, 2021. For more information call 306-355-7678

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Helper Opportunity:

Painting, snow removal, all things related to housing – Learn about inflation, real estate investing, leverage, appreciation, possibility of small rental for $500/ month 293-7424.

For Sale:

Sons of Norway Lefse – $16.00 a dozen. Call 293-1863 or 293-3386.

For Sale:

Sony Hi definition Blue ray/DVD Player. $40.00 Like New

Black & Decker Food slicer and grater $25.00

Paper Shredder $10

Call 406-293-9226

Employment:

IT Technician needed $20/hr, 40 hrs/wk, full benefits. Must be skilled with computer hardware and software maintenance, end user support, SQL and Access databases, system backups and security, networks and Windows domain systems, and custom reporting. Apply at the CARD Clinic 214 East 3rd Street in Libby or at Job Service.

Employment:

The Montanian Newspaper is seeking a reporter, that can cover local events, meetings, and important happenings. If you are looking for a part time position, please inquire at news@montanian.com or call 406-293-8202, or stop by 317 California Ave. There is opportunity to grow in this position and learn other skills at the newspaper.