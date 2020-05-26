COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Property Improvement Specialist, Firewise fuel reduction, road building—ATV trails ect. Rockwork– retaining walls ect. All phase excavation work 283-1296

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442. Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

3 bedroom Home

3 bd., Large Carport, gorgeous fenced yard, hardwood floors, pets considered. $900/month plus deposit. 293-7424

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

509 Eighth ST,

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, $850 per month plus a $1,000 security deposit. Newly Built Apartment, all brand new appliances, quiet complex. Includes water and sewer, and electric cadet wall heaters.

543 Riverside Ave, Troy

$800.00/mo , $800/dep . 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Troy. Has big yard. $800 for rent and $800 for deposit.

No Pets. No Smoking. Will be available June 15th.

*$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

616 Michigan Ave., Libby

$1,400.00/mo . $1,400/dep Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with basement located in Libby. In town, close to downtown, easy access to shopping and dining. Spacious front and back yard, comes with covered carport, outdoor storage, side deck, back porch, and plenty of storage space and shelving throughout the home. Small pets upon approval. No smoking. Will be available August 1st. *Does not come furnished. *$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

Libby Creek

Community

Studio Cabin, $400 a month. Call 406-293-3345 for details.

Lumber For Sale

After limping through the pandemic were back milling and re-building inventory. Quality full dimension lumber.

6×6 – 8×8 beams, 1x Pine/ Fir, Decorative Live Edge Slabs, Custom Milling, Stop by for pricing and view our products. North Fork Forestry. Log Yard.

End of the 4 Lane Hwy 2 West. 293-7205

“Rebuilding Libby’s Timber economy 1 Board FT. at a Time”

Older 2 bed, 3 bath

Home with 15 ft. by 32 ft. family room with vaulted ceiling, attached two car garage and two attached carports partially enclosed, one for 5th wheel; on 32 acres. Large back yard and good well. For sale by owner $65,000. Phone: 406-291-1258

DRIFTWOOD CRAFTS FOR SALE

In garage at 96 Collins Avenue, watch for signs by highway, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-4 p.m., other times available by appointment, call 291-9215 for more information.

Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

DSLR Camera

Canon T6. New in box. 18MP WiFi camera with two lenses. 18-55mm. Includes bag and SD card. Perfect set. $350 for everything.. Call 406-283-5025

MIG Welder

Lincoln electric 120-Volt 140 Amp Mig Flux-cored wire feed welder. New, $479

Compound Miter Saw

Kobalt 12-in 15 AMP duel bevel sliding compound miter saw. New in box, $259

Ninja Indoor Grill and Air Fryer

4 Quart 5 in one. New in box. Great for a gift. $189

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

Spring Cleaning?

Donate your gently used items for Rotary Fundraising Yard Sale. Will pick up and store items. Call 406-293-9213

Huge Super Sale:

Firearms, new ammo, rifle scopes, hunting blind, antiques, household items and small appliances, fishing equipment, tools, , router and table outdoor items, books, dvds, areo garden herb grower. WAY TO MUCH TO LIST. Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6291 Pipe Creek Road at 3 rail white fence.

Annual Rummage Sale

Troy Catholic Church

West on Hwy 2—Follow signs, June 25,26,27– 9 AM to 4 PM

Yard Sale

Friday, June 26 and Saturday June 27. Putting house up for sale, misc. household items, furniture, lawn tools, and mechanic tools. 9 a,m. – 5 p.m. Angel Island, 30 Cherub Lake Rd. Troy, MT 59935

Huge Yard Sale

Tools, lots of guy stuff, household, furniture. Way to much to list. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Corner of Spencer Hill Ave and Bouker Street. No early birds

GARAGE SALE

96 Collins Ave. Thursday, June 25th. Starts at 8:00.

Yard Sale

July 3-4, 9-3 p.m., Highway 2 to River Rd. Behind Kootenai River Campground, follow signs.

McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.

Now Hiring!

Cabinet Mountain Home Care LLC is currently hiring for Caregivers in the Libby and Troy Area’s Job includes assisting the elderly with Personal Care and Homemaker services. Flexible Hours and no experience needed, we will train. Please contact Alycia Pape at 406-293-4600 or Stop by our office and fill out an application at 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 5,

Libby.



Libby Food Pantry

Making sure that no one goes hungry ! Open every Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located in Asa Wood Community

Building.