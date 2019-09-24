COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction: Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033._____________________

Chimney + More Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389. __________________

Why Not Landscaping: dependable snow removal: roofs, sidewalks, driveways; commercial and residential.291-4613_____________________

Lila’s Home Care Service: private home care, includes cleaning services, meal preparations, and 24 hour assistance when needed. Call 406-293-7884 or text 406-334-9061.____________________

Westgate Animal Clinic Dr. Conkel 293-2300: Dogs, cats, horses and livestock. Open Monday through Friday.______________________

Electrician: recently retired, new o the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call 602-578-6871._____

Notice: Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.________

Homes for rent, email motana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information. _______________

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1._________________________

For rent: small, quiet one bedroom cottage. New tile bathroom, clean, off road parking. $450 includes garbage and mowing. First, last and deposit, 6 month lease required. No smoking, no pets. Call Karen at 291- 4724.___

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club – Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark._____________________

36457 Hwy 2 South– Studio for rent. $800/month $800/deposit. All utilities and WIFI included. 293-7559. Libbyproperties.com__________________

218 East Kootenai

Three Bedroom 1 Bath home in Troy. Pets on approval. $800. 293-7559. Libby Properties.com__________________

804 Dakota Ave. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. $925 per month, $1000 deposit. No pets. 293-7559. Libbyproperties.com for photos and to apply!____

807 Dakota Ave. Libby 2bedroom 1 bath apartment. $825/month. 293-7559. Libbyproperties.com for photos and to apply._________________

Rental: 1 bedroom 1 bath house. $400 per month plus utilities and deposit. 406-283-2135

3 bedroom on large fenced lot, well and septic, fine wood on property; wood heat and electric. $850 per month plus deposit. 293-7424________________

Storage Units available in downtown Libby. Safe and Secured Storage is a modern mini storage facility. Visitwww.safeandsecuredstorage.com or call 293-5151._____________________

Job opening: One supp

Do you want three day weekends and full benefits? CARD Clinic is hiring a medical assistant or nurse. $14-18/ hr. to start DOE and education. Monday-Thursday 8-5 with an hour for lunch. Apply at job service._____________

Job opening; 1 support staff & 1 teacher assistant at Headstart. Apply at Job Service. __________

For more job opportunities check out Page 2

Beef for sale: $2.50 Lbs. HWT. Grass fed, NON -GMO. Call 295-4784.____

37 year old male Trump supporter looking for a room or cabin to rent. Will offer $75 a week plus labor such as snow removal and fire wood gathering. Call Chad at (725)724-9111_____________________

Montana 19th Judicial Court Lincoln County. In the matter of the name change of: Lisa Stone. Cause NO: DV-19-227 Notice of hearing of name change. This notice is that petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Lisa Dawn Stone to Lisa Dawn Mountain. The hearing will be on 1/6/2020 at 11:00 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Date: Nov. 15, 2019. Jennie LaFaund. Clerk of district court Trioa Brooks. 2019 Nov. 15 1:33 p.m._______________