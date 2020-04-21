COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Pinpoint Massage:

Pinpoint Massage moved back inside of Pinup Girls salon and massage. Same day appointments available, Mon-Sat 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Buy 3 massages and get one free. Mention this ad for $5 off a one hour or $10 off a 1½ hour massage. Call Pinup Girls Salon at 293-4457 or 334-0639.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Lawn Service:

Lawn Service, Mowing and Trimming. Resonable Rates. Acceppting the Pilot Program. Home:293-5153 Cell: 261-4622 Bob Azure

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

605 E Lincoln – 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom $850/month plus a 1,050 dollar security deposit. Part of a 4 plex, comes with storage space, private parking space, water and sewer included. Laundry on-site.

420 E 3rd – C $750.00/mo $750/dep Available May 1. New One Bedroom Apartment

Granite Counter Tops

Washer/Dryer Hook up

Electric Heat Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

No pets, No smoking

515 Eighth ST,

3bedrooms1bathroom $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

Big Yard Sale

Friday, Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 615 E. 6th St. Libby. Furniture, Antiques, Quality Art Pecies, Lots of decorations, Exercise Equipment, China. Lots of goods stuff, and lots of great deals.

2001 Ford Windstar Mini Van $2,500 or best offer 406-300-8337

3 bedroom home for Sale

2000 sf-/+_Lot 25,000sf. 2 ductless heaters, pellet and oil furnace. 2 car garage/shop 1,500 sf, RV GARAGE/ Shop, Storage Shed, and Fenced Garden Area 291-1236 or 293-6571

Local Outdoor Ed. Co.

is reaching out to Private Land Owners for permission to teach soft impact small group adult programs on their land. Botany, Birding, Tracking. Will consider all scenario’s. Call 291-2154 or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

Name Change Notice

Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court, Lincoln County. In the Matter if the Name Change of Cheyenne Autumn Jordan, Cheyenne Autumn Jordan (petitioner) Case No: DV-20-59 Notice of Hearing on Name Change. This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Cheyenne Autumn Jordan to Tobias Connor Jordan the hearing will be held on 5/4/20 at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

District Court Judge .

NEPOTISM NOTICE

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the requirements of § 2-2-302, MCA, the Board of Trustees of Libby School District No. 4 intends to take action on the following matter at a Board Meeting to be held on the 11th day of May, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the KW Maki Theater, 724 Louisiana Avenue.

The possible employment of Beverly Perez (prekindergarten teacher) who is related to Ellen Johnston by consanguinity (blood) within the second degree (sister).

If you have any questions, comments or objections prior to said Board Meeting, please direct all such inquiries to:

Craig Barringer, Superintendent

Libby School District No. 4

Phone Number: (406) 293-8811

Fax Number: (406) 293-8813