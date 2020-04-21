COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Pinpoint Massage:

Pinpoint Massage moved back inside of Pinup Girls salon and massage. Same day appointments available, Mon-Sat 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Buy 3 massages and get one free. Mention this ad for $5 off a one hour or $10 off a 1½ hour massage. Call Pinup Girls Salon at 293-4457 or 334-0639.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Lawn Service:

Lawn Service, Mowing and Trimming. Resonable Rates. Acceppting the Pilot Program. Home:293-5153 Cell: 261-4622 Bob Azure

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

605 E Lincoln – 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom $850/month plus a 1,050 dollar security deposit. Part of a 4 plex, comes with storage space, private parking space, water and sewer included. Laundry on-site.

420 E 3rd – C $750.00/mo $750/dep Available May 1. New One Bedroom Apartment

Granite Counter Tops

Washer/Dryer Hook up

Electric Heat Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

No pets, No smoking

515 Eighth ST,

3bedrooms1bathroom $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

Libbyproperties.com or call

293-7559

1 Bedroom

Apartment for Rent:

1 bedroom 1 bath, Utilities Paid. Formore information please call 293-8227

3 bedroom Home for Rent:

Large 3 bedroom home, peaceful, super large property, wood and electric, Pets considered. $750 plus deposit. 293-7434

2001 Ford Windstar Mini Van $2,500 or best offer 406-300-8337

3 bedroom home for Sale

2000 sf-/+_Lot 25,000sf. 2 ductless heaters, pellet and oil furnace. 2 car garage/shop 1,500 sf, RV GARAGE/ Shop, Storage Shed, and Fenced Garden Area 291-1236 or 293-6571

Local Outdoor Ed. Co.

is reaching out to Private Land Owners for permission to teach soft impact small group adult programs on their land. Botany, Birding, Tracking. Will consider all scenario’s. Call 291-2154 or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

Presover is coming! And Woodstock of the rockies! Is happening COVID-19 or not! A 5 and one half hour ELVIS Tribute Concert! The stage is being set up! Tickets at the gate: $249.95. Avanced Prepaid: $188.95. Seating: Fist come first serve. Lets make the rockies really rock! Let COVID-19 know it is no match for “El Virus!” Also, 20th anniversary revisit of the 2 hour 45 minute concert where Elvis challenged Jesus for the title: King of the next millennium! Tickets at the door: $119.95. Advanced prepaid: $99.95. U.S. Funds only. Elvis ‘N’ Jesus are in the building! Details: Stanley G. Davis Executive Productions, LLC 3264 Iron Creek Road, Troy, Montana 59935-9259. U.S.A

Kittens: 7 black kittens available for re-home in 2 weeks. $25 re-homing fee. For more information please call 293-5820