COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Pinpoint Massage:

Pinpoint Massage moved back inside of Pinup Girls salon and massage. Same day appointments available, Mon-Sat 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Buy 3 massages and get one free. Mention this ad for $5 off a one hour or $10 off a 1½ hour massage. Call Pinup Girls Salon at 293-4457 or 334-0639.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Notice of Public Meeting to be held on Monday June 17, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Museum, 34067 US Hwy 2 south, to discuss a proposed a Heritage Museum roof replacement project. The public is invited to attend, give comments, and ask questions about the proposed project. The Museum is submitting an application this month for a Montana Historic Preservation Grant to replace the roof on the Museum’s main log building which is 35-years old and is leaking. This leakage is threatening damage to the thousands of local historic artifacts inside. Background: The Museum is requesting $261,300 in grant money to complete the project which is expected to cost a total of $281,950. The new roof will look exactly like the existing roof and will be completed in 8 weeks during summer 2020. Each of the 24 pie-shaped roof sections will be replaced individually so no further water damage will occur. If awarded the grant, a request for quotations is expected to be issued in May, with selection in June, and work completed by October 30, 2020. (the photo is new wind damage to the roof last week and occurred in one of the same areas where the worst leakage inside the building is occurring. This area is our artifact “garment” section which had to be emptied and moved to another section until the roof is replaced.)

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

3 Bedroom:

On large fenced lot, well and septic, fire wood on property, wood and electric heat. $850 per month plus deposit.

Call 406-293-7424

Town and Country

Town and Country has available rentals now. Please call 293-7559 for more info or visit our website at libbyproperties.com

Storage Units Available in downtown Libby. Safe and Secured Storage is a modern mini storage facility. Visitwww.safeandsecuredstorage.com or call 293-5151.

2019 Eskimo Rocket

10 inch ice auger. Paid $600.00 asking $300.00 O.B.O. call 293-2914.

For sale 2015 Ram:

2015 1/2 ton Ram 4×4. Call 406-295-1036.

2003 29 ft. 5th Wheel

$7,500. Call Don or

Donna 406-293-8495

1996 Ford Ranger:

Needs transmission, new 3.0 engine, excellent condition, some body damage, 4 wheel drive. $900 For more information call 406-334-9662

2019 Interstate Cargo Trailer:

7’x14’ Dual axel with self adjusting electric brakes, side door and dual rear doors, 10 ply “E” Rated 15’ radial tires, spare tire and wheel, 2100# empty curb weight, 4900# load capacity, $6,950 Libby 559-285-1855

Weatherby Vanguard

Weatherby Vangaurd Select 30-06 new in box $400.00 293-7679

Doug Fir Firewood:

Doug Fir Firewood, split and small rounds $130 if you pick-up or $170 if delivered. 293-3530

Disposal of property resolution WHEREAS, Section 20-6-604, Montana Code Annotated, provides in pertinent part: (1) Whenever the trustees of a district determine that a site, building, or any other real or personal property of the district is or is about to become abandoned, obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for the school purposes of the district, the trustees may sell or otherwise dispose of the real or personal property. If a decision to sell or dispose of property is made, the trustees shall adopt a resolution to sell or otherwise dispose of the district real or personal property because it is or is about to become abandoned, obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for the school purposes of the district. (2) The resolution may not become effective for 14 days after the notice required in subsection (3) is made. (3) The trustees shall provide notice of the resolution in the manner required for school elections in 20-20-204. WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 20-6-604, Montana Code Annotated, the Board of Trustees of Libby School District #4, has found that Asa Wood School (located at 700 Idaho Avenue) is obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for school purposes; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Board of Trustees of Libby School District #4, shall place the following real property on the open market, advertise the real property as being for sale and sell the same if a qualified buyer makes an acceptable offer to the District: BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, in accordance with District practice and as required by Sections 20-6-604 and 20-20-204, Montana Code Annotated, this Resolution shall be posted in three different places in the district and published in The Montanian, the newspaper of general circulation in the District. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the resolution shall become effective fourteen (14) days after such publication and posting if, in accordance with Section 20-6-604, Montana Code Annotated, no taxpayer appeals this Resolution prior to February 28, 2020, by filing a verified petition with the Clerk of the District Court setting out in detail the objections to the adoption of the Resolution or the disposal of the property and serving a copy of such petition upon the School District. For more information contact 406-293-8811.

Local Outdoor Ed. Co.

is reaching out to Private Land Owners for permission to teach soft impact small group adult programs on their land. Botany, Birding, Tracking. Will consider all scenario’s. Call 291-2154 or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

RANDY…

the vintage fishing

tackle/lure collector from Libby. Please call Fred in Kalispell at 406-755-3010

