COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Property Improvement Specialist, Firewise fuel reduction, road building—ATV trails ect. Rockwork– retaining walls ect. All phase excavation work 283-1296

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Lawn Service:

Lawn Service, Mowing and Trimming. Resonable Rates. Acceppting the Pilot Program. Home:293-5153 Cell: 261-4622 Bob Azure

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Name Change:

Montana 19th Judicial District Court Lincoln County. In the matter of the Name Change of Crystal George. Cause No.: DV-20-93 Notice of Hearing on Name Change. This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Crystal Lynn Gearge to Elara Markwardt. The hearing will be on 6/15/20 at 11 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County. May 1, 2020.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

515 Eighth ST,

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

509 Eighth ST,

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

511 Eighth ST,

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, $795 per month plus a security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters

709 Missoula Ave. Troy. Studio available beginning of June $550/month.

402 E Mineral, Troy 1bedroom1bathroom $400 per month plus a $400 security deposit on apartment located in downtown Troy. It has easy access to shops and restaurants.

Will be available beginning of June.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559



3 bedroom Home for Rent:

Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with pasture and wood heat. Well and septic included. Sunny, treed fenced yard. Pets considered. $850 a month plus deposit. 293-7424

1 bedroom, 1bath

Super economical heat, safe and convenient neighborhood, sparkling clean. $550 a month plus deposit. Pets considered. Call 406-293-7424

2002 Ford Topper

Black with tinted windows. In superb condition. $100 call 406-295-4762

1985 Mini Winnie

Econoline 350 motor home. 77,000 miles. $1,200. Call 406-334-9662

Asparagus –

Home Grown (organic) taking orders. Call 293-7977– Leave message.

1996 Ford Ranger

Used engine. 120,000 miles. Needs transmission. $700. Call 406-334-9662

Car for Sale:

2014 Toyota Corolla 4 door Sedan. Excellent Condition, power sunroof, keyless entry, low miles (18,162 miles). $14,000. 293-4338

For Sale

1995 Nissab Pathfinder $900. Craftsman Riding Mower $900 3000 Watt Mono Amp 250. 406-871-2032

2001 Ford Windstar

Minivan, $2,500 OBO. Call 406-300-8337

Kittens:

Black kittens available for re-home now. 5 boys. $25 re-homing fee. For more information please call 293-5820

Newbian Goat

One beautiful female newbian goat and two Shetland ponies. Call

406-293-7216

Local Outdoor Ed. Co.

is reaching out to Private Land Owners for permission to teach soft impact small group adult programs on their land. Botany, Birding, Tracking. Will consider all scenario’s. Call 291-2154 or email b_baxter53@yahoo.com.

Huge Parking Lot Sale

June 5, 2020 at Libby Community Thrift Store from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. 808 Utah. $5 sack sale.

Spring Cleaning?

Donate your gently used items for Rotary Fundraising Yard Sale. Will pick up and store items. Call 406-293-9213

Garage Sale

June 5 and 6th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.. Lots of tools and Artic Fox Trailer 2004. 529 Waterfront Road in Troy. In Kootenai Vista next to boat ramp.

McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.

For more job information check out page 2 of The Montanian for Job Service Updates.