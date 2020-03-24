COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Pinpoint Massage:

Pinpoint Massage moved back inside of Pinup Girls salon and massage. Same day appointments available, Mon-Sat 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Buy 3 massages and get one free. Mention this ad for $5 off a one hour or $10 off a 1½ hour massage. Call Pinup Girls Salon at 293-4457 or 334-0639.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Lawn Service:

Lawn Service, Mowing and Trimming. Resonable Rates. Acceppting the Pilot Program. Home:293-5153 Cell: 261-4622 Bob Azure

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

14 Opal Drive – 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom m$700.00/mo $700/dep Cute, small house with small yard, washer and dryer hookups, currently being remodeled, will be available now. One Pet upon Approval.

543 Riverside Avenue, Troy – 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, $800/month plus a $800/security deposit. No Pets. No Smoking. Will be available beginning of May.

605 E Lincoln – 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom $850/month plus a 1,050 dollar security deposit. Part of a 4 plex, comes with storage space, private parking space, water and sewer included. Laundry on-site.

420 E 3rd – C $750.00/mo $750/dep Available May 1. New One Bedroom Apartment

Granite Counter Tops

Washer/Dryer Hook up

Electric Heat Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

No pets, No smoking

509 Eighth St,

3bedrooms1bathroom, $ 850per month plus a $1,000 dollar security deposit. Nice three bed room 1 bath apartment, with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building.

515 Eighth ST,

3bedrooms1bathroom $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

152 Woodland #9,

2bedrooms1bathroom $600 per month plus a $600 dollar security deposit.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

Storage Units

Available in downtown Libby. Safe and Secured Storage is a modern mini storage facility. Visitwww.safeandsecuredstorage.com or call 293-5151.

2019 Eskimo Rocket

10 inch ice auger. Paid $600.00 asking $300.00 O.B.O. call 293-2914.

Wetherby Vangaurd Select 30-06

Wetherby Vangaurd Select 30-06. New in box $480; 293-7679

For sale 2015 Ram:

2015 1/2 ton Ram 4×4. Call 406-295-1036.

1996 Ford Ranger:

Needs transmission, new 3.0 engine, excellent condition, some body damage, 4 wheel drive. $900 For more information call 406-334-9662

2019 Interstate Cargo Trailer:

7’x14’ Dual axel with self adjusting electric brakes, side door and dual rear doors, 10 ply “E” Rated 15’ radial tires, spare tire and wheel, 2100# empty curb weight, 4900# load capacity, $6,950 Libby 559-285-1855

Local Outdoor Ed. Co.

is reaching out to Private Land Owners for permission to teach soft impact small group adult programs on their land. Botany, Birding, Tracking. Will consider all scenario’s. Call 291-2154 or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court, Lincoln County. In the Matter if the Name Change of Cheyenne Autumn Jordan, Cheyenne Autumn Jordan (petitioner) Case No: DV-20-59 Notice of Hearing on Name Change. This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Cheyenne Autumn Jordan to Tobias Connor Jordan the hearing will be held on 5/4/20 at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

District Court Judge .