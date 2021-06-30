COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Open Mondays,

Thursdays & Fridays, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

& Wednesdays,

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Little bit of everything!

Yellow tea set, brown paint canning jars, vases, lamps, reading lamps, beautiful blue rocking cradle, mother duck w/ducklings ornaments, very pretty wooden picture frames, yarn. Dry Life freeze dried vegetables and fruits (fully sealed). Doterra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, face wash, and hand cream. Sofa, wooden chairs, a tricycle, and

bicycles. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Rent

Vintage 3 bedroom log home on 1 acre. Boarding green belt, seclusion, wildlife and privacy. Wood and electric heat. Pet considered, close to town and hospital. $1500 plus deposit. 293-7424

For Rent

3 bedroom with Well & Septic– no neighbors, private yet close to town, carport, electric heat, and wildlife. Pet considered. $950 plus deposit. 293-7424.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Public Notice:

The next American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Thursday, December 16th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the VFW located at 114 West 2nd Street in Libby. To schedule an appointment , call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are welcome.

Helper Opportunity:

Painting, snow removal, all things related to housing – Learn about inflation, real estate investing, leverage, appreciation, possibility of small rental for $500/ month

293-7424.

For Sale:

Mazda 5—year 2009. Six passenger mini van, 4 cylinder, five speed STD. Front wheel drive, good MPG, leather interior. 145,000 miles. Asking price $5,500.

Also medium size wood stove, glass door, with fan in good condition.

Please call 406-291-5019 or 406 -291-6657

For Sale:

First year 1960 Falcon .347 Stroker 4 Link Dana Rear Axel tric flow aluminum heads. Asking $28K to help my sick girlfriend. Extra’s included.

Coaster sofa and love seat. Tags still attached. Love seat never used. Deep bluish grey color $350.00 Available afternoons 293-3986. Leave message.

For Sale:

Laser toner cartridge for Brother printer $15.00. Energy home theatre high end powered sub woofer $30.00. Paper shredder essentials little use $15.00 New queen bed spread, pillow shams $10.00. Variety of baking pans like new. Black and Decker food processor $30.00 Call 293-9226.

For Sale:

Remington 300 Winchester magnum has nylon stock, sling, hard case, box of shells, and leopold gold ring scope $400.00 firm. Call 293-5156.

For Sale:

Washer and dryer for $120.00 please call 293-7424.

For Sale:

Sons of Norway Lefse – $16.00 a dozen. Call 293-1863 or 293-3386.

Christmas Rummage and Bake Sale—Troy Catholic Church. West on Hwy 2 – Thursday, Friday and Saturday. December 2, 3, 4 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lost Dogs:

Two Australian German Shepherds have gone missing. Last seen around Libby Dam area. Reward offered. Please call 293-3530.

Employment:

CARD Clinic seeks a skilled Bookkeeper to maintain financial records for federal grants and contracts, manage payroll and benefits, and process accounts payable/ receivable. Must use QuickBooks proficiently, understand accounting principles, and be self-directed. $16 per hour, 24-32 hours/wk. Apply at job service or CARD Clinic 214 E. 3rd St., Libby.