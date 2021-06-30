COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Open Mondays,

Thursdays & Fridays, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

& Wednesdays,

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Little bit of everything!

Yellow tea set, brown paint canning jars, vases, lamps, reading lamps, beautiful blue rocking cradle, mother duck w/ducklings ornaments, very pretty wooden picture frames, yarn. Dry Life freeze dried vegetables and fruits (fully sealed). Doterra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, face wash, and hand cream. Sofa, wooden chairs, a tricycle, and

bicycles. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Rent

Vintage 3 bedroom log home on 1 acre. Boarding green belt, seclusion, wildlife and privacy. Wood and electric heat. Pet considered, close to town and hospital. $1500 plus deposit. 293-7424

For Rent

3 bedroom with Well & Septic– no neighbors, private yet close to town, carport, electric heat, and wildlife. Pet considered. $950 plus deposit. 293-7424.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Helper Opportunity:

Painting, snow removal, all things related to housing – Learn about inflation, real estate investing, leverage, appreciation, possibility of small rental for $500/ month

293-7424.

For Sale:

Mazda 5—year 2009. Six passenger mini van, 4 cylinder, five speed STD. Front wheel drive, good MPG, leather interior. 145,000 miles. Asking price $5,500.

Also medium size wood stove, glass door, with fan in good condition.

Please call 406-291-5019 or 406 -291-6657

For Sale:

First year 1960 Falcon .347 Stroker 4 Link Dana Rear Axel tric flow aluminum heads. Asking $28K to help my sick girlfriend. Extra’s included.

Coaster sofa and love seat. Tags still attached. Love seat never used. Deep bluish grey color $350.00 Available afternoons 293-3986. Leave message.

For Sale:

Laser toner cartridge for Brother printer $15.00. Energy home theatre high end powered sub woofer $30.00. Paper shredder essentials little use $15.00 New queen bed spread, pillow shams $10.00. Variety of baking pans like new. Black and Decker food processor $30.00 Call 293-9226.

For Sale:

Remington 300 Winchester magnum has nylon stock, sling, hard case, box of shells, and leopold gold ring scope $400.00 firm. Call 293-5156.

For Sale:

Washer and dryer for $120.00 please call 293-7424.

Christmas Rummage and Bake Sale—Troy Catholic Church. West on Hwy 2 – Thursday, Friday and Saturday. December 2, 3, 4 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER DISTRICT COURT

JAY W. FREE and TRACY L. FREE, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs, vs. MICHAEL HUBBARD and JANE DOE HUBBARD d/b/a IDAHO CUSTOM EXTERIORS, Defendants.

Case No. CV09-21-1163

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PLAINTIFFS. THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. TO: MICHAEL HUBBARD and JANE DOE HUBBARD d/b/a IDAHO CUSTOM EXTERIORS The nature of the claim against you is a breach of contract action regarding payment JAY W. FREE and TRACY L. FREE, husband and wife, made to MICHAEL HUBBARD d/b/a IDAHO CUSTOM EXTERIORS for an incomplete performance of contracted work and overpayment. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form including case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S 1st Ave, Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs attorney at Toby McLaughlin, 312 S. 1st Street, Ste. A Sandpoint, ID 83864 Telephone: (208)263-4748.

A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for the Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

11/5/2021 01:02 PM

Dated: Bonner County District Court Charlene Krames

By: BONNER COUNTY DEPUTY CLERK