COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction: Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033._____________________

C+L Handi Services. Carpentry, cleanup yard service, snow removal, small appliances repairs text 334-9061 or 293-7884_____________________

Pinpoint Massage moved back inside of Pinup Girls salon and massage. Same day appointments available, Mon-Sat 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Buy 3 massages and get one free. Mention this ad for $5 off a one hour or $10 off a 1½ hour massage. Call Pinup Girls Salon at 293-4457 or 334-0639_____

Dependable snow removal: roofs, sidewalks, driveways, commercial and residential 291-4613_____________________

Chimney + More Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389. __________________

Lila’s Home Care Service: private home care, includes cleaning services, meal preparations, and 24 hour assistance when needed. Call 406-293-7884 or text 406-334-9061.____________________

Electrician: recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call 602-578-6871._____

Notice: Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.________

Homes for rent, email motana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information. _______________

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1._________________________

For rent: 218 East Kootenai. 3 bed, 1 bath in Troy. Pets upon approval. $725 a month. Call 293-7559 or visit libbyproperties.com

For rent: small one bedroom house in town. One small pet allowed under 25 pounds. Washer and dryer hookups. $600 a month includes utilities 291-0594 or 291-3292. $700 deposit.___________

Apartment for rent: first/last/deposit/ water deposit/ key deposit. 1 bedroom-new-$550/month. Call 293-3539 or 293-0611.______

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club – Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark._____________________

Rental: 1 bedroom 1 bath house. $400 per month plus utilities and deposit. 406-283-2135

3 bedroom on large fenced lot, well and septic, fine wood on property; wood heat and electric. $850 per month plus deposit. 293-7424________________

Storage Units available in downtown Libby. Safe and Secured Storage is a modern mini storage facility. Visitwww.safeandsecuredstorage.com or call 293-5151._____________________

Libby Public Schools

2019-2020 School Year

Libby Middle/High School Secretary/Registrar 8 Hrs/Day Position Hours May Fluctuate Monday – Friday Approx. 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. $13.54/hour

5 days per week Skills & Qualifications Preferred: Clerical, Secretarial, Accounting, & Confidentiality Experience Working w/Children, High School Diploma or GED Must be willing to complete the following district-sponsored checks:

Fingerprint Background & Motor Vehicle Check eSkill Tests at the Libby Job Service

Closing Date: Feb. 21, 2020 Approx. Start Date: May 1, 2020

Application and requirements are found on our web site: http://libbyschools.org/

If you have an online application, please logon to the website to reactivate it. Questions ~ Contact: Superintendent’s Office 293-8811

Kootenai Vision Center PC: Kootenai Vision Centers is seeking a professional individual for immediate full-time employment. Experience in insurance billing and EOB’s desired. Primary duties will include billing, accounts receivable and payable. Other office duties as assigned including supply orders and assisting patient care. Must be motivated and ready to start. Benefits include paid vacation days, insurance options and uniform allowance after probationary period. Drop off applications with resume and cover letter to 422 Louisiana Ave. Libby. ______________

For sale: Dodge 1999 Dakota pickup 4×4 air condition- $2,000. Call 406-370-5657.__________

Vintage 1974 Berinia sewing machine #830 with cabinet and carrying case, book, works great, lots of accessories. $500 or best offer. Call Eileen at (208) 295-1054___________________

Wanted: Older used gas golf cart. Call 293-3877__293-0698

ISO: Young female or male cattle dog 293-7216

Bake sale at the American Legion, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.

2 pure Nigerian goats and 2 Nigerian mixed goats. $100 for all 4 or make an offer. 293-7216

2 year old “Dexter” Bull looking for a cow to love. Make an offer 293– 7216