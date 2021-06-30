COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

Snow Plow Services:

8ft Plow, Drive Ways, Parking Areas and Road Ways. Veterans and Elderly Discounts. Call Ron at 406-438-6318. Libby Area Only.

Service Mover:

Moving? Highly experienced mover, call Will. 406-291-8755.

THE POOCH PLACE

30270 US Hwy 2

Libby Montana

503-509-7182

One on one attention for your 4 legged family member Very quiet- as stress free environment as possible 10 years grooming experience Veterinarian technician 26 years. Very flexible hours Call and I will accommodate!

Good rates /senior discounts for those on fixed incomes

15% off through New Year’s !

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Animal Hats $7/each

Art Work, Yarn 7 ounces $5/each

Dry Life freeze dried food: vegetables, fruits, meats, sauces and cheese (fully sealed).

DoTerra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, facial supplies and hand cream, hand soap, vitamins, and protein powder. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Rent

Vintage 3 bedroom log home on 1 acre. Boarding green belt, seclusion, wildlife and privacy. Wood and electric heat. Pet considered, close to town and hospital. $1500 plus deposit. 293-7424

For Rent

3 bedroom with Well & Septic– no neighbors, private yet close to town, carport, electric heat, and wildlife. Pet considered. $950 plus deposit. 293-7424.

For Rent Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Two Office Space for Rent: Office Spaces available in commercial building in a great location off Hwy. 2. Available March 1, 2021. For more information call 306-355-7678

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Helper Opportunity:

Painting, snow removal, all things related to housing – Learn about inflation, real estate investing, leverage, appreciation, possibility of small rental for $500/ month

293-7424.

Two Chest Freezers

$50 – Call 293-5850 or 208-620-0170.

Also medium size wood stove, glass door, with fan in good condition.

Please call 406-291-5019 or 406 -291-6657

For Sale:

First year 1960 Falcon .347 Stroker 4 Link Dana Rear Axel tric flow aluminum heads. Asking $28K to help my sick girlfriend. Extra’s included.

Coaster sofa and love seat. Tags still attached. Love seat never used. Deep bluish grey color $350.00 Available afternoons 293-3986. Leave message.

For Sale:

Laser toner cartridge for Brother printer $15.00. Energy home theatre high end powered sub woofer $30.00. Paper shredder essentials little use $15.00 New queen bed spread, pillow shams $10.00. Variety of baking pans like new. Black and Decker food processor $30.00 Call 293-9226.

For Sale:

Washer and dryer for $120.00 please call 293-7424.

For Sale:

Sons of Norway Lefse – $16.00 a dozen. Call 293-1863 or 293-3386.

Employment:

CARD Clinic seeks a skilled Bookkeeper to maintain financial records for federal grants and contracts, manage payroll and benefits, and process accounts payable/ receivable. Must use QuickBooks proficiently, understand accounting principles, and be self-directed. $16 per hour, 24-32 hours/wk. Apply at job service or CARD Clinic 214 E. 3rd St., Libby.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway proposes to install a 150-ft-tall communications towers in their railroad right-of-way in Tamarack, MT at (latitude, longitude) 48.274181, -115.097228, which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), BNSF invites the public to notify BNSF of any effects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consideration. Please direct your comments to Ian Waters at HDR, 10450 Holmes Rd, Suite 600, Kansas City, MO 64131 or ian.waters@hdrinc.com. Comments must be received within 10 days of this notice.